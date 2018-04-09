Commonwealth Games 2018: India enter finals of men's table tennis event after going past Singapore

Gold Coast, Australia: The Indian men's table tennis team on Monday upstaged defending champions Singapore to enter the finals of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Following in the footsteps of the women's team, which stunned Singapore to clinch its maiden gold in the CWG, the men's team got the better of the Asian powerhouse 3-2.

Veteran Gao Ning was the only one who managed to record singles victories for Singapore.

The 35-year-old legend, a three-time gold medallist at CWG, defeated Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan 3-0 and 3-1 respectively but the rest of his team fell apart against the Indians.

India's very own veteran star, A Sharath Kamal, won both his singles matches against Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh by similar margins of 3-0.

In the doubles, the combination of Sathiyan and Desai rallied for a 3-1 win over Pang and Poh to clinch the issue for India.