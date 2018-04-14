Commonwealth Games 2018: HS Prannoy loses badminton men's singles bronze medal match to Rajiv Ouseph

Gold Coast: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy lost to England's Rajiv Ouseph in the men's singles bronze medal match at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The World No 11 Prannoy started on a positive note, winning the first game 21-17 at the Carrara Sports Arena.

However, World No 22 Ouseph made a brilliant comeback in the next two games to beat Prannoy 25-23, 21-9 in the hour-long marathon match.

World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth had earlier set up a date with World No 7 Lee Chong Wei in the summit clash of men's singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games, after registering a comfortable win over England's Rajiv Ouseph in the semi-final on Saturday.

While Srikanth registered an easy 21-10, 21-17 straight games victory over Ouseph, Malaysia's Lee Chong overcame Prannoy 21-16, 9-21, 21-14 in the other semi-final.