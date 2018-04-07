Commonwealth Games 2018: Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finishes 14th in men's individual all-around event

Gold Coast: Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finished 14th among 18 competitors in the men's individual all-around event final in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Yogeshwar, who had finished 18th in the qualification round, collected 75.60 points from the six events in the competition.

He got 11.40 in floor exercise, 12.25 in pommel horse, 12.60 in rings, 14.10 in vault, 13.00 in parallel bars and 12.25 in high bars.

Yogeshwar had a fall during the floor exercise and if he did not have it he could have finished a few positions above the 14th.

Another Indian, Rakesh Patra will be seen in action in men's rings finals on Sunday.