You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finishes 14th in men's individual all-around event

Sports PTI Apr 07, 2018 11:07:31 IST

Gold Coast: Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finished 14th among 18 competitors in the men's individual all-around event final in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Artistic Gymnastics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Team Final & Ind. Qualification Subdivision 1 - Coomera Indoor Sports Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 5, 2018. Yogeshwar Singh of India competes on the pommel horse. REUTERS/Paul Childs - UP1EE4503VPKG

Yogeshwar Singh in action. Reuters

Yogeshwar, who had finished 18th in the qualification round, collected 75.60 points from the six events in the competition.

He got 11.40 in floor exercise, 12.25 in pommel horse, 12.60 in rings, 14.10 in vault, 13.00 in parallel bars and 12.25 in high bars.

Yogeshwar had a fall during the floor exercise and if he did not have it he could have finished a few positions above the 14th.

Another Indian, Rakesh Patra will be seen in action in men's rings finals on Sunday.


Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 11:07 AM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 11:07 AM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores