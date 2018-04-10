Commonwealth Games 2018: Gritty India survive Malaysia scare, enter men's hockey semis with 2-1 win

At some point, penalty corners will sing their tune. On Tuesday, they did so twice, hauling an Indian side, playing with more grit than funk, over the line against a Malaysian team that would be consumed by the thought of how they played well but India clinched victory.

Harmanpreet Singh symbolised the grit, and a diverse set of flicks, and was good enough to score twice and ensure India won 2-1 to move into the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games hockey competition, their third straight semi-final appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

On Tuesday, India had nine penalty corners, and they converted twice. Malaysia had three but converted none. More importantly, India suddenly woke up from their slumber in the middle of all four quarters to start dominating play, after realising their opponents were giving them too much space and respect.

Malaysia would rue the domination they enjoyed in the first and second quarters, which yielded no goals despite some brilliant midfield play. But in the end, hockey, like any other sport, is only about scoring. After all the analyses, reasoning and scrutiny is over, Manpreet Singh's team should be happy that they hung in there and completed the main job — of reaching the semi-final. Before the team left, Manpreet said, "We want to take it match by match and our first objective is to reach the semi-finals."

But with qualification from the group assured with a match against England in hand, India can heave a sigh of relief and pat themselves on the back for a job well done.

It's common at times like these that a team may struggle, not find rhythm or tempo, the patterns so easily attained on a training pitch suddenly hard to achieve. In those moments, good teams huddle together and cross the line. India were perfect in that strategy, the finishing line quite clear in their sights.

Right after the second quarter, they realised Malaysia was building up well, ensuring channels were open in the midfield. India fell back, defended dourly and cleared efficiently, albeit with a touch of panic at times. If there is an issue that the management needs to resolve before the knock-out matches, it is to find the reason why sustained moments of play are not possible with a team that has experience, skill and young legs at its command. It would be too simplistic to say we missed goals and couldn't convert. In a year of big tournaments and intense challenges, those answers need to be emphatic.

Getting an early goal in the third minute stopped the Malaysians from controlling the first quarter. Mohammed Razie's shoulder challenge on Mandeep gave India their first penalty corner strike. Harmanpreet Singh's flick was low and to the left of Malaysian goalkeeper Rahman Hairi.

At 1-0, Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne would have been optimistic about a quick second too. But the Malaysians, challenged, came out of their corner, and controlled play. They immediately built up play, rotated the ball, waited patiently and used the midfield to break through. After India defended the first quarter and led 1-0, Malaysia equalised off a break in the second quarter. It was a lovely move with a brilliant goal from Faizal Saari. Tajuddin Tengku's through ball to Saari saw the Malaysian forward get past Rupinder and then sell a dummy to Sreejesh to slot in a goal from an almost impossible angle; the composure of Saari was praiseworthy.

With the equaliser in the bag, the Malaysians had more confidence and it showed in their body language. They played first touch, but also did the dribble, easily getting past the Indian midfield and defence. India organised their midfield, and under Manpreet, who was probably playing his best game of the tournament, pushed hard to find another goal. It nearly materialised, but Mandeep's reverse hit off a Manpreet pass was saved by Hairi.

Off another Sunil pass, Mandeep's cross zipped across the goal-line. It was Mandeep's 100th match, but the Indian forward, who can be lethal, does struggle with his positioning, and at times, balance in the striking circle.

Later after the match, Malaysian coach Stefan van Huizen would rue giving India an early goal since they then had to probably change their pattern in looking for an equaliser.

In the third quarter, off India's third penalty corner, Harmanpreet's flick hit the post and went off. Tengku, meanwhile, was a thorn in the Indian side. He showed brilliant vision, gave some lovely through balls and attacked constantly, looking for chinks in the Indian defence. In the 43rd minute, India had five consecutive penalty corners. On the third, after a Malaysian defender had cleared, Manpreet asked for a referral. The Indian captain was sure that the ball had been intentionally pushed over the line which meant a penalty corner. The video umpire ruled in India's favour. Off the fifth penalty corner, Harmanpreet fired a high ball that broke the Malaysian defence and India led 2-1.

India was playing well in patches and defending with almost six at the back. And yet, a chance was created for Mandeep by the Indian captain. But Hairi was in top form.

With around six minutes left in the match, a Malaysian attack saw the ball hit a defender's feet but there was no referral asked. India escaped.

Sunil, still pushing hard, almost got away in the Malaysian circle but Noor Nabil stick-checked and India had their ninth penalty corner. India asked for a referral as they were sure it was a stroke. But the video umpire only ruled for a penalty corner. Hairi's brilliance saved Harmanpreet's powerful flick.

Van Huizen would later say, "That early goal pushed us back and gave India an edge. But I am happy with our performance as we defended seven out of the nine penalty corners that India got."

He was disappointed with the spree of penalty corners won by India in the third quarter. "We let that happen and that gave India the goal," he said.

Marijne too rued India's inability to capitalise on the good start and the early goal. "We got out of our comfort zone and tried to do better. It's all about execution," Marijne said.

Speaking on the three matches in the Commonwealth Games thus far, he said he was disappointed that the team wasn't playing to potential. "Some players are still to show their true level," he said. "But such things do happen in sport. Even Federer loses to weaker opponents."

He explained that he wasn't comparing India to Federer or calling Malaysia a smaller opponent, but was giving the perspective that teams do struggle at times. Marijne spoke about individual player meetings and group meetings where they are trying to understand what is going wrong. "Players are making an effort and are working hard," he said, admitting that defending and scoring off penalty corners need to improve considerably.

He just asked the players to keep calm in the fourth quarter, he said. "Fifteen minutes is a long time, and it could have been 3-1 off the last penalty corner. That would have been better for my heart," he said. "But India didn't do stupid things in the end; they played smart."

Many would now expect India to be smart in the semi-final as well. However, gritty, dour and all the other adjectives wouldn't matter if India make it to their third consecutive Commonwealth Games final in hockey. Manpreet should remind his players that even a smidgen of smugness at the knock-out stage could be a killer.