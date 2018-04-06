Commonwealth Games 2018: Gold-medallist Sanjita Chanu disappointed at not breaking Games record

Gold Coast: Ever heard of a successive gold-medallist speak of being sad after medal ceremony? That was Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu, who was disappointed about not breaking a Commonwealth Games record despite the fact that she was not even 100 percent fit.

The 24-year-old Manipuri claimed the 53kg category gold on Friday after breaking the Games record in snatch — her total was 192 kgs (84 kgs+108 kgs). But the ambitious athlete in her was a bit sad that she could not break the record in clean and jerk.

"Had I not dropped my last lift, I would have created a Games record. I really wanted to do it. I missed it and I am a bit sad about that. But I guess it's ok, I don't know," said the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist.

Sanjita was attempting a lift of 113 kgs in her final chance in clean and jerk but could not pull it off.

"I had come thinking of breaking the record and lift 112 kgs (the CWG record stands at 111 kgs), I thought it was not that difficult. Probably God was not with me today.

"I became a little stiff during my clean lift and I probably didn't push too well in jerk," she reasoned.

The gold in 53kg follows her gold in the 48kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The effort is laudable given that Sanjita has been battling a back problem ever since the World Championships last year, where she injured herself just five days before the competition.

"Because of this injury, I still cannot train too hard. I have been lucky to get good support which has kept me motivated," said Sanjita.

"My back injury was a concern before coming here too, I have barely trained for 15 days for this competition. I am still 10 percent lacking in fitness. The physio has been working on me outside the competition arena," she said.

The disheartening aspect of the situation is that Indian weightlifters do not have access to their physio in the competition area owing to lack of accreditations. Sanjita, however, chose to play down the situation.

"They (the physios) have helped as best as they can. We have managed somehow," she said.

Sanjita broke down during the medal ceremony.

"It was months of pressure finally coming down. I am glad I could prove those wrong who were saying that I had no chance of a medal just because I came second in the Nationals," she said.