You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist Punam Yadav attacked with bricks and stones in Varanasi

Sports IANS Apr 15, 2018 10:45:09 IST

Varanasi: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, who won India a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said.

India's Women's 69Kg Weightlifting Gold medalist Punam Yadav poses for the photographer during medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Punam Yadav won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018. AP

When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were thrashed. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee.

Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Punam and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.

The attack, according to police, emanated from an old land dispute between a relative of the sportsperson and a neighbouring village head. When Punam tried to intervene, she too was attacked after which she dialled UP 100 service and managed to escape.

A police force has been deployed to ensure that there was no escalation of hostilities.

Punam won the gold for India in the 69 kg category by lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk.


Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 10:45 AM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores