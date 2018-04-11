Day 6 report: India's Heena Sidhu won gold in the women's 25 metre pistol event, while para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary earned a bronze while five boxers assured at least a medal each on Tuesday at the Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, both the men's and the women's hockey teams entered the semi-finals.

Heena, who finished third in qualifying, notched up a new CWG record of 38 points, even as other shooters disappointed, with Chain Singh and Gagan Narang finishing fourth and seventh respectively. Heena's medal was India's eighth in shooting, even as she bagged her second medal after her silver medal in the 10m air pistol on Sunday.

The other medal was a surprise as Sachin lifted the combined effort of 181 points. In his first two attempts, he failed to lift 201 kg but he did so in the final attempt to finish in the top-three to take India's medal tally to 21 medals. India are third in the medal's table — behind Australia (130 medals) and England (74 medals).

Among other superlative performances, quarter-miler Mohammad Anas registered a national record but that was not enough to give him a podium finish in the men's 400 metres. Reigning Asian champion Anas finished the race in 45.31 seconds to improve on his own national record mark, while the bronze medallist of the event, Javon Francis delivered a season best with a timing of 45.11 seconds.

In the women's 400m semi-finals, Hima posted a personal best of 51.53 seconds to improve on her previous best of 51.97 seconds to advance to the final. Finishing third in the semi-final 1, she reached the final on the basis of having the top-two timings among the competitors who didn't finish top-two in each of the three heats.

Boxers brightened India's day with Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar assuring the country at least a medal each as they reached the semi-finals of their respective weights categories.

The day started with Amit Panghal defeating Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in a men's light flyweight (49 kg) quarter-final and Naman outplaying Samoa's Frank Masoe by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the heavyweight (91kg) division.

Later in the day, in men's 56kg category, Hussamuddin overpowered Muilenga Everisto of Zambia in a unanimous 5:0 verdict while Manoj defeated Australia's Terry Nickolas 4:1 in the 69kg category. Satish also won his bout with a split 4:1 decision in plus 91kg quarter-final bout.

Meanwhile, India defeated Botswana 16-9 to reach the fourth round of the lawn bowls men's Fours Sectional event, while Krishna Xalxo thrashed Fiji's Arun Kumar 21-11 in Round 3 but lost 18-21 to Jamaican Andrew Newell in a Round 4 tie.

(With inputs from IANS)