Day 6 report: India's Heena Sidhu won gold in the women's 25 metre pistol event, while para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary earned a bronze while five boxers assured at least a medal each on Tuesday at the Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, both the men's and the women's hockey teams entered the semi-finals.
Heena, who finished third in qualifying, notched up a new CWG record of 38 points, even as other shooters disappointed, with Chain Singh and Gagan Narang finishing fourth and seventh respectively. Heena's medal was India's eighth in shooting, even as she bagged her second medal after her silver medal in the 10m air pistol on Sunday.
The other medal was a surprise as Sachin lifted the combined effort of 181 points. In his first two attempts, he failed to lift 201 kg but he did so in the final attempt to finish in the top-three to take India's medal tally to 21 medals. India are third in the medal's table — behind Australia (130 medals) and England (74 medals).
Among other superlative performances, quarter-miler Mohammad Anas registered a national record but that was not enough to give him a podium finish in the men's 400 metres. Reigning Asian champion Anas finished the race in 45.31 seconds to improve on his own national record mark, while the bronze medallist of the event, Javon Francis delivered a season best with a timing of 45.11 seconds.
In the women's 400m semi-finals, Hima posted a personal best of 51.53 seconds to improve on her previous best of 51.97 seconds to advance to the final. Finishing third in the semi-final 1, she reached the final on the basis of having the top-two timings among the competitors who didn't finish top-two in each of the three heats.
Boxers brightened India's day with Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar assuring the country at least a medal each as they reached the semi-finals of their respective weights categories.
The day started with Amit Panghal defeating Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in a men's light flyweight (49 kg) quarter-final and Naman outplaying Samoa's Frank Masoe by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the heavyweight (91kg) division.
Later in the day, in men's 56kg category, Hussamuddin overpowered Muilenga Everisto of Zambia in a unanimous 5:0 verdict while Manoj defeated Australia's Terry Nickolas 4:1 in the 69kg category. Satish also won his bout with a split 4:1 decision in plus 91kg quarter-final bout.
Meanwhile, India defeated Botswana 16-9 to reach the fourth round of the lawn bowls men's Fours Sectional event, while Krishna Xalxo thrashed Fiji's Arun Kumar 21-11 in Round 3 but lost 18-21 to Jamaican Andrew Newell in a Round 4 tie.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 05:57 AM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 07:43 AM
Highlights
Early exit for Jitu Rai
Jitu Rai fails to recover and is the first one to be eliminated in 50m pistol men's final. However, on a positive nore Om Mitharval is in second spot after 12 shots
Jitu Rai, Om Mitharval qualify for finals of 50m pistol men
Two days after winning gold and bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol event, Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are in action in the 50m pistol men. After the qualification stage, Jitu has finished sixth while Mitharval is on top.
Jitu shot 93 in his first series and followed it up with a 91, 87, 89, 93 and 89 while his compatriot’s scores in the six qualification series read: 89, 90, 92, 95, 89, 94.
Unfortunately for Mitharval, scores from qualification don’t get carried over in the finals. All eight competitors start at zero in the finals.
07:43 (IST)
07:16 (IST)
Mohd Ashab on top in men's double trap, Ankur Mittal fifth
Meanwhile, in the men's double trap qualification, India's Mohd Ashab and Ankur Mittal are in the top five at the half-way mark of the finals. Here's how the leaderboard looks after three rounds.
06:39 (IST)
Shreyasi Singh on top, Varsha Varman sixth in women's double trap finals after first round
06:22 (IST)
Maitreyee Sarkar wins opener, Vaishnavi Sutar loses
In women's singles table tennis group matches, Maitreyee Sarkar has beaten Papua New Guinea's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2. However, Vaishnavi Sutar has suffered a 0-11, 2-11, 2-11 defeat against Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye.
06:15 (IST)
Low scores, but Indians breeze into final
India’s Om Prakash Mitharval and Jitu Rai put themselves in line for their second medal each in the Commonwealth Games 2018 shooting competition. The Army marksmen entered the final of the 50m pistol on a day when the scores were not high. Om Prakash Mitharval topped the eight qualifiers with a total of 549. He had series of 89, 90, 92 95, 89 and 94 but will hope that he can shoot more 10s in the final than the six that he managed in qualifying. Jitu Rai, winner of the 10m air pistol gold, came up with 542 after a series of scores that read 93, 91, 87, 89, 93 and 89 including eight 10s to be in sixth place. The Games record of 562 in qualifying, standing in Jitu Rai’s name, was not in danger of being lowered today. The final is scheduled for 7.30 am.
06:12 (IST)
06:11 (IST)
05:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, being held at the Gold Coast in Australia. There are a lot of Indians in action today across sports.
While Mary Kom competes for a place in the final, other India boxers like Sarita Devi, Vikas Krishan, Gaurav Solanki and Pinki Rani could assure India of medals by winning their respective quarter-finals.
In badminton, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu will begin her charge towards the Commonwealth Games gold as will London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal. Kidambi Srikanth, India's best bet for a medal in the men's singles event, will take on Aatish Lubah. Table tennis, meanwhile, will see men's singles as well as doubles action.
India's high jumper Tejaswin Sankar, and long jumper Nayana James are also in the fray.
It promises to be an action-packed day. Catch all the action live right here.