Day report: Indian shooters extended their purple patch as Shreyasi Singh won gold in the women's Double Trap event, Ankur Mittal and Om Mitharwal bagged bronze in their respective men's categories, while star boxer MC Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the final and the men's hockey team scored a thrilling win over England. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams had a satisfactory day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
Shreyasi edged out Emma Cox of Australia in a shoot-off to win the title after both shooters had finished the final round on 96 points each.
Varsha Varman, the second Indian in the fray, missed out on the bronze by a narrow margin. She scored 86 to finish fourth, just a single point behind bronze medallist Linda Pearson of Scotland.
Among the men, Mittal took bronze in men's Double Trap and Om finished third in men's 50m pistol.
In boxing, India were assured of nine medals which is their best tally at the Commonwealth Games.
Boxers Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Manish Kaushik entered the semi-finals while MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out.
Gaurav defeated Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea in a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52kg) category while Vikas coasted to an easy win over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the 75kg category. Manish also advanced, defeating Calum French of England in 60kg.
In the women's category, five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka.
Gaurav came up with an impressive performance against three-time Oceania champion Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea to claim a well-deserved victory.
Vikas also registered a comfortable 5:0 victory over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the last eight stage.
The duo thus confirmed another couple of medals to the Indian tally as every boxer in the last-four stage is assured of a spot on the podium.
In badminton, India's star singles shuttlers and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.
Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu thrashed Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3, while 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal routed South African Elsie De Villiers 21-3, 21-1.
Three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina's challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.
In the men's singles Round-of-32, HS Prannoy beat Mauritius' Jean Paul Christopher 21-14, 21-6, while Kidambi Srikanth beat Mauritius' Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.
On Thursday, Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.
The mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini beat England's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 21-17, 21-16.
The Indian pair will meet Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura on Thursday for a place in the quarters.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 05:20 AM
Highlights
Manika Batra-Mouma Das progress to quarter-final
Manika and Mouma progress to the women's table tennis doubles quarter-final with minimum fuss as they beat the Sri Lankan pair of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi 11-4, 11-4, 11-1. The duo will face England's Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsatsinos in the quarter-finals.
05:20 (IST)
Manika Batra-Mouma Das progress to quarter-final
Manika and Mouma progress to the women's table tennis doubles quarter-final with minimum fuss as they beat the Sri Lankan pair of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi 11-4, 11-4, 11-1. The duo will face England's Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsatsinos in the quarter-finals.
05:15 (IST)
Batra-Das and Mukherjee-Sahasrabudhe win second game
The Indians are cruising at the moment! Pooja and Sutirtha take their second game 11-5 while Manika and Mouma win their second game 11-4.
05:10 (IST)
Batra-Das and Mukherjee-Sahasrabudhe win first game
Both the doubles teams have gone off to a good start in their pre-quarter matches. Manika and Mouma have had it easier than their compatriots as they clinch the first game 11-4 against the Sri Lankan pair of Kapugeekiyana-Madurangi. Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe also won their first game 11-7 against their Welsh opponents.
05:03 (IST)
Women paddlers in action
The doubles pairs of Manika Batra-Mouma Das and Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe will be in action in the round of 16. Batra and Das are up against the Sri Lankan pair of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi while Sutirth and Pooja will face Wales' Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas.
04:51 (IST)
Neeraj Kumar leads qualification standings
Brilliant shooting from Neeraj Kumar who is shooting in the first relay! A 97, 100 and a 94 gives him an overall score of 291! Anish Bhanwala will be shooting in the second relay.
04:31 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar in 25m pistol qualifiers
The first bit of action for India comes from the Belmont Shooting Centre as 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar take part in the men's 25m pistol qualifiers. Anish, who had to skip a couple of his 10th grade CBSE exams to take part in Glasgow, has been in brilliant form. The Karnal-based shooter won gold at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup and had also clinched silver at the Commonwealth Championships last year and is expected to add to India's medal tally along with Neeraj Kumar.
04:18 (IST)
Day 8 schedule
Day 8 will see the start of the wrestling events with Sushil Kumar and Babita Phogat in action in the men's 74kg freestyle and the women's 53kg Nordic event. Click here to check out the full schedule for Day 8.
04:09 (IST)
Day 7 wrap
India had reasons to be happy that the Commonwealth Games 2018 schedule in Gold Coast did not take a leaf out of Olympic sport bosses’ idea of removing 50m pistol and double trap events from the Tokyo Games in 2020. Each of India’s three medals on Wednesday came from these very events, with Shreyasi Singh winning a memorable gold in women’s double trap shoot off. With 24 medals already in the bag and with nine more assured from the boxing ring and with wrestlers yet to enter the fray, the Indian contingent will be aware that it has some work to do if it is to match the 64-medal effort at Glasgow 2014, writes G Rajaraman in his Day 5 wrap.
03:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Indian wrestling contingent led by Sushil Kumar and Babita Phogat will take to the mat for the first time at Gold Coast. Action will also continue in badminton, table tennis and the shooting range as India look to increase their medal tally.
So do stick around as we bring live updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games.