That's it from us. Before we end the blog, here's a quick wrap:

Sushil Kumar exceeded expectations to win gold in the freestyle wrestling 74 kg category. Fellow wrestler Rahul Aware earlier won India’s first gold medal of the day in the men’s freestyle 57 kg category.

Other medals include Tejaswini Sawant's silver medal in 50m Rifle Prone, while Babita Phogat also claimed silver in the women’s freestyle 53 kg Nordic wrestling category.

In discus throw finals, Seema Punia won a silver, while Navjeet Dhillon got the bronze.



Also, take a look at the medal tally: https://www.firstpost.com/commonwealth-games-2018/medal-tally/



Thanks for following our blog. We'll be back tomorrow. Take care!