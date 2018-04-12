Day report: Indian shooters extended their purple patch as Shreyasi Singh won gold in the women's Double Trap event, Ankur Mittal and Om Mitharwal bagged bronze in their respective men's categories, while star boxer MC Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the final and the men's hockey team scored a thrilling win over England. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams had a satisfactory day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Shreyasi edged out Emma Cox of Australia in a shoot-off to win the title after both shooters had finished the final round on 96 points each.

Varsha Varman, the second Indian in the fray, missed out on the bronze by a narrow margin. She scored 86 to finish fourth, just a single point behind bronze medallist Linda Pearson of Scotland.

Among the men, Mittal took bronze in men's Double Trap and Om finished third in men's 50m pistol.

In boxing, India were assured of nine medals which is their best tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Boxers Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Manish Kaushik entered the semi-finals while MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out.

Gaurav defeated Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea in a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52kg) category while Vikas coasted to an easy win over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the 75kg category. Manish also advanced, defeating Calum French of England in 60kg.

In the women's category, five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka.

Gaurav came up with an impressive performance against three-time Oceania champion Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea to claim a well-deserved victory.

Vikas also registered a comfortable 5:0 victory over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the last eight stage.

The duo thus confirmed another couple of medals to the Indian tally as every boxer in the last-four stage is assured of a spot on the podium.

In badminton, India's star singles shuttlers and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu thrashed Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3, while 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal routed South African Elsie De Villiers 21-3, 21-1.

Three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina's challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.

In the men's singles Round-of-32, HS Prannoy beat Mauritius' Jean Paul Christopher 21-14, 21-6, while Kidambi Srikanth beat Mauritius' Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.

On Thursday, Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.

The mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini beat England's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 21-17, 21-16.

The Indian pair will meet Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura on Thursday for a place in the quarters.

With inputs from IANS