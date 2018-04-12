You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast Day 8 LIVE updates: Australia beat India in hockey semis; Seema Punia bags silver

Sports FP Sports Apr 12, 2018 18:11:30 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast Day 8 LIVE updates: Australia beat India in hockey semis; Seema Punia bags silver
  • HOCKEY

    Three penalty corners blown by India. Not done in a semi-final. Australia lead 1-0. India could have easily equalised. But the belief seems to be slipping. India looked tired. Do they have enough strength for a few final assaults? They can if they build up to it. It’s a great opportunity for an equaliser. Create it.

  • HOCKEY

    Just 15 minutes to salvage something from this match. They began well. But crumbled later. Not in terms of goals but structure. They are defending and defending. Need to make some inroads into the Aussie striking circle. Australia lead 1-0.

  • HOCKEY

    GOAL! Australia 1-0 India

    One mistake and India concede. High ball and Stewart connects and the ‘tennis volley’ goes in; lovely goal. But it could have been avoided. India making too many mistakes. Giving away the ball too easily. If India don't get some control back, there could be trouble.

  • HOCKEY

    India needs to give the ball early. Pressure from Aussies is making India commit mistakes in the midfield and just outside the striking circle. As a counter measure if India can just stretch the flanks, Australia could be surprised. It’s goalless in the 3rd Q. Australia will come strongly now.

  • HOCKEY

    And that’s the end of second quarter. India defending in numbers and attacking towards the end of second quarter. But Australia has the edge. They still haven’t got the Indian defence breaking. Goalkeeper Savita has come up with three penalty corners. In the 1st quarter, Australia had two penalty corners. India has been resolute but they need a little sharpness upfront. Long shots could also do it.

  • HOCKEY

    India slightly frustrated; five Indian defenders trying to crowd out one Aussie player. But that leaves gaps which one cross can exploit. India needs to hold the ball and stretch the players; too many coming together.

  • Women's discus throw final:

    Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon fetched India’s first medals from track and field sport with silver and bronze respectively in women’s discus throw. The 34-year-old Seema Punia’s first throw over 60.41m was good to get her the silver medal – her fourth medal in successive Commonwealth Games since 2006. The Haryana girl who is now based in Meerut after the marriage has three silver medals and a bronze from the Games. Her 23-year-old team-mate Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, a bronze medallist at the world u-20 championships in 2014, lifted herself from fourth place by uncorking a gallant effort on her final throw. It went over 57.43m and past New Zealand’s Sostina Hakeai’s 57.16m. Australia’s Dani Stevens retained her hold on gold medal won in Glasgow 2014 with a stunning series of throws, including a Games record of 68.26m to erase New Zealand’s Beatrice Raini Liua Faumuina’s mark of 65.92m in 1998.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Navjeet Dhillon bags bronze in discus throw final 

  • 17:18 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Seema Punia wins silver in discus throw final 

  • HOCKEY

    Even though India look organised, this yellow card is not on. India’s Navneet Kaur gets a five-minute suspension. Australia realise pressure may break India in the midfield and they are going all out. India have to defend and look for a counter.

  • ATHLETICS

    Purnima Hembram finished the four events on the opening day of the gruelling heptathlon competition in sixth place with 3441 points. She strove hard to keep pace with the leaders in her 200m heats but was unable to hold pace till the end and stopped the clock at 25.12 seconds. She has a personal best of 24.82 seconds set in July last year. The 23-year-old Odia will, however, draw satisfaction from the fact that she is in a better position at this stage than she was in Patiala last month when she achieved her personal best.  

  • HOCKEY

    Such a change this team. They take the pressure and also attack. At the moment, India are soaking it in. Australia going full press. End of Q1. It’s still goalless.

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Table tennis: Women's singles

    Mouma Das campaign comes to an end in the quarter-finals of the women's singles event after suffering a 4-1 loss to Mengyu Yu, losing 13-15, 7-11, 5-11, 11-7, 5-11.

  • HOCKEY

    Australia full press now. India giving the ball easily away. Turn-overs benefitting the Aussies. India needs rotation. Find their player and make it count. Make the Aussies work.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Women's discuss shot put 

    Australia’s Dani Stevens recorded a 65.43, which is more than five metres longer than Seema Punia’s best effort so far. Looks like the Australian has won the gold here. Navjeet Dhillon is struggling at the moment. 

  • HOCKEY

    Full press from India, they want an early goal. That’s the only way India can put some pressure. But the crucial factor will be whether India can keep their structure for all the 4 Quarters or not. They have to be compact and tight in the defence. Australia then get two consecutive PC's. Savita saves the 2nd. But India has blown a referral. 

  • HOCKEY

    Early attack and almost a goal or a PC for India. Vanda and Rani make their move. Rani, just delays that shot and probably that moment went.

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Women's Discuss throw final:

    India’s Seema Punia throws an excellent 60.41 in her first attempt. She is second on the table behind the local thrower Dani Stevens. Great start! 

  • HOCKEY

    Big night for Indian women; they are playing the CWG Semis against Australia. Packed stadium. It’s also Harendra Singh Vs Paul Gaudoin, both former players now coaching India and Australia. The Aussies are favourites. Harendra says sometimes being favourite has a different kind of pressure. Here we go – India Vs Australia

  • 16:48 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    And it is time for the women's hockey semi-final, where Rani Rampal-led India take on Australia for a place in the Commonwealth Games 2018 final 

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Women's Discus throw final:

    India’s Seema Punia throws an excellent 60.41 in her first attempt. She is second on the table behind the local thrower Dani Stevens. Great start! 

  • ATHLETICS

    Neena Pinto went within 8cm of being among the top eight competitors in the women’s long jump final when she leapt to a distance of 6.19m. Had she matched her 6.28m from the Federation Cup in Patiala last month, the 27-year-old may have earned herself three more jumps and a chance to improve her position. The greater disappointment was Nayana James, 22. Had she even matched what she had achieved during qualification, 6.34m, let alone the 6.51m she got in Patiala, she would have among the top three at the halfway stage of the finals. Instead, with a best jump of 6.14m, she was 12th and last.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Table tennis: Women's singles

    India's 22-year-old paddler Manika Batra advances to the last four of the competition with a 4-1 win over Singapore's Zhou. Batra attacked from the beginning to put her opponent under pressure. 

    A brilliant win for the youngster! 

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Badminton: Women's doubles

    Ashwini Ponnappa - Sikki Reddy off to a good start in their women's doubles match against Singaporean pair after clinching the first game 21-18.  

  • 16:03 (IST)

    Table tennis: Women's singles 

    Manika Batra missed out on registering a clean-sweep win over Zhou after dropping the fourth game 6-11. That's okay. She still leads 3-1 in this tie. One more game and she'll enter the last four. 

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Dat guy Bolt 

  • ATHLETICS


    Purnima Hembram remained in seventh place in the heptathlon standings after the shot-put event. Her best effort of 11.75m was worth 645 points and took her tally to 2565 from three events. Having got a personal best of 11.93m last year, she would have expected to draw energy from the big stage and go close to the 12m mark but she had to settle for a 29cm improvement on her effort in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. She has a better tally at this stage than in the Federation Cup where she logged her personal best of 5815 points.

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Table tennis: Women's singles

    India's Manika Batra is coasting against Singaporean paddler Yihan Zhou as she takes the first two games quite comfortably. She is so good with her forehand shots. 

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

    India's Purnima Hembram's first shot put attempt is 11.75. That's the seventh best in the field. 

    So, after three heptathlon events, Purnima is placed seventh overall with 2,565 points. 

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Badminton: Men's doubles

    Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advance to quarters of men's doubles after beating Mauritian pair Lubah/Paul 21-8, 21-12

  • 15:25 (IST)

    Badminton: Women's singles 

    Saina Nehwal advances to the quarter-finals of women's singles event, with her opponent Jessica Li retiring hurt in the 2nd game after surrendering the first 4-21

  • 15:20 (IST)

    We have missed out on a lot of action thanks to wrestling! 

    In table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra defeated Canada's Marko Medjugorac Marko and Alicia Cote 8-11, 13-11, 12-10, 8-11 and 4-11 in mixed doubles competition.

    Sutritha Mukherjee - Pooja Sahasrabudhe defeated Canada's Alicia Cote - Mo Zhang. On the other hand, Manika Batra - Mouma Das registered a 3-1 win over Ho Tin-Tin - Maria Tsaptsinos in women's doubles last-16 event. 

    In men's doubles, Harmeet Desai - Sanil Shetty eased past Paul McCreery - Ashley Robinson to enter the quarter-finals. Sharath Kamal - Sathiyan G too strolled past Sri Lankan duo.  
    Elsewhere in squash, Dipika Pallikar and Saurav Ghosal defeated Malaysia's Sanjay Singh and Azman Aifa 7-11, 11-6, 11-8 to reach the next round.

  • WRESTLING

    Long before Twitterati could write 280 characters, Sushil Kumar established his vast superiority over South Africa’s Johannes Botha in the final bout of the 74kg class and complete his hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals. India’s 34-year-old former World champion and two-time medallist in Olympic Games in the 66kg class did not have to break into a sweat in sending the 28-year-old from Pretoria packing. It was almost as if he just had to turn up at the mat and take the gold but there is no doubt that Sushil Kumar has taken great care to be fit and competitive in what is his first major outing since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. I the intervening years, he was disappointed by the Wrestling Federation of India not holding a trial to pick the Indian team for the Olympic Games in Rio.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Wrestling: Men's freestyle 75kg 

    Well, that escalated quickly. Sushil Kumar beats Johannes Botha in the final of men's freestyle 75kg. The defending champion didn't let his opponent make a single attempt as Sushil wraps up the match in less than 80 seconds.

  • 14:09 (IST)

    WRESTLING


    GOLD MEDAL FOR SUSHIL KUMAR! 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 74 kg

    Sushil Kumar is in action. Will he defend his title?

  • WRESTLING

    Kiran Bishnoi, 26, made her Commonwealth Games wrestling debut a happy one by winning the bronze medal with a facile victory over Mauritius Katouskia Pariadhaven in the 76kg class. Of course, she will be disappointed that she could not feature in the gold medal bout after losing the semifinals to Nigerian Blessing Onyebuchi without much of a fight. Kiran Bishnoi is the reigning Commonwealth champion in the 72kg class. She would have realised that the CWG are a different proposition. Yet, the manner in which she bounced back from that reverse to win the bronze should hold out hope.

  • WRESTLING

    India’s 26-year-old Rahul Babasahed Aware realised his dream of winning the Commonwealth Games gold in the 57kg class, six years after he won the Commonwealth Championship in the 55kg class. He had to watch Amit Kumar Dahiya compete and win the CWG 57kg gold in Glasgow in 2014. Having won the silver medal in the 61kg class in the Commonwealth Championship last year, the wrestler from Marathwada region reduced his body weight for the Gold Coast competition now. In a bout in which leads changed hands frequently, Rahul Aware managed to gain total control in the latter half of the second period with a calm approach and quick thinking to create and seize opportunities for a richly deserved gold. It would have settled some of his angst at having run into disciplinary issues with the Wrestling Federation of India ahead of the Rio Olympic Games after it seemed to favour Sandeep Tomar for a qualifying event.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Wrestling: Women's freestyle 76 kg

    Kiran claims the bronze medal via repechage as she raced to a 10-0 lead in the first period against Mauritius’s Katouskia Pariadhaven. She was awarded the match by technical superiority. Medal rush for Indian wrestlers! 

  • 13:38 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Kiran wins BRONZE in wrestling! 

  • 13:20 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Rahul Aware wins gold! 

    The Indian wrestler beats Steven Takahashi 15-7 to claim the gold medal in the men's freestyle 57kg. What a clinical performance!

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Wrestling: 

    The men’s freestyle 57 kg gold-medal match between Rahul Aware and Steven Takahashi of Canada is underway! 

  • WRESTLING


    The 28-year-old Babita Phogat’s bid to retain the Commonwealth Games 53kg class women’s wrestling gold came unstuck after she held a 2-1 lead over her Canadian rival Diana Weicker. Babita sought to consolidate her lead by remaining aggressive in the second period. Her urge to bring the Ontario nurse down to the mat was counterproductive. Though both wrestlers were down, the judge intervened to ensure that the Canadian was awarded two points at that stage. The 28-year-old Canadian, superior on the day, swung the bout decisively her way in the final three-quarters of a minute. The two grapplers were fighting for a gold medal in the five-player league after having won three bouts each.

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Wrestling:

    Babita Kumari gave her everything but lost 2-5 to Canada’s Diana Weicker. The Canadian claimed four points in the second period and didn't look back since then. 

  • 12:50 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Babita Phogat claims silver medal in women's freestyle 53kg 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Nordic

    India's Babita Kumari is in action against Diana Weicker of Canada. Expecting a close encounter! 

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Table tennis: Men's singles

    India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran enters the last eight of men's singles event as his Nigerian opponent Segun Toriola retires after losing the first game

  • SHOOTING

    Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant wins silver

    Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant delivered her best under pressure and returned to the Commonwealth Games podium with a silver medal in the 50m rifle prone with a score of 618.9. The Kolhapur-born 37-year-old had an excellent run but the best of her six scores came in the final series when she shot 104.6 to edge Seonaid McIntosh (Scotland) to bronze medal position by a margin of just 0.8 points. Tejaswini Sawant, who won the world championship 50m rifle prone in 2010 in Munich. If her success, coming a dozen years after she won two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, was cause for celebration, it was disappointing that 24-year-old Anjum Moudgil finished 16th with a score of 602.2. Staring with three sub-100 series, she picked herself up a bit but even a final series of 103.5 was not enough to lift her any higher. Having won the 50m rifle 3 positions silver in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, last month – she shot 399/400 in prone in qualifications there – Anjum Moudgil seemed ill at ease today.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Sharath Kamal through to quarter-finals

    A routine win for Sharath Kamal as he beats Australia's Heming Hu 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the men's singles event. He will face England's Liam Pitchford in the last-eight.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    TEJASWINI SAWANT WINS SILVER IN 50M RIFLE PRONE!

    Tejaswini Sawant shoots 618.9 to win silver behind Games record-breaker, Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso! Anjum Moudgil finishes in 16th place with a score of 602.2.

Load More

Day  report: Indian shooters extended their purple patch as Shreyasi Singh won gold in the women's Double Trap event, Ankur Mittal and Om Mitharwal bagged bronze in their respective men's categories, while star boxer MC Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the final and the men's hockey team scored a thrilling win over England. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams had a satisfactory day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Shreyasi edged out Emma Cox of Australia in a shoot-off to win the title after both shooters had finished the final round on 96 points each.

File image of the India women's hockey team. Image credit: Facebook/Hockey India

File image of the India women's hockey team. Image credit: Facebook/Hockey India

Varsha Varman, the second Indian in the fray, missed out on the bronze by a narrow margin. She scored 86 to finish fourth, just a single point behind bronze medallist Linda Pearson of Scotland.

Among the men, Mittal took bronze in men's Double Trap and Om finished third in men's 50m pistol.

In boxing, India were assured of nine medals which is their best tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Boxers Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Manish Kaushik entered the semi-finals while MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out.

Gaurav defeated Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea in a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52kg) category while Vikas coasted to an easy win over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the 75kg category. Manish also advanced, defeating Calum French of England in 60kg.

In the women's category, five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka.

Gaurav came up with an impressive performance against three-time Oceania champion Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea to claim a well-deserved victory.

Vikas also registered a comfortable 5:0 victory over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the last eight stage.

The duo thus confirmed another couple of medals to the Indian tally as every boxer in the last-four stage is assured of a spot on the podium.

In badminton, India's star singles shuttlers and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu thrashed Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3, while 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal routed South African Elsie De Villiers 21-3, 21-1.

Three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina's challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.

In the men's singles Round-of-32, HS Prannoy beat Mauritius' Jean Paul Christopher 21-14, 21-6, while Kidambi Srikanth beat Mauritius' Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.

On Thursday, Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.

The mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini beat England's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 21-17, 21-16.

The Indian pair will meet Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura on Thursday for a place in the quarters.

With inputs from IANS

 


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 18:11 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores