Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast Day 5 LIVE updates: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lee Chong Wei; Sharath Kamal win gives India lead

Sports FP Sports Apr 09, 2018 15:47:46 IST
  • 15:47 (IST)

    Make that 18-18! It's a close affair in the second game

  • 15:43 (IST)

    India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles

    Satwik and Chirag have taken a 11-7 lead into the second game’s break. Can they force a decider with their attacking style of play?

  • 15:40 (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    Gurdeep Singh lifted 175kg in snatch variant in the +105kg class and conveyed a strong intent to help India close the weightlifting competition with its 10th medal from 16 events.

    The 22-year-old was unfazed by the attempts of his competitors from Samoa Laultiti Lui and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt to stay ahead by asking for heavier weights to be loaded.

    He lifted 175kg on second attempt at that weight. The Samoan cleared 175kg with his opening lift and failed twice at 179kg and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt cleared 173kg failed twice at 177.

    New Zealand’s David Liti took the third place with 174kg.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Satwik-Chirag have been fantastic. It's 9-6 in the Indian's favour at the moment as we approach the break of the second game  

  • 15:36 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles

    Satwik has been really impressive defensively from the backcourt. Not only he is attacking, his returns have been accurate.  

    The Indians lead 7-3 in the second game 

  • 15:35 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    What a performance from Sathiyan Gunasekaran to give India a 2-0 lead! After losing 10-12 in the 1st game, he hardly put a foot wrong as he beat Nigeria's Segun Toriola 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 

    India now need just one more win to win the GOLD at the Commonwealth Games 2018

  • 15:34 (IST)

    India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles

    Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong claim the opening game 21-15. The pressure is on the Indian pair to show more aggression while attacking. 

  • 15:29 (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    It is time for Clean and Jerk action in the +105 kg men's weightlifting. 

    India's Gurdeep Singh will be extremely pleased with his performance at Snatch and will enter the next section in the joint lead with  Samoa's Lauititi Lui who lifted a weight of 175 kg too 

  • 15:28 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles

    Goh V Shem and Tan Kiong are making life difficult for the Indian shuttlers with excellent shots from every corner of the court. They lead 19-13 and look set to clinch the first game 

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Chirag: Maar abhi
    Satwik: Say no more...

  • 15:19 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India vs Nigeria - men's team table tennis Final

    After losing 12-10 in the opening game despite having four game points, Sathiyan G has made his way back into the match with a dominating 11-3 win in the 2nd. 

    Will Sathiyan be able to hold on to this momentum and give India a 2-0 lead in the men's team Final 

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Next up, men's doubles match between India's Chirag Shetty - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Goh V Shem - Tan Kiong of Malaysia.

    A win for the young duo will give India the elusive gold in the mixed team event

  • 15:12 (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh is off to a brilliant start in the +105kg category. He started off by declaring 168 kg and considering the relative ease with which he lifted that weight, Gurdeep went with a 175 kg for his next attempts. 

    Missing out on his 2nd attempt, Gurdeep made no such mistake as he lifts 175 kg and will go into the Clean and Jerk with the momentum
     

  • 15:06 (IST)

    India 2-0 Malaysia: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lee Chong Wei

    And it's a win for Kidambi Srikanth. That too, in straight games! 
     
    The Indian shuttler finally manages to get the better of Lee Chong Wei and what a way to do it. LCW just couldn't defend! 

  • 15:06 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India 1-0 Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team event 

    Achanta Sharath Kamal gives Indian paddlers a much-needed boost in the opening match of the Men's Team event FINAL with a  4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 win against NIgeria's Bode Abiodun. 

    Champion performance from India's most prominent table tennis players 

  • 15:05 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    Srikanth is totally outplaying the Malaysian shuttler at the moment. He has covered every inch of the court to take a massive 19-12 lead.

     

  • 14:56 (IST)

    LCW is changing his racquet after snapping it in the previous rally. 

  • 14:56 (IST)

    INDIA vs NIGERIA - Table Tennis men's team Final 

  • 14:54 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    Srikanth is in complete control of the match. He leads 14-6 against LCW. 

    The attacking strokes are making the difference at the moment. Also, Srikanth is managing to find spaces to attack

  • 14:52 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India vs Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team final

    Sharath Kamal has been in ominous form in the last two games. After hitting the ball all over the place in the first, Sharath has made a remarkable comeback of sorts to go 2-1 up in the opening match of the final. The Indian team would hope for their most experienced paddler to give the country a rousing start 

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Achanta Sharath Kamal, riding on his years of experience, has decided to take the responsibility of getting India off to a good start. Though he lost the opening game 4-11, he has come back strongly in the 2nd to win 11-5 and square the match one game a piece

  • 14:46 (IST)

    The Malaysian is trying everything to push Srikanth towards the back but he has been unsuccessful. 

  • 14:44 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Kidambi Srikanth draws first blood! 

    The Indian shuttler's smart strokes from the net take LCW by surprise. The Malaysian is not used to playing too many defensive strokes from the back. What a win! 

    The second game gets underway! 

  • 14:39 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    Srikanth is dominating LCW with his incredible attack at the net. The Malaysian is struggling at the net

  • 14:36 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    LCW makes a comeback to level the scores at 14-14. Srikanth looks in great touch. He was out with a knee injury after winning four Superseries titles last year. 

  • 14:33 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India vs Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team Final 

    Meanwhile, India is in contention for yet another gold medal in table tennis.

    While on Sunday, the women's team pulled off a dream win over defending champions Singapore in the final to win the first-ever gold in the event at the Commonwealth Games, the men's team will fight it out against Nigeria for a repeat of the 2006 CWG where the men's team won gold   

  • 14:31 (IST)

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    There's a reason why Srikanth's attack is admired by many. He takes a three-point lead over LCW at the mid-game break

    Interestingly, before this match, the Indian has always found it difficult to attack against the Malaysian ace. Can he change that today?

  • 14:30 (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    It is time for the last weightlifting event at the Gold Coast. India has had an impressive run in the event so far winning 9 medals and now, in the +105 kg category, India's Gurdeep Singh will be in action.

    Gurdeep will look to continue the golden run of Indian weightlifters at the 2018 Commonwealth Games 

  • 14:27 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    What a flat smash from Srikanth. With that, he opens up a two-point lead over LCW, who is known for making a slow start.  

  • 14:22 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Men's singles

    Next up is Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles match. This is the second match of the tie. 

    The Indian hasn't been in his best form on the international circuit but has the qualities to unsettle the Malay legend. 

    Expecting a cracker of a match!  

  • 14:20 (IST)

  • 14:18 (IST)

    India 1-0 Malaysia 

    Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj beat Rio Olympics silver medallists Peng Soon Chan and Liu Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 in mixed doubles match to give India the all-important lead over favourites Malaysia. Wonderful attacking performance by the Indian duo, with Satwik hitting booming smashes down the court to unsettle Peng Soon. Ashwini was equally outstanding at the net.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Satwik has been brilliant after the mid-game interval of the decider. Just four points away from taking a 1-0 lead in the tie

  • 14:05 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    SEVEN points on the trot for Ashwini and Satwik. They lead 15-21

    Excellent attacking play from the Indian duo. The Malaysians look tensed! There is nothing Peng and Liu could do about it at the moment. 

  • 14:02 (IST)

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    A four-point lead for Peng and Liu, who have controlled the pace of the game to unsettle Ashwini and Satwik. Nerves of steel at the moment. The Indian pair needs to change their approach to turn things around

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Satwik and Ashwini are still on the backfoot as we approach the mid-game break.

  • 13:53 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    Yet again, the Malaysian duo of Peng and Liu are off to a good start. Satwik and Ashwini need to target the backcourt to put Peng under pressure. 

  • 13:49 (IST)

    India 1-1 Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    One game apiece between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa and Peng Choon Chan-Liu Ying Goh. The Malaysians showed more aggression in their play to claim the second game 21-15 

    Onto the decider! 
     
     

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Can the Indian duo make a comeback to avoid a decider?

  • 13:40 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    The Indian duo trails 9-15 in the second stanza. That's because Peng and Liu have upped their game in terms of attacking and court-coverage. It's a challenge for Satwik and Ashwini to defend the tramlines. 

     

  • 13:36 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    A great response from the Malaysian duo to take the lead as the shuttlers take a mini-break at the mid-game interval of the second game. Peng and Liu look sharper and hungrier. Satwik and Ashwini have allowed their opponents to find angles to kill the rallies. 

  • 13:30 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    The Malaysians have made a strong start in the second game, taking a 6-4 lead over Satwik and Ashiwini. The Indian pair needs to stop their opponents from taking a healthy lead. 
     

  • 13:26 (IST)

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    Satwik and Ashwini have taken a 1-0 lead against Peng and Liu as the Indian duo banked on their attacking approach to claim the opening game 21-14. The Malaysian pair was stretched at the backcourt throughout. 

    The second game gets underway. 

     

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Satwik is targeting the tramlines, while Ashwini is playing some exquisite net shots from the forecourt. 

  • 13:15 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    WHAT A SMASH! Satwik Ashwini lead 13-8

    Perfect timing by Satwik to hit that unplayable jump smash. The 17-year-old's aggressive approach can make the difference in this match. Meanwhile, Ashwini is doing a great job to create an opening for her partner.  

  • 13:13 (IST)

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    Satwik and Ashwini lead 11-7 at the mid-game break of the opening game

    The duo has not allowed Peng and Liu to get their rhythm. 

  • 13:09 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    8-3! The Indians have extended their lead by five points 

    Satwik and Ashwini are pushing their opponents towards the backcourt to find some space at the net. 

  • 13:07 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles

    4-1! Satwik and Ashwini have taken a three-point lead over the Malaysian duo. Watch out for Satwik's booming smashes. 

  • 13:05 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Malaysia: FINALS

    A lot of Malaysian fans inside the arena. Well, the Malaysians and Indonesians are pretty vocal. 

    Lots of Indian fans chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay'. That was coming

    So, in the first match of the tie, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh in the mixed doubles match 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Alright! 

    Time for an action-packed badminton mixed-team final between India and Malaysia!

    What a line-up! Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei is one to watch out for! 

Day 4 report: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.

Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old MC Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games.

India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.

File images of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

File images of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. AFP


From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women today. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.

A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.

Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.

In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.

The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.

And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.

"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream, I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four," Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.

"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.

On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash tomorrow.

Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).

Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.

In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.

In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.

"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.

The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.

In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.

The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had yesterday settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 03:49 AM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:47 PM

