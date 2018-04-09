Day 4 report: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.
Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old MC Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games.
India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.
From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women today. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.
A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.
Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.
In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.
The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.
And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.
"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream, I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four," Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.
"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.
On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash tomorrow.
Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).
Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.
In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.
In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.
"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.
The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.
In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.
The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had yesterday settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 03:49 AM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:47 PM
Highlights
India vs Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team Final
Meanwhile, India is in contention for yet another gold medal in table tennis.
While on Sunday, the women's team pulled off a dream win over defending champions Singapore in the final to win the first-ever gold in the event at the Commonwealth Games, the men's team will fight it out against Nigeria for a repeat of the 2006 CWG where the men's team won gold
Smit Singh qualifies for skeet shooting final
India's Smit Singh has qualified for the men's skeet shooting after finishing in sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 119. Sheeraz Sheikh misses on a spot in the final after only managing to shoot 117. The final will be held today at 11.15 am.
MEHULI GHOSH WINS SILVER!
After forcing the shoot-off, Mehuli can only shoot a 9.9 as Martina Lindsay Veloso shoots a 10.3 to secure Singapore's first gold at the Games!
Apurvi wins bronze as Mehuli fights for gold
Apurvi shoots below 10.0 for the first time in the elimination stage of the final which sees her drop to third and be eliminated. Veloso is on 226.8 and Mehuli is on 226.0.
Manish Kaushik through to quarter-finals of men's 60kg boxing
India's Manish Kaushik wins his men's 60kg round-of-16 clash against Michael Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago with a unanimous verdict.
Gaurav Solanki wins!
Solanki wins with a unanimous decision going in his favour.
JITU RAI BREAKS GAMES RECORD TO WIN GOLD!
India are through to the finals of the men's team event!
Sharath Kamal beats Singapore's Xue Jie Pang 11-5, 11-5, 12-10 to help India reach the final! India beat Singapore 3-2 and are in the running to add to the gold won by the women yesterday!
Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for women's 10m air rifle final!
Defending champion Apurvi Chandela shattered her own Commonwealth Games qualifying record in the women’s 10m air rifle with an outstanding score of 432.2 points. She had set the mark at 415.6 in Glasgow in 2014. In the four years, the 25-year-old from Jaipur has had to bounce back from a poor showing in the Olympic Games when she finished 34th with a score of 411.6. The 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh, who trains with Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata, also qualified for the final with a score of 413.7. The final will be held at 9.00 am.
Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for women's 10m air rifle final!
Apurvi Chandela breaks her own Games qualification record of 415.6 by shooting 423.2. Joining Apurvi in the final will be Mehuli Ghosh who shot 413.7 to qualify as the fifth-best shooter.
Valiant Sathiyan loses
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran went down fighting to Ning Gao in his singles match as Singapore levelled the score 2-2 in the men's team semi-final. Ning won 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11. It is now up to India's most-experienced paddler Sharath Kamal to ensure India make it to the final when he takes on Xue Jie Pang in the final match of this semi-final.
Pardeep Singh wins silver in the 105kg class!
Apurvi Chandela breaks qualification record!
India's Apurvi Chandela breaks her own Games qualification record of 415.6 she set in Glasgow with a score of 423.2.
Hima Das qualifies for 400m semi-finals
India’s Hima Das, running in her first 400m international competition, booked her berth in the Commonwealth Games semifinals clocking a comfortable 52.11 second, just short of her stunning 51.97 seconds she timed in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. The 18-year-old from Nagaon in Assam, has shifted from 100-200 to the 200-400 combination, was the eighth fastest qualifier. MR Poovamma was fifth in her heats in 53.72 and was left hoping for some luck to progress as one of the four fastest losers. That was not to be as her time was only the fifth fastest among those who did not qualify automatically.
Sathiyan-Harmeet win
India take a 2-1 lead in the men's team event after the doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Harmeet Desai beat Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8. Sathiyan will now take on Ning Gao in his singles match.
Pardeep Singh joint-second after snatch variant
India's Pardeep Singh lifts 152 kgs in his third attempt to be joint second with Ghana's Richmond Osfaro and England's Owen Boxall. Boxall had failed in his first two attempts but managed to lift 152 kgs under pressure to remain in contention. Samoa's Sanele Mao takes a two kilo lead with a lift of 154 kgs.
Sharath Kamal wins to level the score for India
Effortless play from Sharath as he thrashes Shao Feng 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 to make it 1-1 for India against Singapore. The doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai.
Om Prakash Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualify for 10m air pistol final
Om Prakash Mitharval, a 22-year-old Armyman from Rajasthan, shot an impressive 584 points to top qualifying in the 10m air pistol. His series of 96, 96, 98, 99, 96 helped him equal the Commonwealth Games qualifying record, set by compatriot Omkar Singh set in Delhi in 2010. Om Prakash was 12 points clear of Roger Daniel (Trinidad & Tobago) who finished second. His senior, Jitu Rai was only fourth best in qualifying, a series of 92 and 94 bringing his total down to 570. The vastly experienced Jitu Rai will hope that he can shoot more consistently in the final which will be at 7.30 a.m. IST.
15:47 (IST)
Make that 18-18! It's a close affair in the second game
15:43 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Satwik and Chirag have taken a 11-7 lead into the second game’s break. Can they force a decider with their attacking style of play?
15:40 (IST)
Gurdeep Singh lifted 175kg in snatch variant in the +105kg class and conveyed a strong intent to help India close the weightlifting competition with its 10th medal from 16 events.
The 22-year-old was unfazed by the attempts of his competitors from Samoa Laultiti Lui and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt to stay ahead by asking for heavier weights to be loaded.
He lifted 175kg on second attempt at that weight. The Samoan cleared 175kg with his opening lift and failed twice at 179kg and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt cleared 173kg failed twice at 177.
New Zealand’s David Liti took the third place with 174kg.
15:39 (IST)
Satwik-Chirag have been fantastic. It's 9-6 in the Indian's favour at the moment as we approach the break of the second game
15:36 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Satwik has been really impressive defensively from the backcourt. Not only he is attacking, his returns have been accurate.
The Indians lead 7-3 in the second game
15:35 (IST)
What a performance from Sathiyan Gunasekaran to give India a 2-0 lead! After losing 10-12 in the 1st game, he hardly put a foot wrong as he beat Nigeria's Segun Toriola 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4
India now need just one more win to win the GOLD at the Commonwealth Games 2018
15:34 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong claim the opening game 21-15. The pressure is on the Indian pair to show more aggression while attacking.
15:29 (IST)
It is time for Clean and Jerk action in the +105 kg men's weightlifting.
India's Gurdeep Singh will be extremely pleased with his performance at Snatch and will enter the next section in the joint lead with Samoa's Lauititi Lui who lifted a weight of 175 kg too
15:28 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Goh V Shem and Tan Kiong are making life difficult for the Indian shuttlers with excellent shots from every corner of the court. They lead 19-13 and look set to clinch the first game
15:27 (IST)
Chirag: Maar abhi
Satwik: Say no more...
15:19 (IST)
India vs Nigeria - men's team table tennis Final
After losing 12-10 in the opening game despite having four game points, Sathiyan G has made his way back into the match with a dominating 11-3 win in the 2nd.
Will Sathiyan be able to hold on to this momentum and give India a 2-0 lead in the men's team Final
15:19 (IST)
Next up, men's doubles match between India's Chirag Shetty - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Goh V Shem - Tan Kiong of Malaysia.
A win for the young duo will give India the elusive gold in the mixed team event
15:12 (IST)
Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh is off to a brilliant start in the +105kg category. He started off by declaring 168 kg and considering the relative ease with which he lifted that weight, Gurdeep went with a 175 kg for his next attempts.
Missing out on his 2nd attempt, Gurdeep made no such mistake as he lifts 175 kg and will go into the Clean and Jerk with the momentum
15:06 (IST)
India 2-0 Malaysia: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lee Chong Wei
And it's a win for Kidambi Srikanth. That too, in straight games!
The Indian shuttler finally manages to get the better of Lee Chong Wei and what a way to do it. LCW just couldn't defend!
15:06 (IST)
India 1-0 Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team event
Achanta Sharath Kamal gives Indian paddlers a much-needed boost in the opening match of the Men's Team event FINAL with a 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 win against NIgeria's Bode Abiodun.
Champion performance from India's most prominent table tennis players
15:05 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
Srikanth is totally outplaying the Malaysian shuttler at the moment. He has covered every inch of the court to take a massive 19-12 lead.
14:56 (IST)
LCW is changing his racquet after snapping it in the previous rally.
14:56 (IST)
INDIA vs NIGERIA - Table Tennis men's team Final
14:54 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
Srikanth is in complete control of the match. He leads 14-6 against LCW.
The attacking strokes are making the difference at the moment. Also, Srikanth is managing to find spaces to attack
14:52 (IST)
India vs Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team final
Sharath Kamal has been in ominous form in the last two games. After hitting the ball all over the place in the first, Sharath has made a remarkable comeback of sorts to go 2-1 up in the opening match of the final. The Indian team would hope for their most experienced paddler to give the country a rousing start
14:46 (IST)
Achanta Sharath Kamal, riding on his years of experience, has decided to take the responsibility of getting India off to a good start. Though he lost the opening game 4-11, he has come back strongly in the 2nd to win 11-5 and square the match one game a piece
14:46 (IST)
The Malaysian is trying everything to push Srikanth towards the back but he has been unsuccessful.
14:44 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth draws first blood!
The Indian shuttler's smart strokes from the net take LCW by surprise. The Malaysian is not used to playing too many defensive strokes from the back. What a win!
The second game gets underway!
14:39 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
Srikanth is dominating LCW with his incredible attack at the net. The Malaysian is struggling at the net
14:36 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
LCW makes a comeback to level the scores at 14-14. Srikanth looks in great touch. He was out with a knee injury after winning four Superseries titles last year.
14:33 (IST)
India vs Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team Final
Meanwhile, India is in contention for yet another gold medal in table tennis.
While on Sunday, the women's team pulled off a dream win over defending champions Singapore in the final to win the first-ever gold in the event at the Commonwealth Games, the men's team will fight it out against Nigeria for a repeat of the 2006 CWG where the men's team won gold
14:31 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
There's a reason why Srikanth's attack is admired by many. He takes a three-point lead over LCW at the mid-game break
Interestingly, before this match, the Indian has always found it difficult to attack against the Malaysian ace. Can he change that today?
14:30 (IST)
It is time for the last weightlifting event at the Gold Coast. India has had an impressive run in the event so far winning 9 medals and now, in the +105 kg category, India's Gurdeep Singh will be in action.
Gurdeep will look to continue the golden run of Indian weightlifters at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
14:27 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
What a flat smash from Srikanth. With that, he opens up a two-point lead over LCW, who is known for making a slow start.
14:22 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
Next up is Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles match. This is the second match of the tie.
The Indian hasn't been in his best form on the international circuit but has the qualities to unsettle the Malay legend.
Expecting a cracker of a match!
14:20 (IST)
14:18 (IST)
India 1-0 Malaysia
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj beat Rio Olympics silver medallists Peng Soon Chan and Liu Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 in mixed doubles match to give India the all-important lead over favourites Malaysia. Wonderful attacking performance by the Indian duo, with Satwik hitting booming smashes down the court to unsettle Peng Soon. Ashwini was equally outstanding at the net.
14:08 (IST)
Satwik has been brilliant after the mid-game interval of the decider. Just four points away from taking a 1-0 lead in the tie
14:05 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
SEVEN points on the trot for Ashwini and Satwik. They lead 15-21
Excellent attacking play from the Indian duo. The Malaysians look tensed! There is nothing Peng and Liu could do about it at the moment.
14:02 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
A four-point lead for Peng and Liu, who have controlled the pace of the game to unsettle Ashwini and Satwik. Nerves of steel at the moment. The Indian pair needs to change their approach to turn things around
13:57 (IST)
Satwik and Ashwini are still on the backfoot as we approach the mid-game break.
13:53 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
Yet again, the Malaysian duo of Peng and Liu are off to a good start. Satwik and Ashwini need to target the backcourt to put Peng under pressure.
13:49 (IST)
India 1-1 Malaysia: Mixed doubles
One game apiece between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa and Peng Choon Chan-Liu Ying Goh. The Malaysians showed more aggression in their play to claim the second game 21-15
Onto the decider!
13:42 (IST)
Can the Indian duo make a comeback to avoid a decider?
13:40 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
The Indian duo trails 9-15 in the second stanza. That's because Peng and Liu have upped their game in terms of attacking and court-coverage. It's a challenge for Satwik and Ashwini to defend the tramlines.
13:36 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
A great response from the Malaysian duo to take the lead as the shuttlers take a mini-break at the mid-game interval of the second game. Peng and Liu look sharper and hungrier. Satwik and Ashwini have allowed their opponents to find angles to kill the rallies.
13:30 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
The Malaysians have made a strong start in the second game, taking a 6-4 lead over Satwik and Ashiwini. The Indian pair needs to stop their opponents from taking a healthy lead.
13:26 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
Satwik and Ashwini have taken a 1-0 lead against Peng and Liu as the Indian duo banked on their attacking approach to claim the opening game 21-14. The Malaysian pair was stretched at the backcourt throughout.
The second game gets underway.
13:20 (IST)
Satwik is targeting the tramlines, while Ashwini is playing some exquisite net shots from the forecourt.
13:15 (IST)
WHAT A SMASH! Satwik Ashwini lead 13-8
Perfect timing by Satwik to hit that unplayable jump smash. The 17-year-old's aggressive approach can make the difference in this match. Meanwhile, Ashwini is doing a great job to create an opening for her partner.
13:13 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
Satwik and Ashwini lead 11-7 at the mid-game break of the opening game
The duo has not allowed Peng and Liu to get their rhythm.
13:09 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
8-3! The Indians have extended their lead by five points
Satwik and Ashwini are pushing their opponents towards the backcourt to find some space at the net.
13:07 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Mixed doubles
4-1! Satwik and Ashwini have taken a three-point lead over the Malaysian duo. Watch out for Satwik's booming smashes.
13:05 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: FINALS
A lot of Malaysian fans inside the arena. Well, the Malaysians and Indonesians are pretty vocal.
Lots of Indian fans chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay'. That was coming
So, in the first match of the tie, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh in the mixed doubles match
12:54 (IST)
Alright!
Time for an action-packed badminton mixed-team final between India and Malaysia!
What a line-up! Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei is one to watch out for!