Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 3

Indian weightlifters had a good second day at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather added a gold and bronze medal to the country's tally. Sanjita claimed second gold for India in the 53kg category as she lifted a total of 192 kg. Lather too managed a bronze in the 69 kg category, becoming the youngest Indian weightlifter to do so.
"I was just sitting inside and hoping the Samoan would fail his attempt. I know it's bad to wish ill for someone but I couldn't help it," Lather after winning the medal.
India' only disappointment came in form of Saraswati Rout who failed to complete a single valid lift in women's 58kg category. Indian women's team thrashed their Malaysian counterparts 4-1 to come out of their 2-3 drubbing against Wales on Day 1.
India's badminton team blanked Scotland 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals as well. India's Dipika Pallikal went down to England's Alison Waters 0-3 in her pre-quaterfinal squash match.
"I think that these wins in the tournament are important because they give us confidence moving forward, said K Srikanth, who defeated Kieran Merrilees in straight games during the rubber.
(All timings mentioned below are in IST)
Day 3 (7 April)
India vs England
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 1.00 pm
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2.00 pm
India vs Pakistan
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 10.02 am
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 3.54 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swinning (Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 5)
Time: 7.00 am
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swinning (Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 5)
Time: 7.00 am
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Vandna Gupta
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)
Time: 2.12 am
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
India vs South Africa
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Triples Section A - Round 5
Time: 4.31 am
India vs Niue
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Singles Section D - Round 5
Time: 4.31 am
India vs Norfolk Island
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5
Time: 4.30 am
India vs Fiji
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Fours Section B - Round 5
Time: 7.30 am
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 17:17 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 17:17 PM