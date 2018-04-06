Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 3

Indian weightlifters had a good second day at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather added a gold and bronze medal to the country's tally. Sanjita claimed second gold for India in the 53kg category as she lifted a total of 192 kg. Lather too managed a bronze in the 69 kg category, becoming the youngest Indian weightlifter to do so.

"I was just sitting inside and hoping the Samoan would fail his attempt. I know it's bad to wish ill for someone but I couldn't help it," Lather after winning the medal.

India' only disappointment came in form of Saraswati Rout who failed to complete a single valid lift in women's 58kg category. Indian women's team thrashed their Malaysian counterparts 4-1 to come out of their 2-3 drubbing against Wales on Day 1.

India's badminton team blanked Scotland 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals as well. India's Dipika Pallikal went down to England's Alison Waters 0-3 in her pre-quaterfinal squash match.

"I think that these wins in the tournament are important because they give us confidence moving forward, said K Srikanth, who defeated Kieran Merrilees in straight games during the rubber.

(All timings mentioned below are in IST)

Day 3 (7 April)

India vs England

Event: Men’s basketball

Time: 1.00 pm

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2.00 pm

India vs Pakistan

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 10.02 am

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 3.54 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3.29 pm

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3.29 pm

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aruna Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swinning (Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 5)

Time: 7.00 am

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swinning (Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 5)

Time: 7.00 am

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Vandna Gupta

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)

Time: 2.12 am

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

India vs South Africa

Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Triples Section A - Round 5

Time: 4.31 am

India vs Niue

Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Singles Section D - Round 5

Time: 4.31 am

India vs Norfolk Island

Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5

Time: 4.30 am

India vs Fiji

Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Fours Section B - Round 5

Time: 7.30 am

With inputs from PTI