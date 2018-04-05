Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 2

Indian weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja got India to a great start at the Commonwealth Games 2018 claiming gold and silver respectively on Day 1 of the mega event.

Chanu lifted a remarkable 196kg (86kg+110kg) to win her first gold at the premier event. After the superb performance, she told PTI, "I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can't put in words, how it feels right now."

Earlier in the day, Gururaja clinched silver after some anxious moments at the start, failing twice in clean and jerk. He did manage to equal his personal best of 149 Kg (111 kg + 138kg) to grab the silver medal.

"After I failed the first two attempts, my coach reminded me how much my life depends on this. I remembered my family and my country," he said after clinching the medal.

Indian shuttlers got off to an impressive start as they beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in the opener of mixed team event. Saina Nehwal wrapped up her first match in just 22 minutes against Madushika Beruelage. India's mixed team beat Pakistan by a similar score-line to maintain their unbeaten run.

In squash, while Harinder Pal Sandhu, Vikram Malhotra won their opening games, Saurav Ghosal lost in his round of 64 clash in men's singles event. Harinder bowed out of the games after losing his Round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ivan Yuen.

In the women's singles squash event, both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik won their opening games.

The men's and women's table tennis team started off well, beating Trinidad and Tobago and Sri Lanka respectively with the same margin (3-0).

Virdhawal Khade qualified for the men's 50m butterfly semi-final but could not make it to the final. Srihari Natraj followed a similar path in 100m backstroke.

Indian women's hockey lost to Wales by a margin of 2-3 in its lung-opener.

On Friday, there are lot more events where India can win and move up the medals tally.

Let us take a look at the events that involve Indian athletes on Day 2, categorised according to the sports:

(All timings mentioned below are in IST)

Day 2 (6 April)

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 10.02 am

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4,000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 10.47 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Arun Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Deepak Lather

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Saraswati Rout

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)

Time: 2.12 pm

India vs Scotland

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 9.30 am-1.00 pm

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4.00 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm

Athlete: Kiran Tak

Event: Swimming (100m backstroke - Heat)

Time: 7.11 am