Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 11

Gold Coast: Indian star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and the men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the finals while the women's doubles combine of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy bagged the bronze medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Saturday.

Ashwini, however, failed to grab a bronze medal in the mixed doubles partnering Satwik, even as H.S. Prannoy suffered defeat in the men's singles bronze-medal playoff.

Otherwise, it was yet another superb show from the Indians, with at least a gold medal assured as World No.3 Sindhu will meet seasoned compatriot and World No.12 Saina in an all-Indian women's singles final on Sunday.

While Olympic 2016 silver medallist Sindhu thrashed Canada's Michelle Li in straight games 21-18, 21-8 in the semi-final, Saina overcame a stiff contest from Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, winning by 21-14, 18-21, 21-17.

Both Sindhu and Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Saina kept their unbeaten run alive and their victories over lower-ranked opponents went on expected lines.

In the men's singles, World No.1 Srikanth set his date with World No.7 and Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei in the summit clash .

While Srikanth registered an easy 21-10, 21-17 straight games victory over England's Rajiv Ouseph, Chong Wei overcame World No.11 Prannoy 21-16, 9-21, 21-14.

Prannoy then lost to World No.22 Ouseph 21-17, 23-25, 9-21 in the men's singles bronze medal match at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

In the men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag thrashed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-18, 21-10 to enter the final, where they will take on English pair of Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis on Sunday.

In the women's doubles action, Ashwini and Sikki bagged the bronze medal, beating Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville 21-19, 21-19.

The Indian duo earlier had lost to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo 21-17, 15-21, 4-21 in the semi-finals.

Ashwini and Satwik had a poor day in the mixed doubles. They first lost 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 to England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in the semi-final. The Indian pair then lost 19-21, 19-21 to Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia in the bronze medal play-off.

Following is India's Day 11 schedule of competitions at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

5:00am

Table Tennis (mixed doubles bronze medal match)

Achanta Sharath/Mouma Das v Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra

Badminton (women's singles gold medal match)

PV Sindhu v Saina Nehwal

Badminton (men's singles gold medal match)

Kidambi Srikanth v Lee Chong Wei

7:00am

Table Tennis (men's singles bronze medal match)

Achanta Sharath v Samuel Walker

7:30am

Squash (women's doubles gold medal match)

Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Karthik v Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy

Badminton (men's doubles gold medal match)

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Ellis Marcus/Chris Langridge

With inputs from IANS