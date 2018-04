Commonwealth Games 2018: Full list of Indian athletes participating in the Gold Coast event

The Commonwealth Games 2018 is scheduled from 4-15 April at Gold Coast, Australia. In the previous edition in Glasgow (2014), India came fifth with a total medal tally of 64 medals (15 Gold, 30 Silver, 19 Bronze).

India would hope for better returns this time from their 325 member-contingent (221 athletes, 58 coaches, 17 doctors and Physiotherapists, seven managers and 22 other officials)

Here’s the complete list of athletes taking part in the various sporting events at the CWG 2018:

Athletics (Women)

Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Soumya Baby (20km race walk), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Discuss Throw), Hima Das (400m, 4x400m relay), Sonia Baishya (4x400m relay), Saritaben Gayakwad (4x400m relay), Purnima Hembram (Heptathlon), Khushbir Kaur (20km race walk), Suriya Loganathan (10,000m, 5,000m), Poovamma Machettira (400m, 4x400m relay), Nayana James (Long Jump), PU Chitra (1,500m), Seema Punia (Discus Throw), Neena Varakil (Long Jump)

Athletics (Men)

Rakesh Babu (Triple Jump), Arpinder Singh (Triple Jump), Dharun Ayyasamy (400m Hurdles), Jithu Baby (4x400m relay), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Lakshmanan Govindan (10,000m, 5,000m), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh (4x400m relay), Vipin Kasana (Javelin Throw), Irfan Kolothum Thodi (20km race walk), Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakkal (4x400m relay), Manish Rawat (20km race walk), Arokia Rajiv (4x400m relay), Jinson Johnson (1,500m), Siddhanth Thingalaya (110m hurdles), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot put), Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump), Muhammed Anas (400m, 4x400 m relay)

Boxing (Men)

Amit (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52 kg), Manish Kaushik (60 kg), Manoj Kumar (69 kg), Hussam Mohammed (56 kg), Satish Kumar (+91 kg), Naman Tanwar (91 kg), Vikas Krishnan (75 kg)

Boxing (Women)

Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Laishram Sarita Devi (60 kg), MC Mary Kom (45-48 kg), Pinki Rani (51 kg)

Badminton

Pranaav Chopra (Doubles, Mixed Team event), HS Prannoy (singles, Mixed Team event), Kidambi Srikanth (Singles, Mixed Team event), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Mixed Team event), Chirag Shetty (Doubles, Mixed Team event), Ashwini Ponnappa (Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Mixed Team event), Saina Nehwal (Singles, Mixed Team event), Sikki Reddy (Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Mixed Team event), PV Sindhu (Singles, Mixed Team event), Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (Singles, Mixed Team event)

Basketball (Women)

Anmolpreet Kaur, Grima Merlin Varghese, Shireen Limaye, Sruthi Praveen Menon, Jeena Skaria, Geetha Anjana, Raspreet Sidhu, Sonkar Barkha, Mahesha Bhandavya Hemmige, Rajapriyadharshini Rajaganapathi, Navaneetha Pattemane Uday Navaneetha, Madhu Kumari

Basketball (Men)

Amritpal Singh, Aravind Annadurai, Satnam Bhamara, Ravi Bhardwaj, Arshpreet Bhullar, Amjyot Gill, Jeevanantham Pandi, Akilan Pari, Yadwinder Singh, Arvind Arumugam, Justin Gnanaraj, Joseph Gnanaselvaraj

Cycling (Track)

Sanuraj Paul Sanandaraj (Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint), Ranjit Singh (1,000m time trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint), Sahil Kumar (1,000m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team sprint), Manjeet Singh (4,000m ind pursuit, 40m points race), Aleena Reji (4,000m Team Pursuit, 500m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint), Sonali Chanu Mayanglambam (10m scratch race , 25 km point race, 3,000m pursuit, 4,000m team pursuit), Monorama Devi Tongbram (10m scratch race , 25 km point race, 3,000m pursuit, 4,000m team pursuit), Amritha Reghunath Geethakumari (10m scratch race , 25 km point race, 4000m team pursuit), Deborah (4,000m Team Pursuit, 500m Time Trial, Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint)

Hockey (Men)

Akashdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Kangujam, Suraj Karkera, Kothajit Khadangbam, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Vivek Prasad, Amit Rohidas, Rupinder Pal Singh, SV Sunil, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Varun Kumar

Hockey (Women)

Deepika Kumari, Deep Ekka, Rajani Etimarpu, Neha Goyal, Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sunita Lakra, Lalremsiami, Lilima Minz, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Poonam Rani, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Pukhrambam, Rani, Savita, Namita Toppo

Gymnastics (Women)

Pranati Das (Artistic), Pranati Nayak (Artistic), Aruna Reddy (Artistic), Meghana Reddy (Rhythmic)

Gymnastics (Men)

Ashish Kumar (Artistic), Rakesh Kumar Patra (Artistic), Yogeshwar Singh (Artistic)

Lawn bowls (Men)

Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar, Alok Lakra, Chandan Singh, Krishna Xalxo

Lawn Bowls (Women)

Lovely Choubey, Farzana Khan, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, Rupa Tirkey

Shooting (Men)

Chain Singh (50m rifle 3 position, 50m rifle prone), Kynan Chenai (trap), Ravi Kumar (10m air rifle), Ankur Mittal (Double Trap), Jitu Rai (10m Air Pistol, 50m pistol), Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle 3 position), Sheeraz Sheikh (Skeet), Gagan Narang (50m rifle 3 prone), Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle), Anish Bhanwala (25m rapid fire pistol), Neeraj Kumar (25m rapid fire pistol), Manavjit Sandhu (trap), Mohd Ashab (Double Trap), Smit Singh (skeet), Omprakash Mitharwal (10m air pistol, 50m pistol)

Shooting (Women)

Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle), Anjum Moudgil (50m rifle 3 position, 50m rifle prone), Tejaswini Sawant (50m rifle 3 positions, 50m rifle prone), Heena Sidhu (10m air pistol, 25m pistol), Seema Tomar (trap), Mehuli Ghosh (10m air rifle), Annu Singh (25m pistol), Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol), Shreyasi Singh (trap, double trap), Saniya Shaikh (skeet), Maheshwari Chauhan (skeet), Varsha Varman (double trap)

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m backstroke), Sajan Prakash (100m butterfly, 1,500m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 50m butterfly), Virdhawal Vikram Khade (50m butterfly, 50m freestyle)

Squash (Women)

Joshna Chinnappa, Dipika Karthik Pallikal,

Squash (Men)

Saurav Ghosal, Vikram Malhotra, Harinder Sandhu, Ramit Tandon

Table Tennis (Men)

Sharath Kamal, Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj, Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Table Tennis (Women)

Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabudhe

Weightlifting (Men)

Deepak Lather (69kg), Gururaja (56kg), Raja Muthupandi (62kg), Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg), Pardeep Singh (105kg), Gurdeep Singh (+105kg), Sathish Kumar Sivalingam (77kg), Vikas Thakur (94kg)

Weightlifting (Women)

Vandana gupta (63kg), Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham (53kg), Lalchhanhimi (90kg), Purnima Pandey (+90kg), Saraswati Rout, Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (48kg), Seema (75kg), Punam Yadav (69kg)

Wrestling (Women)

Babita Kumari (53kg), Kakran Divya (68kg), Kiran (76kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Vinesh Phogat (50kg)

Wrestling (men)

Bajrang punia (65kg), Rahul Balasaheb Aware (57kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg), Somveer (86kg), Sumit (125kg)

Para Sports

Para Powerlifting

Sakina Khatun (Women's Lightweight), Ashok (Men's Lightweight), Farman Basha (Men's Lightweight), Sachin Chaudhary (Men's Heavyweight)

Para Table Tennis

Maitreyee Sarkar (tt6 singles), Vaishnavi Sutar (tt6 singles)

Para Swimming

Vaishnavi Jagtap (50m freestyle s8), Kiran Tak (100m backstroke s9)