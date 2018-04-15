Commonwealth Games 2018: Event helped restore Australia's image after ball-tampering scandal, says chief organiser

Gold Coast, Australia: The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have restored Australia's global sporting reputation that had taken a hit during the recent ball-tampering scandal, Games Organising Committee Chairman Peter Beattie said on Sunday.

"This has more than restored Australia's global reputation. Our sportsmanship on show during the Commonwealth Games is what the essence of Australia is about — fair sport, no cheating and applauding the winners," Beattie said during the daily media briefing at Gold Coast.

Australia's sporting culture had come in for severe criticism when Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner were found guilty of plotting and trying to tamper the ball in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Smith and Warner were subsequently banned for a year and stripped of their leadership roles, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

This, after the three players offered tearful apologies for their actions, something that softened the backlash they were facing from the Australian fans.

In fact, the incident cast a shadow on the Games too and Australian swimming team coach Jacco Verhaeren had asked his wards to be on their best behaviour.

Gold Coast played the perfect host and provided smooth logistics for athletes and visitors during the Games that wind up on Sunday.