Commonwealth Games 2018: Dominant India cruise past group stage, face Mauritius in quarters

Top-seeded India swept majestically through the round-robin group stage of the badminton mixed team championship at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Australia’s Gold Coast, blanking three sets of rivals by identical 5-0 margins, and qualifying to meet lowly Mauritius in the play-off quarter-finals at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The Indians served notice to the defending champions and second seeds, Malaysia, that they would be strong favourites to bag the gold medal and end the Malaysians’ 12-year stranglehold on the team trophy. Having bagged gold in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the quadrennial CWG, the Malaysians are hot favourites to make their fourth successive final, but India will try to improve on the silver medal they pocketed in New Delhi, eight years ago.

There had been no doubt whatsoever in the minds of badminton aficionados that the powerful Indian squad would take its first two engagements in Group A at a canter. Neither Sri Lanka nor Pakistan could put up any player who could have induced furrows on the brows of the Indian shuttlers. Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal led the Indian challenge, the latter being played in all the pool rounds to allow compatriot PV Sindhu’s ankle strain a couple of extra days to heal.

Scotland, the third team in Group A, had the ability, at least on paper, to extend a couple of the Indians over the full distance. But the Scots revealed their mindset of being content with the second position in the group by resting their main women’s singles player, the World no 18, Kirsty Gilmour, and fielding Julie Macpherson. Finishing second in the group still meant automatic qualification for the play-off quarter-finals, and the Scots preferred to keep their top gun fresh for the tough last-eight stage battle against Malaysia on Saturday evening.

In the event, Macpherson proved no match for the London Olympics bronze winner Nehwal, and was outclassed at 21-14, 21-12. Srikanth overcame his patented slow start to slip into top gear in the second game against Kieran Merrilees, who literally went through the motions in the latter half of the contest, to lose at 18-21, 2-21. He was no doubt conserving his energies for the stern battle on the morrow against the redoubtable former World No 1, Lee Chong Wei.

Gilmour did play on Friday with Eleanor O’Donnell in the women’s doubles, no doubt to get a feel of the court. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy duly administered a comprehensive 21-8, 21-12 thumping to the Scots, paving the way for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to make it 4-0 for India with a surprisingly close 21-16, 21-19 triumph against Adam Hall and Patrick MacHugh. Southpaw Sikki Reddy then played well at the net to help Pranaav Jerry Chopra hand out a 21-17, 21-15 defeat to Martin Campbell and Julie Macpherson.

Later, Srikanth expressed satisfaction at the way in which he had been able to overturn a 9-11 mid-game interval deficit in the first game against Merrilees, and salvage the opening game. He agreed that Merrilees did not have his heart in the second game, in which he took massive 10-0 and 17-1 leads.

“The team is doing really well,” the World No 2 and top seed at these Games said. “We closed out some tight matches. Saina pulled out a really great match (against Macpherson) today as well. These results are certainly going to boost the team’s confidence ahead of the coming battles.”

The Indians should have matters their own way against Mauritius, who ended second in Group B behind Singapore, with two wins and a loss. The Mauritians were able to close out their ties against Jamaica and Zambia without losing a match, but then suffered a like fate against fourth-seeded Singapore on Friday. There did not seem to be a single player in the Mauritian squad who could trouble Srikanth & Co.

There could, however, be a battle royale in the second quarter-final between Singapore and No 5 seeds, Australia, and the result of this joust is germane to the issue because the winner runs into India at the semi-final stage on Sunday (always assuming, with good reason, that India beat Mauritius in the quarter-finals).

The strength of the Singaporean squads lie in their doubles, with Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Yong Kai Terry Hee making up a formidable men’s doubles pairing, while Terry Hee makes a reasonably formidable mixed doubles combination with Tan Wei Han.

The Aussies appear better equipped in the women’s doubles, through Gronya Somerville and Indonesia-born Setyana Mapasa, and the latter, paired with Sri Lanka-born Sawan Serasinghe, could make matters hot for Hee and Tan. Nevertheless, whichever team makes it through the last-eight stage is unlikely to stretch the powerful Indians in the penultimate reckoning.

In the bottom half of the draw, the No 2 seeds and title-holders Malaysia bump into Scotland on Saturday, while third-seeded England take on Canada. England slaughtered all the three teams in Group C by identical 5-0 margins; and that included a 5-0 whitewash of Australia. Malaysia did drop the women’s singles match against the Canadians, but that was not unexpected, because 2014 gold-medallist Michelle Li was far too good for Soniia Cheah.

On current form, and based on the manner in which the group matches have panned out, it would be a huge surprise if any of the top four seeded nations fail to seal their spots in Sunday’s team championship semi-finals.