Commonwealth Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal, Vikram Malhotra crash out; Joshna Chinappa enters quarter-finals

Sports PTI Apr 06, 2018 19:10:21 IST

Gold Coast: Joshna Chinappa on 6 April advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles even as compatriots Dipikal Pallikal and Vikram Malhotra crashed out of the Commonwealth Games.

File image of Dipika Pallikal. AFP

Chinappa took a little less than half hour to crush Australia's Tamika Saxby 3-0.

World No 14 Chinappa dominated proceedings from the beginning cruising past Saxby, who never looked in contention, for a 11-3, 11-6, 11-2 win.

She will now face the winner of the third round match between Sivasangari Subramaniam and Joelle King.

Meanwhile, Pallikal lost to higher-ranked Alison Waters of England 3-0. Pallikal, seeded ninth struggled against Water losing in straight games 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.

Earlier, Malhotra lost to Nick Mathew of England 1-3 ending India's men's singles campaign. The Englishman looked in control from the beginning, wrapping up the first game in nine minutes. The Indian fought back levelling scores a game later before he was outclassed in the next two game by the higher ranked player.

Results:

Women's singles (third round)- Joshna Chinappa beat Tamika Saxby (Australia) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2; Dipika Pallikal lost to Alison Waters (England) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.

Men singles: (third round) Vikram Malhotra lost to Nick Mathew (England) 6-11 11-8 6-11 6-11.


Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 17:58 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 19:10 PM

