Commonwealth Games 2018: Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa storm into squash women's doubles final

Gold Coast: Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa outplayed England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry to storm into the final of women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Pallikal and Chinappa prevailed in straight games 2-0 (11-10, 11-5) to seal their place in the final.

The Indian duo faced a stiff competition in the opening game with saw the scales tiltling either side before they edged past the English pair in 13 minutes.

There was no match to the Indians in the second game, and they dominated the one-sided contest and picked up the win in a mere 10 minutes.

The Indian duo will face New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the final on Sunday.

King and Landers-Murphy beat Australians Rachael Grinham and Donna Urquhart 2-0 (11-9, 11-5) in the other semi-final.