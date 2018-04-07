CWG Day 2 Report: Indian weightlifters continued their highly impressive medal-winning performances as K Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather clinched gold and bronze respectively, while squash player Joshna Chinappa, boxers Amit Panghal and Naman Tanwar entered the quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday.
Sanjita won in the women's 53 kg category as the Manipuri star lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk, while Lather bagged a bronze medal in the men's 69 kg competition. He managed 136 kilograms in the snatch and 159 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 295 kg.
India now has four medals here after weightlifters S Mirabai Chanu and Gururaja delivered a gold and a silver respectively on Thursday.
Success also continued in the mixed team badminton event as India topped Group A and reach the quarter-finals, after thrashing unfancied Scotland 5-0.
India's artistic gymnasts Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak qualified for the individual women's all-round and vault finals respectively on a disappointing day for World Cup medallist Aruna Budda Reddy.
Das finished 21st in the all-around final, with a total of 43.800 points. In the individual vault, Nayak was fourth with 13.300 points.
India's women continued to shine as Joshna was the lone squash player to reach the quarter-finals after Dipika Pallikal and Vikram Malhotra lost in the Round-of-16. Joshna defeated lower-ranked Tamika Saxby of Australia 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4).
The women's hockey team bounced back strongly after the 2-3 stunning loss to Wales with a 4-1 rout of Malaysia in a Group A match. Gurjit Kaur (6th, 39th minutes), Rani Rampal (56th) and Lalremsiami (59th) scored for India.
In boxing action, Amit outplayed Tetteh Sulemanu of Ghana 5-0 in the men's light flyweight (49 kg), while Naman thrashed Tanzania's Haruna Mhando 5-0 in Heavyweight (91 kg) division in Round-of-16 actions at Oxenford Studios arena here.
Indian cyclists disappointed on the second day as all of them failed to advance to the medal rounds. Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Sanuraj Sanandaraj failed to qualify for the next round in the men's cycling keirin first round heats. In the men's 4,000m Individual Pursuit, Manjeet Singh also failed to qualify forward after posting 4:39.744 to finish 24th out of 27 competitors. Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji lost in the quarter-finals of the women's sprint event.
India also had a mixed day in the lawn bowls events, reaching Round 5 in the men's Pairs and women's Fours event, while they suffered losses in the Round 3 of the men's Pairs and Triples competitions. Pinki lost in singles Round 4.
Woman para-swimmer Kiran Tak finished seventh in the S9 100m backstroke final which she completed in 1.47.10 minute after beginning with a reaction time of 1.08 seconds.
At the end of Friday, India remained in the fifth spot in the medal table, behind Australia (36 medals), England (18 medals), Canada (11 medals) and Scotland (10 medals).
India has so far rode on the success of its weightlifters and two of them rose to the occasion on Friday. Sanjita outclassed defending champion Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea, who was a distant second with 182 kg while Canadian Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet took bronze with 181 kg.
Sanjita was by far the most dominant competitor in both snatch and clean jerk. She took the lead in the snatch with an opening attempt of 81 kilograms.
New Zealand's Rachel, who had managed 78 kg in her first attempt, joined Sanjita at the pole position by lifting 81 kg in her second attempt.
But Sanjita showed her class by equalling the CWG record of 83 kg in her second attempt to regain the lead.
The Canadian, whose best lift in training has been 82 kg, made a brave and futile attempt to match the CWG record.
The Indian then walked out to set a new CWG record at 84 kg and take the lead. The previous CWG record of 83 kg was set by compatriot Swarti Singh at the Glasgow Games in 2014.
Things were even easier for Sanjita in the clean and jerk as none of her rivals managed to produce even a semblance of a challenge.
Sanjita took the lead with a successful opening attempt of 104 kg. She bolstered her lead with 108 kg in her second attempt.
She then attempted to better the existing CWG record of 111 kg which was set by Loa in 2014. That however, was not to be as Sanjita failed to lift 112 kg in her third attempt.
Loa, who started with a successful attempt of 102 kg, failed to hoist 109 kg in her second attempt.
She then went for 113 kg in her final attempt in a bid to better her own CWG record and retain the title which she had won four years ago.
But she failed her third attempt despite a brave effort as the Indian camp celebrated Sanjita's triumph.
Rachel meanwhile, needed two attempts to clear 98 kg before lifting 100 kg in her third attempt.
The third Indian weightlifter in action in the day, Saraswati Rout failed to finish in the women's 58kg competition. She couldn't get a valid lift.
Day 3 Schedule (7 April)
India vs England
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 1.00 pm
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2.00 pm
India vs Pakistan
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 10.02 am
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 3.54 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swinning (Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 5)
Time: 7.00 am
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swinning (Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 5)
Time: 7.00 am
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Vandna Gupta
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
India vs South Africa
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Triples Section A - Round 5
Time: 4.31 am
India vs Niue
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Singles Section D - Round 5
Time: 4.31 am
India vs Norfolk Island
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5
Time: 4.30 am
India vs Fiji
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Fours Section B - Round 5
Time: 7.30 am
Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 04:08 AM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 06:55 AM
Highlights
Sathish Sivalingam nails third lift
After lifting 136kg and 140kg in his first two attempts, Sivalingam's third snatch lift is of 144kg. However, England's Jack Oliver beats that by one kilogram minutes later. Oliver's third lift of 148 kg is unsuccessful.
But don't forget that there are still three clean and jerk lifts left. The medals are awarded to lifters who total the best cumulative weight in both variants — snatch and clean and jerk.
Incredibly, at the halfway mark, Francois Etoundi is eight kilograms behind the Indian with a best lift of 132kg.
Sathish Sivalingam nails first and second lifts
Sivalingam lifts 136kg in his first lift and 140kg in his second without any fuss! That puts him on the top in the men's 77kg event. Between his two lifts there were the sight of Francois Etoundi lifting 136kg and doing a backflip, much to the delight of the partisan home crowd.
06:55 (IST)
India win first game of first clash
Meanwhile, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won the first game in the first contest of the mixed team event against Mauritius.
06:54 (IST)
06:49 (IST)
The floor exercises routine has not been Yogeshwar Singh's strongest suit. With a lowly 11.300 points in the men's individual all-around final, he has a total of 63.350 points from five events (rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar and floor). This tally is, of course, better than the 62.550 he managed from these five events in qualifying and a great improvement from the 60.882 from these five events in the world championships. There is no doubt that the young gymnast from Ambala has shown marked improvement and determination in the final but with only the pommel horse left to complete, he may have to satisfy himself with a finish in the top half of the 18 contestants.
06:35 (IST)
Defending champion Sathish Kumar Sivalingam trails England’s Jack Oliver by one kilo after the snatch variant in the men’s 77kg class weightlifting competition. The Indian lifted 144 kgs. It will be interesting to find out why his camp did not push for 148 kgs that he hoisted in the Commonwealth Championship last year. The 25-year-old Railway clerk started at 136 kgs and went up by 4 kgs the next time. The Englishman started at 141 kgs and cleared 145 kgs on his second lift. Had he hoisted 148 kgs on his third attempt, he would have held a four-kilo advantage going into the clean and jerk lifts. Since Sri Lanka’s Chinthana Vidanage is a full 12 kgs behind, it would be safe to assume that Sathish Kumar Sivalingam’s fight for gold will be with the English gym owner.
06:34 (IST)
With 12.250 points from the horizontal bar, Yogeshwar Singh now has 51.950 points from four events (rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar). He will need to do extremely well in floor exercises and pommel horse to challenge the top guns for medals. He has striven hard to improve from comparable scores of 50.100 from these four events in qualifying and 48.982 in the world championships last year.
06:22 (IST)
Sivalingam one good lift away from a medal
Sivalingam's lift of 144kg in snatch is still five kgs off the Commonwealth Games record of 149kg. But that would not faze him today if he returns with a gold medal.
06:19 (IST)
After three events (rings, vault and parallel bars) in the men's individual all-around gymnastics final, India's Yogeshwar Singh has a total of 39.700 points. He picked up 12.600 from rings, 14.100 from vault and 13.000 from parallel bars. His scores from these three events during qualifying tallied 37.750. He had 37.649 points from these events in the World Championship in Montreal last year.
06:18 (IST)
06:09 (IST)
05:57 (IST)
Patkar wins third game 11-9
What a sensational comeback from Patkar. She dropped the first game 7-11, but came roaring back to clinch the second and the third by an identical 11-9 margin. If she wins the next game, India will be two-nil up!
05:45 (IST)
India's Yogeshwar Singh has logged 14.100, a good score on vault to tally 26.700 points from two events (rings and vault) in the men's individual all-around Gymnastics final. The 21-year-old from Ambala had 25.380 from these two events in qualifying on 5 April. For the record, he scored 24.583 in these two events in the world championship in Montreal last year.
05:40 (IST)
Madhurika Patkar loses first game
After Manika Batra's win, Madhurika Patkar drops her first game against Karen Lyne in second clash of this quarter-final.
05:28 (IST)
Manika Batra wins in straight games
India get off to a great start in their women's quarter-finals with Manika Batra beating Malaysia's Ying Ho 11-9, 11-7, 11-7.
05:23 (IST)
Satish Kumar Sivalingam, 77kg class gold medallist in the Commonwealth Championship last year, will be the first to know that he will face competition from Malaysia’s Abdul Mubin Rahim, Sri Lankan Chinthana Vidanage and England’s Oliver Jack. Australia’s Francois Etoundi, Kritibati’s Taretiita Baraniko Tabaroua and Papua New Guinea’s Toua Udia can be in the mix as well. Canadian Nicholas Vachon among those hoping to spring a surprise, making this one intense competition for all medals.
05:22 (IST)
Manika Batra takes second game too
Batra wraps up second game with an 11-7 scoreline.
05:15 (IST)
Batra claims opening game
Manika Batra looked under pressure for a while there. But she's wrapped up the first game 11-9.
05:14 (IST)
Yogeshwar Singh logs 12.600 points
Yogeshwar Singh logs 12.600 points in Rings in the men's all-around gymnastics final. Next up for him will be the vault. He was the last of the 18 qualifiers with a qualification score of 75.300.
05:09 (IST)
Batra-Ying Ho battling neck-to-neck
Batra led 4-0, but allowed the Malaysian to claw back into the game. Ying Ho now leads 8-7.
05:06 (IST)
Indian women's team take on Malaysia in quarter-finals
The first match of the quarters is between Manika Batra and Ying Ho.
04:30 (IST)
Day 3 schedule
Weightlifter Satish Sivalingam is in contention for a gold in the men's 77kg class while India take on Pakistan in a riveting men's hockey clash. Click here to see the full schedule of Indian athletes in action from Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games.
04:23 (IST)
Day 2 roundup
It was a good second day for India at the Commonwealth Games as weightlifters Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather added to India's medal tally. Sanjita won gold in the women's 53kg class while teenaged Deepak won bronze in the men's 69kg class. On the badminton court, India completed a hattrick of 5-0 wins in the mixed team event with a whitewash of Scotland.
Click here to read G Rajaraman's wrap of Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games.
04:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. India have four medals in their kitty so far and stand a good chance to add a few more today.
The action will start early in the day with gymnasts Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Ashish Kumar competing in the individual all-round competition.
There's also Sathish Sivalingam, who is tipped to be among the medals in the men’s 77kg weightlifting event. Not to mention the irresistible spectre of watching India take on Pakistan in hockey!
This promises to be a good morning. Stay tuned for all the action.