Day 4 report: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.
Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old MC Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games.
India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.
From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women today. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.
A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.
Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.
In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.
The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.
And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.
"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream, I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four," Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.
"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.
On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash tomorrow.
Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).
Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.
In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.
In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.
"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.
The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.
In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.
The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had yesterday settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 03:49 AM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 03:36 AM
Highlights
Maiden GOLD for India at mixed team event!
Gurdeep Singh finishes fourth, misses medal by a whisker. India end with nine medals in weightlifting
Gurdeep Singh’s earnest desire to win India its 10th medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 weightlifting competition came unstuck by his inability to lift 218kg in clean and jerk and put his three biggest challengers under pressure and also their own ability to do better than him in this variant.
New Zealand’s David Liti lifted a mind-boggling 229kg in clean and jerk to total 403kg for a games record total and claim the gold medal ahead of Samoa’s Laultiti Liu (400kg) and Pakistan’s 20-year-old Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt (395kg, junior Commonwealth record). Needing two attempts at 207kg for a total of 382kg, the 22-year-old from Punjab sought to up the psychological ante by asking for 218kg on the barbell to try and improve his total to 393. In the event, that would not have sufficed for him to be in the medal bracket.
Three of India’s five gold came from women lifters, Mirabai Chanu (48kg class), Sanjita Chanu (51kg) and Punam Yadav (69kg). Sathish Kumar Sivalingam (77kg) and Ragala Venkat Rahul (85kg); were the other gold medallists while Gururaja Poojary (56kg) and Pardeep Singh (105kg) added the silver and Deepak Lather (69kg) and Vikas Thakur (94kg) picked up bronze medals.
Muhammad Anas Yahiya qualifies for the men's 400m final
India’s premier quarter-miler Muhammad Anas Yahiya stunned everyone with a fluent run to win his semi-finals heats and qualify for the 400m final.
He clocked a creditable time of 45.44 seconds, just a shade slower than the National Record of 45.32 seconds that he timed in the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix 2017 in New Delhi.
He had previously set the National record at 45.40 seconds in Poland in 2016. The 23-year-old Indian Navy man from Kerala will be pleased that only Botswana’s Isaac Makwala (45.00), Jamaica’s Javon Francis (45.38, his season’s best) and Grenada’s Bralon Taplin (45.44) were faster than him in their heats.
India 3-0 Nigeria - Men's table tennis team event FINAL
The men's team completes the GOLDEN DOUBLE for Indian table tennis contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
On Sunday, the women's team beat Singapore 3-1 in the finals to win their maiden gold at the event and today, the men's team has contributed a gold to India's best-ever result at the table tennis team events at CWG.
Sharath Kamal started off the final with a come-from-behind win to give India 1-0 lead. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran followed a similar chain of events as he won three straight games after losing the 1st game despite having four game points.
However, Sathiyan made no such faulty first step in his doubles clash alongside Harmeet Desai and ensured that the medal was won without wasting too much time to cap a memorable run for the Indian contingent at the Gold Coast event
A dominating run and a well-deserved medal!!!!
India vs Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team Final
Meanwhile, India is in contention for yet another gold medal in table tennis.
While on Sunday, the women's team pulled off a dream win over defending champions Singapore in the final to win the first-ever gold in the event at the Commonwealth Games, the men's team will fight it out against Nigeria for a repeat of the 2006 CWG where the men's team won gold
Smit Singh qualifies for skeet shooting final
India's Smit Singh has qualified for the men's skeet shooting after finishing in sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 119. Sheeraz Sheikh misses on a spot in the final after only managing to shoot 117. The final will be held today at 11.15 am.
MEHULI GHOSH WINS SILVER!
After forcing the shoot-off, Mehuli can only shoot a 9.9 as Martina Lindsay Veloso shoots a 10.3 to secure Singapore's first gold at the Games!
Apurvi wins bronze as Mehuli fights for gold
Apurvi shoots below 10.0 for the first time in the elimination stage of the final which sees her drop to third and be eliminated. Veloso is on 226.8 and Mehuli is on 226.0.
Manish Kaushik through to quarter-finals of men's 60kg boxing
India's Manish Kaushik wins his men's 60kg round-of-16 clash against Michael Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago with a unanimous verdict.
Gaurav Solanki wins!
Solanki wins with a unanimous decision going in his favour.
JITU RAI BREAKS GAMES RECORD TO WIN GOLD!
India are through to the finals of the men's team event!
Sharath Kamal beats Singapore's Xue Jie Pang 11-5, 11-5, 12-10 to help India reach the final! India beat Singapore 3-2 and are in the running to add to the gold won by the women yesterday!
Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for women's 10m air rifle final!
Defending champion Apurvi Chandela shattered her own Commonwealth Games qualifying record in the women’s 10m air rifle with an outstanding score of 432.2 points. She had set the mark at 415.6 in Glasgow in 2014. In the four years, the 25-year-old from Jaipur has had to bounce back from a poor showing in the Olympic Games when she finished 34th with a score of 411.6. The 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh, who trains with Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata, also qualified for the final with a score of 413.7. The final will be held at 9.00 am.
Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for women's 10m air rifle final!
Apurvi Chandela breaks her own Games qualification record of 415.6 by shooting 423.2. Joining Apurvi in the final will be Mehuli Ghosh who shot 413.7 to qualify as the fifth-best shooter.
Valiant Sathiyan loses
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran went down fighting to Ning Gao in his singles match as Singapore levelled the score 2-2 in the men's team semi-final. Ning won 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11. It is now up to India's most-experienced paddler Sharath Kamal to ensure India make it to the final when he takes on Xue Jie Pang in the final match of this semi-final.
Pardeep Singh wins silver in the 105kg class!
Apurvi Chandela breaks qualification record!
India's Apurvi Chandela breaks her own Games qualification record of 415.6 she set in Glasgow with a score of 423.2.
Hima Das qualifies for 400m semi-finals
India’s Hima Das, running in her first 400m international competition, booked her berth in the Commonwealth Games semifinals clocking a comfortable 52.11 second, just short of her stunning 51.97 seconds she timed in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. The 18-year-old from Nagaon in Assam, has shifted from 100-200 to the 200-400 combination, was the eighth fastest qualifier. MR Poovamma was fifth in her heats in 53.72 and was left hoping for some luck to progress as one of the four fastest losers. That was not to be as her time was only the fifth fastest among those who did not qualify automatically.
Sathiyan-Harmeet win
India take a 2-1 lead in the men's team event after the doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Harmeet Desai beat Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8. Sathiyan will now take on Ning Gao in his singles match.
Pardeep Singh joint-second after snatch variant
India's Pardeep Singh lifts 152 kgs in his third attempt to be joint second with Ghana's Richmond Osfaro and England's Owen Boxall. Boxall had failed in his first two attempts but managed to lift 152 kgs under pressure to remain in contention. Samoa's Sanele Mao takes a two kilo lead with a lift of 154 kgs.
Sharath Kamal wins to level the score for India
Effortless play from Sharath as he thrashes Shao Feng 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 to make it 1-1 for India against Singapore. The doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai.
Om Prakash Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualify for 10m air pistol final
Om Prakash Mitharval, a 22-year-old Armyman from Rajasthan, shot an impressive 584 points to top qualifying in the 10m air pistol. His series of 96, 96, 98, 99, 96 helped him equal the Commonwealth Games qualifying record, set by compatriot Omkar Singh set in Delhi in 2010. Om Prakash was 12 points clear of Roger Daniel (Trinidad & Tobago) who finished second. His senior, Jitu Rai was only fourth best in qualifying, a series of 92 and 94 bringing his total down to 570. The vastly experienced Jitu Rai will hope that he can shoot more consistently in the final which will be at 7.30 a.m. IST.
18:42 (IST)
Another brilliant day of action comes to an end.
India ended its 12-year-drought in table tennis
India won its maiden team event gold
Jitu Rai produced an outstanding performance to bag gold
Teenager Mehuli Ghosh made an impressive mark by clinching silver
That's it for today. Hope you enjoyed our live coverage of Day 5 at the Commonwealth Games. We will be back tomorrow. Take care!
18:36 (IST)
Take a look at the medals tally as India jump one place higher to third place in the rankings.
17:55 (IST)
Women's 10,000 m
For a little over eight laps, India’s 27-year-old Loganathan Suriya led the pack in the women’s 10,000m. Even she would have known that it would be tough to sustain the front-running in a formidable field that included Kenyans and Ugandans.
Under the circumstances, Suriya, from Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, did really well to clock her personal best time of 32:23.56 in the 25-lapper, even if only by a whisker.
Her previous best was 32:23.96 came in the Federation Cup in Patiala on 7 March but she can draw satisfaction from the fact that she showed an improvement in a competition of this level.
She had finished fourth in the Asian Athletics Championships in a time of 33:04:10 and may have found redemption with this effort in Gold Coast.
17:46 (IST)
Men's Shot Put Final
Tejinderpal Singh Toor was unable to replicate, let alone improve his performance achieved at home in the Commonwealth Games and finished eighth in the shot put final with a best throw of 19.42m.
It was his only 19m-plus effort today, coming on his third visit to the throwing circle. It lifted him to the top eight and extended his stay in the finals with three more throws.
However, he unable to find the rhythm that could send the iron ball farther than he had managed. Even in qualifying, he found the power to log 19.10m with his final throw to get into the final.
Even he will be disappointed that on a day when high jumper Tejaswin Shankar qualified for the final, Muhammad Anas won his semi-finals heats with a quality time and 10,000m runner L Suriya clocked her personal best time, he was unable to find the power to take him close to the 20.24m that he achieved in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month.
17:44 (IST)
Malaysia had beaten India in the final of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Times have changed!
17:41 (IST)
Look at that!
17:18 (IST)
Maiden GOLD for India at mixed team event!
17:17 (IST)
STAT ATTACK: take a look at the stats of the women's singles match between Saina Nehwal and Soniia Cheah
17:14 (IST)
The 2014 CWG men's singles champion is elated after India's historic win!
17:13 (IST)
India 3-1 Malaysia: Mixed team event
And Saina Nehwal steps up when it matters the most
She beats Soniia Cheah 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 to guide India to its first-ever gold medal at the mixed team event!
17:04 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
FOUR quick points for Saina as she inches closer to victory in the women's singles match. She leads 15-11!
The Indian is in complete control of the game!
17:01 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
Saina takes full advantage of her opponents' errors at the net to open up a two-point lead at the change of ends. She leads 11-9 and needs to extend it quickly!
16:58 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
It's a tight, tight match between Saina and Soniia as the scores are tied at 8-8! The Indian shuttler needs to close down the frontcourt area to win points.
16:56 (IST)
It's all happening in the women's singles match!
16:50 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
Soniia forces the match into the deciding game with a narrow 21-19 second-game victory. Alright then. One game apiece in the women's singles match. Malaysia are still very much in the tie.
Decider coming your way...
16:48 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
Well, it's 19-19! Very difficult to decide who will take the second game.
Soniia looks like a completely different shuttler after the medical break.
16:43 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
This time, it's Saina with four consecutive points. The scores are level at 17-17
Will the Indian shuttler finish the match in straight games?
16:40 (IST)
Soniia is pushing Saina towards the left tramline. Will this strategy work for the Malaysian?
16:38 (IST)
Gurdeep Singh finishes fourth, misses medal by a whisker. India end with nine medals in weightlifting
Gurdeep Singh’s earnest desire to win India its 10th medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 weightlifting competition came unstuck by his inability to lift 218kg in clean and jerk and put his three biggest challengers under pressure and also their own ability to do better than him in this variant.
New Zealand’s David Liti lifted a mind-boggling 229kg in clean and jerk to total 403kg for a games record total and claim the gold medal ahead of Samoa’s Laultiti Liu (400kg) and Pakistan’s 20-year-old Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt (395kg, junior Commonwealth record). Needing two attempts at 207kg for a total of 382kg, the 22-year-old from Punjab sought to up the psychological ante by asking for 218kg on the barbell to try and improve his total to 393. In the event, that would not have sufficed for him to be in the medal bracket.
Three of India’s five gold came from women lifters, Mirabai Chanu (48kg class), Sanjita Chanu (51kg) and Punam Yadav (69kg). Sathish Kumar Sivalingam (77kg) and Ragala Venkat Rahul (85kg); were the other gold medallists while Gururaja Poojary (56kg) and Pardeep Singh (105kg) added the silver and Deepak Lather (69kg) and Vikas Thakur (94kg) picked up bronze medals.
16:37 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
Medical timeout as Soniia seems to be in some pain. Saina leads 13-11 in the second game.
16:32 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
11-10! And it's Saina, who takes a slender lead over Sonia. The second game has produced more rallies, making the contest interesting.
16:27 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
Soniia is closing the gap on Saina's lead. She now trails by a single point 6-7 in the second game.
16:25 (IST)
'JEETEGA BHAI JEETEGA, INDIA JEETEGA'
Looking at Saina's aggressive display, we all think India will bag their first-ever gold in team event!
16:21 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Saina Nehwal wins 1st game
And Saina has done it with excellent net play!
The 28-year-old did not lose a single point after the mid-game break where she was trailing at 9-11. What an incredible turnaround this is!
16:19 (IST)
Muhammad Anas Yahiya qualifies for the men's 400m final
India’s premier quarter-miler Muhammad Anas Yahiya stunned everyone with a fluent run to win his semi-finals heats and qualify for the 400m final.
He clocked a creditable time of 45.44 seconds, just a shade slower than the National Record of 45.32 seconds that he timed in the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix 2017 in New Delhi.
He had previously set the National record at 45.40 seconds in Poland in 2016. The 23-year-old Indian Navy man from Kerala will be pleased that only Botswana’s Isaac Makwala (45.00), Jamaica’s Javon Francis (45.38, his season’s best) and Grenada’s Bralon Taplin (45.44) were faster than him in their heats.
16:17 (IST)
India 3-0 Nigeria - Men's table tennis team event FINAL
The men's team completes the GOLDEN DOUBLE for Indian table tennis contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
On Sunday, the women's team beat Singapore 3-1 in the finals to win their maiden gold at the event and today, the men's team has contributed a gold to India's best-ever result at the table tennis team events at CWG.
Sharath Kamal started off the final with a come-from-behind win to give India 1-0 lead. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran followed a similar chain of events as he won three straight games after losing the 1st game despite having four game points.
However, Sathiyan made no such faulty first step in his doubles clash alongside Harmeet Desai and ensured that the medal was won without wasting too much time to cap a memorable run for the Indian contingent at the Gold Coast event
A dominating run and a well-deserved medal!!!!
16:15 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's doubles
EIGHT points in a row for Saina. She was trailing 9-11 at the mid-game break and she has turned things around in a jiffy!
16:12 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
It might surprise a little but Malaysia's Soniia has taken an 11-9 lead over Saina at the mid-game break. The Malaysian shuttler looks calm and composed.
16:07 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
2-2, 4-4, 8-8!
A close game between Saina and Soniia as both the shuttlers have used their attacking strokes to win points.
16:06 (IST)
Some good news coming your way...
16:00 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Women's singles
India's Saina Nehwal is in action against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia
This is the fourth match of the tie. India can bag their maiden gold in mixed team event if Saina manages to win this match.
15:58 (IST)
India 3-0 Nigeria - men's team event
What a champion performance by the Indian paddlers
15:55 (IST)
Malaysia 1-2 India: Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong win
That's a well-deserved victory for Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong. The Malaysian's gave Satwiksairaj and Chirag a taste of their own medicine with ruthless attacking strokes to win 21-15, 22-20
India still lead 2-1 in this mixed team event
15:52 (IST)
In the men's table tennis team event, India's Sathiyan Gunasekaran and Harmeet Desai take on the Nigerian pair of Olajide Omotayo and Bode Abiodun.
Sathiyan and Harmeet seem to be in a hurry to clinch the gold medal for India in this game itself.
The Indian duo have won the first two games 11-8, 11-5
15:47 (IST)
Make that 18-18! It's a close affair in the second game
15:43 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Satwik and Chirag have taken a 11-7 lead into the second game’s break. Can they force a decider with their attacking style of play?
15:40 (IST)
Gurdeep Singh lifted 175kg in snatch variant in the +105kg class and conveyed a strong intent to help India close the weightlifting competition with its 10th medal from 16 events.
The 22-year-old was unfazed by the attempts of his competitors from Samoa Laultiti Lui and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt to stay ahead by asking for heavier weights to be loaded.
He lifted 175kg on second attempt at that weight. The Samoan cleared 175kg with his opening lift and failed twice at 179kg and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt cleared 173kg failed twice at 177.
New Zealand’s David Liti took the third place with 174kg.
15:39 (IST)
Satwik-Chirag have been fantastic. It's 9-6 in the Indian's favour at the moment as we approach the break of the second game
15:36 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Satwik has been really impressive defensively from the backcourt. Not only he is attacking, his returns have been accurate.
The Indians lead 7-3 in the second game
15:35 (IST)
What a performance from Sathiyan Gunasekaran to give India a 2-0 lead! After losing 10-12 in the 1st game, he hardly put a foot wrong as he beat Nigeria's Segun Toriola 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4
India now need just one more win to win the GOLD at the Commonwealth Games 2018
15:34 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong claim the opening game 21-15. The pressure is on the Indian pair to show more aggression while attacking.
15:29 (IST)
It is time for Clean and Jerk action in the +105 kg men's weightlifting.
India's Gurdeep Singh will be extremely pleased with his performance at Snatch and will enter the next section in the joint lead with Samoa's Lauititi Lui who lifted a weight of 175 kg too
15:28 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's doubles
Goh V Shem and Tan Kiong are making life difficult for the Indian shuttlers with excellent shots from every corner of the court. They lead 19-13 and look set to clinch the first game
15:27 (IST)
Chirag: Maar abhi
Satwik: Say no more...
15:19 (IST)
India vs Nigeria - men's team table tennis Final
After losing 12-10 in the opening game despite having four game points, Sathiyan G has made his way back into the match with a dominating 11-3 win in the 2nd.
Will Sathiyan be able to hold on to this momentum and give India a 2-0 lead in the men's team Final
15:19 (IST)
Next up, men's doubles match between India's Chirag Shetty - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Goh V Shem - Tan Kiong of Malaysia.
A win for the young duo will give India the elusive gold in the mixed team event
15:12 (IST)
Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh is off to a brilliant start in the +105kg category. He started off by declaring 168 kg and considering the relative ease with which he lifted that weight, Gurdeep went with a 175 kg for his next attempts.
Missing out on his 2nd attempt, Gurdeep made no such mistake as he lifts 175 kg and will go into the Clean and Jerk with the momentum
15:06 (IST)
India 2-0 Malaysia: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lee Chong Wei
And it's a win for Kidambi Srikanth. That too, in straight games!
The Indian shuttler finally manages to get the better of Lee Chong Wei and what a way to do it. LCW just couldn't defend!
15:06 (IST)
India 1-0 Nigeria - Table Tennis men's team event
Achanta Sharath Kamal gives Indian paddlers a much-needed boost in the opening match of the Men's Team event FINAL with a 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 win against NIgeria's Bode Abiodun.
Champion performance from India's most prominent table tennis players
15:05 (IST)
India vs Malaysia: Men's singles
Srikanth is totally outplaying the Malaysian shuttler at the moment. He has covered every inch of the court to take a massive 19-12 lead.