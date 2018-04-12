Day report: Indian shooters extended their purple patch as Shreyasi Singh won gold in the women's Double Trap event, Ankur Mittal and Om Mitharwal bagged bronze in their respective men's categories, while star boxer MC Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the final and the men's hockey team scored a thrilling win over England. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams had a satisfactory day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
Shreyasi edged out Emma Cox of Australia in a shoot-off to win the title after both shooters had finished the final round on 96 points each.
Varsha Varman, the second Indian in the fray, missed out on the bronze by a narrow margin. She scored 86 to finish fourth, just a single point behind bronze medallist Linda Pearson of Scotland.
Among the men, Mittal took bronze in men's Double Trap and Om finished third in men's 50m pistol.
In boxing, India were assured of nine medals which is their best tally at the Commonwealth Games.
Boxers Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Manish Kaushik entered the semi-finals while MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out.
Gaurav defeated Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea in a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52kg) category while Vikas coasted to an easy win over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the 75kg category. Manish also advanced, defeating Calum French of England in 60kg.
In the women's category, five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka.
Gaurav came up with an impressive performance against three-time Oceania champion Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea to claim a well-deserved victory.
Vikas also registered a comfortable 5:0 victory over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the last eight stage.
The duo thus confirmed another couple of medals to the Indian tally as every boxer in the last-four stage is assured of a spot on the podium.
In badminton, India's star singles shuttlers and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.
Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu thrashed Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3, while 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal routed South African Elsie De Villiers 21-3, 21-1.
Three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina's challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.
In the men's singles Round-of-32, HS Prannoy beat Mauritius' Jean Paul Christopher 21-14, 21-6, while Kidambi Srikanth beat Mauritius' Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.
On Thursday, Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.
The mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini beat England's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 21-17, 21-16.
The Indian pair will meet Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura on Thursday for a place in the quarters.
07:27 (IST)
Kiran bows out in the semi-final
Kiran loses 10-0 in the women's 76kg semi-final bout to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi. Kiran is still in contention to win a bronze through the repechage, which will take place later in the day.
07:23 (IST)
Sushil Kumar through to semi-finals!
Sushil Kumar is on fire! The Indian legend follows up his 11-0 win in the round of 16 with another 11-0 win in the quarter-finals. This time it is Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt who finds himself on the losing side against Sushil. Sushil will next face Australia's Connor Evans in the semi-finals.
07:18 (IST)
Pranaav Chopra-Sikki Reddy in action
After Satwik-Ashwini, it is India's second mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki to take to the court. The youngsters are up against Singapore's Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong.
07:15 (IST)
Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das through to quarter-finals
Sharath-Mouma notch a straight-games victory over David McBeath and Kelly Sibley to progress to the quarter-finals of the table tennis mixed doubles event.
07:06 (IST)
Satwik-Ashwini through to quarter-finals
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are through to the mixed doubles quarter-finals with a thumping win over Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura. Satwik-Ashwini win 21-10, 21-7.
07:04 (IST)
Babita Phogat, Rahul Aware and Kiran notch easy wins
That was lightning quick from Babita! She needs less than two minutes to get the better of her Sri Lankan opponent Deepika Dilhani as she gets Dilhani on the mat to win by fall. She has now won both her Nordic style matches. Meanwhile, in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, veteran grappler Rahul Aware beat George Ramm 11-0 while Kiran moves on to the semi-finals of the women's 76kg freestyle event with an 11-1 win!
06:58 (IST)
Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala start 25m pistol qualifiers strongly
Neeraj Kumar and world junior champion Anish Bhanwala were placed first and third respectively after the first stage of shooting in the 25m rapid fire pistol competition with scores of 291 and 286 points respectively. Neeraj Kumar, the 23-year-old army man from Punjab, who shot in the first relay set the bar with scores of 97, 100 and 94 in the three series (eight seconds, six seconds and four seconds). The 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala had scores of 98 each on the first two series but faltered with a 90 in the four-second series to cede a one-point lead in his relay to Sam Gowin of England. With 11 10s, the teenager will draw positives from the fact that no other shooter managed as many 10s as he did.
06:54 (IST)
Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das in action in round of 16 clash
The action is coming thick and fast now as India's table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das take to the court in their round of 16 clash. The Indian duo, who are playing England's David McBeath and Kelly Sibley, have won the first game 11-5
06:51 (IST)
Wrestler Rahul Aware in action in men's 57kg bout
Rahul Aware is up against England's George Ramm in the men's 57kg round of 16 bout as he looks to continue India's winning start in the wrestling events.
06:40 (IST)
Sushil Kumar gets an easy win in his first bout
Well that was quick. In his first bout at the Games, Sushil Kumar thrashes his opponent 11-0 to move through to the quarter-finals! The Glasgow Games gold medallist also wins four classification points and will face Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt in the quarters.
06:36 (IST)
Satwiksairaj-Ashwini in action in mixed doubles
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa take on Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura in the round of 16 clash.
06:34 (IST)
Sushil Kumar in action in men's freestyle 74 kg round of 16 bout
Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar takes to the mat in the men's freestyle 74 kg round of 16 bout. He's up against Canada's 23-year-old Jevon Balfour.
06:27 (IST)
Heptathlete Purnima Hembram off to a good start
Purnima Hembram clocked her personal best time of 13.56 seconds to pick up 1041 points and be sixth among 13 competitors to give herself a good start in the gruelling two-day, seven event heptathlon competition. Her previous best of 13.72 seconds had come in Guntur in July last year. The 23-year-old Odia had clocked 13.92 seconds in the Federation Cup last month where she produced her best heptathlon performance with 5815 points. England’s Katie Stainton was gutted after the referee disqualified her for knocking down hurdles. There is a 55-point gap between Purnima Hembram and the leader, Celeste Mucci (Australia) after the first event.
06:26 (IST)
Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala on course to qualify for finals
At the end of the first stage in the men's 25m pistol qualifiers, Neeraj Kumar tops the standings with a score of 291 while Anish is in third place, one point behind England's Sam Govin who has 287 points.
06:23 (IST)
Babita Phogat wins her first bout
Babita comes back from a point down to beat Nigeria's Bose Samuel 2-1 in her opening 53kg Nordic style bout 2-1. Not a vintage performance from the veteran but that victory has given her three classification points.
06:17 (IST)
Babita Phogat trails after first round
Bose Samuel wins a technical point after Babita fails to win a point within her stipulated time. The 19-year-old Nigerian is smart enough to fend off Babita's attack in the later stages as she attacked in search of points
06:15 (IST)
Babita Phogat takes to the mat in 53kg Nordic wrestling
Gold-medal favourite Babita Phogat takes on Nigeria's Bose Samuel in the women's 53kg Nordic style event.
06:04 (IST)
Triple jumpers Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu in action
It is time for the triple jump heats! In action are India's AV Rakesh Babu and Glasgow bronze-medal winner Arpinder Singh. The qualification mark is set at 16.60m or the 12 best jumpers which Arpinder is expected to clear. Rakesh, on the other hand, will need to better his personal best of 16.59m he set at the Federation Cup in Patiala earlier this year.
05:56 (IST)
Purnima Hembram sixth in the heptathlon after 100m hurdles
After the 100m hurdles heats, Purnima finds herself in sixth place with a score of 1041 points. It's an excellent start from the Indian who will next be in action in the high jump event.
05:41 (IST)
Heptathlete Purnima Hembram second in 100m hurdles heat
Purnima Hembram runs a personal best time of 13.56 to finish second in the women's heptathlon 100m Hurdles and gains 1041 points. Hembram was a close second to Ghana's Elizabeth Dadzie with Australia's Alysha Burnett.
05:32 (IST)
Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe through to quarter-finals
Suthirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe join Manika Batre-Mouma Das in the quarter-finals with an 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6 victory over Wales' Charlotte Carey-Chloe Thomas. In the quarter-finals, they Pooja and Sutirtha will face Canada's Alicia Cote and Mo Zhang.
05:20 (IST)
Manika Batra-Mouma Das progress to quarter-final
Manika and Mouma progress to the women's table tennis doubles quarter-final with minimum fuss as they beat the Sri Lankan pair of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi 11-4, 11-4, 11-1. The duo will face England's Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsatsinos in the quarter-finals.
05:15 (IST)
Batra-Das and Mukherjee-Sahasrabudhe win second game
The Indians are cruising at the moment! Pooja and Sutirtha take their second game 11-5 while Manika and Mouma win their second game 11-4.
05:10 (IST)
Batra-Das and Mukherjee-Sahasrabudhe win first game
Both the doubles teams have gone off to a good start in their pre-quarter matches. Manika and Mouma have had it easier than their compatriots as they clinch the first game 11-4 against the Sri Lankan pair of Kapugeekiyana-Madurangi. Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe also won their first game 11-7 against their Welsh opponents.
05:03 (IST)
Women paddlers in action
The doubles pairs of Manika Batra-Mouma Das and Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe will be in action in the round of 16. Batra and Das are up against the Sri Lankan pair of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi while Sutirth and Pooja will face Wales' Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas.
04:51 (IST)
Neeraj Kumar leads qualification standings
Brilliant shooting from Neeraj Kumar who is shooting in the first relay! A 97, 100 and a 94 gives him an overall score of 291! Anish Bhanwala will be shooting in the second relay.
04:31 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar in 25m pistol qualifiers
The first bit of action for India comes from the Belmont Shooting Centre as 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar take part in the men's 25m pistol qualifiers. Anish, who had to skip a couple of his 10th grade CBSE exams to take part in Glasgow, has been in brilliant form. The Karnal-based shooter won gold at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup and had also clinched silver at the Commonwealth Championships last year and is expected to add to India's medal tally along with Neeraj Kumar.
04:18 (IST)
Day 8 schedule
Day 8 will see the start of the wrestling events with Sushil Kumar and Babita Phogat in action in the men's 74kg freestyle and the women's 53kg Nordic event. Click here to check out the full schedule for Day 8.
04:09 (IST)
Day 7 wrap
India had reasons to be happy that the Commonwealth Games 2018 schedule in Gold Coast did not take a leaf out of Olympic sport bosses’ idea of removing 50m pistol and double trap events from the Tokyo Games in 2020. Each of India’s three medals on Wednesday came from these very events, with Shreyasi Singh winning a memorable gold in women’s double trap shoot off. With 24 medals already in the bag and with nine more assured from the boxing ring and with wrestlers yet to enter the fray, the Indian contingent will be aware that it has some work to do if it is to match the 64-medal effort at Glasgow 2014, writes G Rajaraman in his Day 5 wrap.
03:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Indian wrestling contingent led by Sushil Kumar and Babita Phogat will take to the mat for the first time at Gold Coast. Action will also continue in badminton, table tennis and the shooting range as India look to increase their medal tally.
So do stick around as we bring live updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games.