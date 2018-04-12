Day report: Indian shooters extended their purple patch as Shreyasi Singh won gold in the women's Double Trap event, Ankur Mittal and Om Mitharwal bagged bronze in their respective men's categories, while star boxer MC Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the final and the men's hockey team scored a thrilling win over England. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams had a satisfactory day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
Shreyasi edged out Emma Cox of Australia in a shoot-off to win the title after both shooters had finished the final round on 96 points each.
Varsha Varman, the second Indian in the fray, missed out on the bronze by a narrow margin. She scored 86 to finish fourth, just a single point behind bronze medallist Linda Pearson of Scotland.
Among the men, Mittal took bronze in men's Double Trap and Om finished third in men's 50m pistol.
In boxing, India were assured of nine medals which is their best tally at the Commonwealth Games.
Boxers Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Manish Kaushik entered the semi-finals while MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out.
Gaurav defeated Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea in a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52kg) category while Vikas coasted to an easy win over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the 75kg category. Manish also advanced, defeating Calum French of England in 60kg.
In the women's category, five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka.
Gaurav came up with an impressive performance against three-time Oceania champion Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea to claim a well-deserved victory.
Vikas also registered a comfortable 5:0 victory over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the last eight stage.
The duo thus confirmed another couple of medals to the Indian tally as every boxer in the last-four stage is assured of a spot on the podium.
In badminton, India's star singles shuttlers and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.
Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu thrashed Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3, while 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal routed South African Elsie De Villiers 21-3, 21-1.
Three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina's challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.
In the men's singles Round-of-32, HS Prannoy beat Mauritius' Jean Paul Christopher 21-14, 21-6, while Kidambi Srikanth beat Mauritius' Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.
On Thursday, Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.
The mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini beat England's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 21-17, 21-16.
The Indian pair will meet Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura on Thursday for a place in the quarters.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 10:13 AM
Highlights
Tejaswini Sawant second after four series but Anjum Moudgil faces elimination
After four series, Tejaswini Sawant is in the second position behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso after shooting 102.1, 102.4, 103.3 and 102.8. However, after shooting 98.3, 98.9, 97.9 and 92.1 Anjum Moudgil finds herself in 18th place and certainly out of medal contention.
Mouma Das and Harmeet Desai move to quarter-finals in contrasting fashion
Mouma Das battled past England's Tin Tin Ho in a marathon seven-game match to advance to the quarter-finals. Mouma, who won 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8, will face Singapore's Mengyu Yu in the last-eight. In contrast, Harmeet beat Malaysia's Chee Feng Leong 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4 to reach the quarter-finals where he will either face Nigeria's Quadri Aruna or Singapore's Xue Jie Pang.
Kidambi Srikanth through to quarter-finals
Kidambi Srikanth canters to a straight-games victory over Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne in the round of 16 to book his spot in the quarter-final. The newly-crowned World No 1 won 21-10, 21-10 and will either face another Sri Lankan in Buwaneka Goonethilleka or Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan Ng.
PV Sindhu through to quarter-finals
Sindhu recovers from a difficult start to win her round of 16 clash against Australia's Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-15, 21-9. Sindhu will face Canada's Brittney Tam in the quarter-final.
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game
Srikanth takes the opening game 21-10! The Guntur lad has covered the net with ease. Notably, his forehand strokes have unsettled the Sri Lankan, who is looking to prolong rallies.
PV Sindhu wins the opening game
After leading 11-9 at the break, Sindhu races to a 15-9 lead before Wendy Chen mounts a comeback. However, it is too late as Sindhu wins the first game 21-15.
Kidambi Srikanth in control in opening game
Srikanth is making full use of the drift inside the arena. He knows a thing or two about playing on slow courts. It becomes easy for an attacking player like Srikanth to control the pace of the game. He leads 18-9 in the opening game.
Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in action in 50m rifle prone finals
Right then! Time for the only shooting medal event of the day as Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant take part in the 50m rifle prone finals. Can the duo add to India's 11 shooting medals?
Srikanth leads at the break
It's 11-3 at the break in Srikanth's favour.The recently-installed World No 1 has successfully pushed his opponent towards the backcourt to find angles for half smashes. The 25-year-old's attack is out of this world!
09:29 (IST)
Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu qualify for triple jump final
Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu will both figure in the triple jump final on Friday being among 11 men given berths despite not achieving the qualification mark of 16.60m. On a day when Yordanys Duranona Garcia of Dominica was the only triple jumper who gained automatic qualification with a jump of 16.75m, Arpinder Singh’s 16.39m was the second best. Rakesh Babu will be one of the two finalists who made the grade despite not breaching the 16m mark. A number of jumpers with season-best efforts better than the 16.61m that Arpinder managed in the Federation Cup in Patiala on March 8 finished with shorter jumps than him. He will have to be at his very best in the final to be in medal reckoning.
PV Sindhu leads in a tight match
Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen is proving to be a tough nut to crack for Sindhu. The Australian is taking the game to Sindhu but Sindhu takes a narrow 11-9 lead at the mid-game break in the first game.
HS Prannoy beats Anthony Joe to reach the quarter-final
A routine win for HS Prannoy. Anthony started strongly and even threatened to take the first game but Prannoy showed his class against the young Aussie to win the match 21-18, 21-11.
Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are up next for India. Srikanth takes on Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne while SIndhu is up against Australia's Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen.
Paddler Mouma Das in action
Mouma Das is the final Indian female singles player in action in the round of 16 as she takes on England's Tin Tin Ho. After two games, both players have won a game each with an identical scoreline of 11-7.
Manika Batra through to quarter-finals as Madhurika Patkar loses
Manika Batra eases through to the quarter-finals as she beats Australia's Tracy Feng 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7. However, Madhurika Patkar's campaign came to an end as she lost 9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 8-11, 11-6 to England's Kelly Sibley.
HS Prannoy claims first game
Prannoy wins the first game 21-18 against Australia's Anthony Joe.
Squash mixed doubles players victorious
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal come back from a game down to beat the Malaysian pair of Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh Chal in a bitterly-fought contest. Dipika and Aifa had some heated moments and Dipika was even given a warning for un-sportsman like conduct. Dipika and Saurav won 7-11, 11-6, 11-8. In the other mixed doubles clash, Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu beat New Zealand's Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar 11-7, 10-11, 11-5.
HS Prannoy vs Anthony Joe
Anthony is matching Prannoy shot to shot but Prannoy has been mixing his game well and is making the Australian run around with his delicate drop shots and powerful smashes.
Heptathlete Purnima Hembram seventh after high jump
Purnima Hembram went close to improving on her high jump personal best of 1.74m but failed in three attempts at 1.75m. The determined Odia heptathlete cleared 1.72m on her third attempt to add 879 points to the 1041 she picked up from 100m hurdles for her personal best time of 13.56 seconds. The 23-year-old now has a tally of 1920 points after two events and was in seventh place overall, 191 points behind Katarina Johnson-Thompson (England) whose 1.87m in high jump gave her the lead.
HS Prannoy vs Anthony Joe
147-ranked Anthony starts strongly in the first game and Prannoy looks a bit rusty. Prannoy takes the lead but Anthony, backed by his home crowd, is fighting back hard against his higher-ranked opponent.
HS Prannoy in action in singles round of 16 match
After getting the better of Mauritius' Christopher Jean Paul in his first-round tie, HS Prannoy takes on Australia's Anthony Joe in the round of 16.
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde through to quarter-finals after hard-fought victory
21-year-old Shivani Gadde progresses to the singles quarter-finals after a 45-minute encounter with Singapore's Jia Min Yeo. Shivani won 21-10, 21-23, 21-10 and now awaits the winner of the round of 16 clash between Chloe Birch and Kirsty Gilmour in the quarter-final.
Indian grapplers get off to good start
Indian grapplers place themselves in line to win four medals on the opening day of wrestling competitions at the Commonwealth Games. The legendary Sushil Kumar (74kg class) led the way. Babita Kumari Phogat (women’s 53kg class) and Rahul Aware (57kg class) can all win gold medals later in the day while Kiran (women’s 76kg) will vie for bronze. The medal bouts will all be fought from 12.30 pm IST.
Manika Batra and Madhurika Patkar in action in women's singles round of 16
After qualifying for the mixed doubles quarter-finals, Manika Batra and Madhurika Patkar are in action in the women's singles round of 16 matches. Manika is up against Australia's Tracy Feng while Madhurika faces England's Kelly Sibley.
Squash mixed doubles pairs in action in pre-quarters
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal take on the Malaysian pair of Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh Chal while Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu are up against New Zealand's Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar.
Mixed doubles paddlers through to quarter-finals
India make it three out of three in the table tennis mixed doubles event as Sanil Shetty-Madhurika Patkar and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra joined Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das in the quarter-finals in contrasting fashion. Sanil and Madhurika coasted to an 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 win while Sathiyan and Manika won a hard-fought round of 16 match 11-8, 11-13, 10-12, 11-8,11-4.
Pranaav-Sikki through to mixed doubles quarter-finals
Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy join the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappain in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles event. The duo battled past Singapore's Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong 21-19, 21-13 and will face Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh.
Sushil Kumar wins to progress to finals!
Sushil Kumar assures India of its second medal from wrestling after wrapping up a quick win by fall against Connor Evans! Sushil will face South Africa's Johannes Botha in the men's 74kg wrestling final.
Rahul Aware is through to the final!
India have been assured of a medal off the wrestling mat as Rahul Aware progresses to the final after a combative 12-8 victory over Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal! Aware will next face Canada's Steven Takahashi in the final!
Kiran bows out in the semi-final
Kiran loses 10-0 in the women's 76kg semi-final bout to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi. Kiran is still in contention to win a bronze through the repechage, which will take place later in the day.
Sushil Kumar through to semi-finals!
Sushil Kumar is on fire! The Indian legend follows up his 11-0 win in the round of 16 with another 11-0 win in the quarter-finals. This time it is Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt who finds himself on the losing side against Sushil. Sushil will next face Australia's Connor Evans in the semi-finals.
Pranaav Chopra-Sikki Reddy in action
After Satwik-Ashwini, it is India's second mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki to take to the court. The youngsters are up against Singapore's Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong.
Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das through to quarter-finals
Sharath-Mouma notch a straight-games victory over David McBeath and Kelly Sibley to progress to the quarter-finals of the table tennis mixed doubles event.
Satwik-Ashwini through to quarter-finals
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are through to the mixed doubles quarter-finals with a thumping win over Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura. Satwik-Ashwini win 21-10, 21-7.
Babita Phogat, Rahul Aware and Kiran notch easy wins
That was lightning quick from Babita! She needs less than two minutes to get the better of her Sri Lankan opponent Deepika Dilhani as she gets Dilhani on the mat to win by fall. She has now won both her Nordic style matches. Meanwhile, in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, veteran grappler Rahul Aware beat George Ramm 11-0 while Kiran moves on to the semi-finals of the women's 76kg freestyle event with an 11-1 win!
Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala start 25m pistol qualifiers strongly
Neeraj Kumar and world junior champion Anish Bhanwala were placed first and third respectively after the first stage of shooting in the 25m rapid fire pistol competition with scores of 291 and 286 points respectively. Neeraj Kumar, the 23-year-old army man from Punjab, who shot in the first relay set the bar with scores of 97, 100 and 94 in the three series (eight seconds, six seconds and four seconds). The 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala had scores of 98 each on the first two series but faltered with a 90 in the four-second series to cede a one-point lead in his relay to Sam Gowin of England. With 11 10s, the teenager will draw positives from the fact that no other shooter managed as many 10s as he did.
Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das in action in round of 16 clash
The action is coming thick and fast now as India's table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das take to the court in their round of 16 clash. The Indian duo, who are playing England's David McBeath and Kelly Sibley, have won the first game 11-5
Wrestler Rahul Aware in action in men's 57kg bout
Rahul Aware is up against England's George Ramm in the men's 57kg round of 16 bout as he looks to continue India's winning start in the wrestling events.
Sushil Kumar gets an easy win in his first bout
Well that was quick. In his first bout at the Games, Sushil Kumar thrashes his opponent 11-0 to move through to the quarter-finals! The Glasgow Games gold medallist also wins four classification points and will face Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt in the quarters.
Satwiksairaj-Ashwini in action in mixed doubles
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa take on Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura in the round of 16 clash.
Sushil Kumar in action in men's freestyle 74 kg round of 16 bout
Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar takes to the mat in the men's freestyle 74 kg round of 16 bout. He's up against Canada's 23-year-old Jevon Balfour.
Heptathlete Purnima Hembram off to a good start
Purnima Hembram clocked her personal best time of 13.56 seconds to pick up 1041 points and be sixth among 13 competitors to give herself a good start in the gruelling two-day, seven event heptathlon competition. Her previous best of 13.72 seconds had come in Guntur in July last year. The 23-year-old Odia had clocked 13.92 seconds in the Federation Cup last month where she produced her best heptathlon performance with 5815 points. England’s Katie Stainton was gutted after the referee disqualified her for knocking down hurdles. There is a 55-point gap between Purnima Hembram and the leader, Celeste Mucci (Australia) after the first event.
Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala on course to qualify for finals
At the end of the first stage in the men's 25m pistol qualifiers, Neeraj Kumar tops the standings with a score of 291 while Anish is in third place, one point behind England's Sam Govin who has 287 points.
Babita Phogat wins her first bout
Babita comes back from a point down to beat Nigeria's Bose Samuel 2-1 in her opening 53kg Nordic style bout 2-1. Not a vintage performance from the veteran but that victory has given her three classification points.
Babita Phogat trails after first round
Bose Samuel wins a technical point after Babita fails to win a point within her stipulated time. The 19-year-old Nigerian is smart enough to fend off Babita's attack in the later stages as she attacked in search of points
Babita Phogat takes to the mat in 53kg Nordic wrestling
Gold-medal favourite Babita Phogat takes on Nigeria's Bose Samuel in the women's 53kg Nordic style event.
Triple jumpers Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu in action
It is time for the triple jump heats! In action are India's AV Rakesh Babu and Glasgow bronze-medal winner Arpinder Singh. The qualification mark is set at 16.60m or the 12 best jumpers which Arpinder is expected to clear. Rakesh, on the other hand, will need to better his personal best of 16.59m he set at the Federation Cup in Patiala earlier this year.
Purnima Hembram sixth in the heptathlon after 100m hurdles
After the 100m hurdles heats, Purnima finds herself in sixth place with a score of 1041 points. It's an excellent start from the Indian who will next be in action in the high jump event.
Heptathlete Purnima Hembram second in 100m hurdles heat
Purnima Hembram runs a personal best time of 13.56 to finish second in the women's heptathlon 100m Hurdles and gains 1041 points. Hembram was a close second to Ghana's Elizabeth Dadzie with Australia's Alysha Burnett.
Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe through to quarter-finals
Suthirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe join Manika Batre-Mouma Das in the quarter-finals with an 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6 victory over Wales' Charlotte Carey-Chloe Thomas. In the quarter-finals, they Pooja and Sutirtha will face Canada's Alicia Cote and Mo Zhang.
Manika Batra-Mouma Das progress to quarter-final
Manika and Mouma progress to the women's table tennis doubles quarter-final with minimum fuss as they beat the Sri Lankan pair of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi 11-4, 11-4, 11-1. The duo will face England's Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsatsinos in the quarter-finals.