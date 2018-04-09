Day 4 report: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.
Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old MC Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games.
India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.
From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women today. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.
A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.
Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.
In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.
The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.
And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.
"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream, I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four," Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.
"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.
On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash tomorrow.
Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).
Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.
In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.
In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.
"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.
The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.
In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.
The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had yesterday settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 03:49 AM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 05:28 AM
Highlights
05:28 (IST)
Pardeep Singh in action in men's 105kg event
Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Pardeep is one of the favourites to add to India's medals but it won't be easy with the competition facing him. In the fray are defending champion David Katoatau from Kiribati, Glasgow and New Delhi silver medallist, Stanislav Chalaev from New Zealand. Also in medal contention are Samoa's Sanele Mao who finished second behind Pardeep at the Commonwealth Championships last year and England's Owen Boxall, who was fourth in Glasgow.
05:20 (IST)
Harmeet loses second game
Ning Gao shows his class and experience against Harmeet to win the second game 11-5. Harmeet needs to up the ante in the next game to stay in the match.
05:14 (IST)
Ning Gao takes first game against Harmeet Desai
The experienced Singaporean wins the first game 11-9 but encouraging signs for Harmeet as he forced Ning into some errors and was only a couple of good shots away from winning the game.
05:11 (IST)
Harmeet Desai takes on Ning Gao in first match
Harmeet Desai has a huge task on his hand as he takes on Ning Goa who is ranked 27 places above him in the 47th spot in the singles ranking. A win would give India a huge confidence boost.
05:07 (IST)
Indian male paddlers look to replicate women's success
The Indian men's table tennis team will take on Singapore in the semi-final at the Oxenford Studios where the women beat Singapore to win a historic gold. The men have been dominant at the games, lodging a hattrick of 3-0 wins on the way to the semi-finals. On the other hand, Singapore were stretched to the limit by Canada in the quarter-final. An exciting semi-final up next!
04:42 (IST)
Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh in action in men's skeet shooting
Also in action are skeet shooter Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh for the final two rounds of their qualification. The duo are seventh and 11th after the first two rounds and need to shoot better to make it to the top six and reach the final.
04:30 (IST)
Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal in action in 10m air pistol qualification
Jitu, who won gold in the 50m pistol event in Glasgow in 2014, will be favourite along with Om Prakash to finish on the podium. Th duo had won bronze and silver respectively at the Commonwealth Championships last year and one can expect them to add to India' medal tally.
04:14 (IST)
Day 5 Schedule
First up for India on Day 5 is the men's skeet qualification where Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh are in action. Also in action are shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash in the men's 10m air pistol while Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela will be in action in the corresponding women's event. Expect a couple of medals there! Click here to check out the full schedule for Day 5.
04:01 (IST)
Indian women rake in the medals on Day 4
Manu Bhaker, Punam Yadav and the Manika Batra-led women's table tennis team won gold as India enjoyed a fruitful Day 4. Manu and Heena Sidhu made it a one-two for India in the women's 10m air pistol event while boxing legend MC Mary Kom reached the semi-finals in the women's 48kg category assuring herself of a first CWG medal.
Click here to read G Rajaraman's wrap of Day 4.
03:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018. India bagged 3 gold medals on Day 4 and will be keen to add more silverware to their tally on Day 5.
Stick around for all the Live updates from Gold Coast