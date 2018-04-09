Day 4 report: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.
Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old MC Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games.
India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.
From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women today. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.
A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.
Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.
In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.
The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.
And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.
"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream, I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four," Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.
"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.
On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash tomorrow.
Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).
Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.
In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.
In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.
"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.
The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.
In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.
The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had yesterday settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.
Highlights
Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for women's 10m air rifle final!
Defending champion Apurvi Chandela shattered her own Commonwealth Games qualifying record in the women’s 10m air rifle with an outstanding score of 432.2 points. She had set the mark at 415.6 in Glasgow in 2014. In the four years, the 25-year-old from Jaipur has had to bounce back from a poor showing in the Olympic Games when she finished 34th with a score of 411.6. The 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh, who trains with Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata, also qualified for the final with a score of 413.7. The final will be held at 9.00 am.
Valiant Sathiyan loses
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran went down fighting to Ning Gao in his singles match as Singapore levelled the score 2-2 in the men's team semi-final. Ning won 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11. It is now up to India's most-experienced paddler Sharath Kamal to ensure India make it to the final when he takes on Xue Jie Pang in the final match of this semi-final.
Pardeep Singh wins silver in the 105kg class!
Hima Das qualifies for 400m semi-finals
India’s Hima Das, running in her first 400m international competition, booked her berth in the Commonwealth Games semifinals clocking a comfortable 52.11 second, just short of her stunning 51.97 seconds she timed in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. The 18-year-old from Nagaon in Assam, has shifted from 100-200 to the 200-400 combination, was the eighth fastest qualifier. MR Poovamma was fifth in her heats in 53.72 and was left hoping for some luck to progress as one of the four fastest losers. That was not to be as her time was only the fifth fastest among those who did not qualify automatically.
Sathiyan-Harmeet win
India take a 2-1 lead in the men's team event after the doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Harmeet Desai beat Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8. Sathiyan will now take on Ning Gao in his singles match.
Pardeep Singh joint-second after snatch variant
India's Pardeep Singh lifts 152 kgs in his third attempt to be joint second with Ghana's Richmond Osfaro and England's Owen Boxall. Boxall had failed in his first two attempts but managed to lift 152 kgs under pressure to remain in contention. Samoa's Sanele Mao takes a two kilo lead with a lift of 154 kgs.
Sharath Kamal wins to level the score for India
Effortless play from Sharath as he thrashes Shao Feng 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 to make it 1-1 for India against Singapore. The doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai.
Om Prakash Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualify for 10m air pistol final
Om Prakash Mitharval, a 22-year-old Armyman from Rajasthan, shot an impressive 584 points to top qualifying in the 10m air pistol. His series of 96, 96, 98, 99, 96 helped him equal the Commonwealth Games qualifying record, set by compatriot Omkar Singh set in Delhi in 2010. Om Prakash was 12 points clear of Roger Daniel (Trinidad & Tobago) who finished second. His senior, Jitu Rai was only fourth best in qualifying, a series of 92 and 94 bringing his total down to 570. The vastly experienced Jitu Rai will hope that he can shoot more consistently in the final which will be at 7.30 a.m. IST.
07:35 (IST)
07:33 (IST)
07:29 (IST)
India one game away from reaching the final!
India are only a game away from reaching the final of the men's team event as Sharath Kamal leads Xue Jie Pang 2-0 in the final match of the semis.
07:26 (IST)
Pardeep Singh's gallant attempt in vain as he misses gold
Pardeep Singh made a gallant attempt to outperform Samoa’s Sanele Mao but had to settle for silver in the men’s 105kg class weightlifting competition with a total of 352 kgs. The 23-year-old from Jalandhar, Commonwealth Championship winner last year, lifted 209 kgs in clean and jerk to put pressure on his rival only for it to be ruled a no lift. The Samoan held a 2kg lead after lifting 154 kgs in snatch. Assured of a silver and in a bid to gain a bit of time between lifts, Pardeep and his coaches chose to attempt the 211 kgs that Sanele Mao had asked to be loaded on the barbell. He went close, raising Indian hopes of another gold, was not able to hold it. In the end, he had to be satisfied with having beaten England’s Owen Boxall and run the Samoan, who finished with 360 kgs close.
07:20 (IST)
07:16 (IST)
07:13 (IST)
Srihari's CWG run ends
The 17-year-old Srihari Nataraj’s tryst with the Commonwealth Games swimming competition comes to an end after he clocks 2:04.75 in his 200m backstroke heats today. Of the three events that the Bengaluru lad competed in, this was the only one in which he did not improve his own National Record (2:04.11). He rewrote the 50m record to 26.47 in the heats and the 100m mark to 56.65 in the semifinals. There can be no doubt that he will have drawn a great deal from the Games in his preparation for the Youth Olympics and Asian Games later this year.
07:11 (IST)
Pardeep Singh in a two-way battle for gold
India's Pardeep Singh is in a two-way battle for gold medal in the 105kg class with Samoa's Sanele Mao. Both the lifters nailed 200kg lifts in their first attempt but Mao leads by 2 kgs.
07:05 (IST)
06:50 (IST)
High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clears first jump
In the men’s high jump qualifying, Tejaswin Shankar has cleared his first attempt of 2.10. While automatic qualifying is at 2.27m, at least 12 best performers will advance to the final. Tejaswin, who set the National Record with a 2.28m jump last month, needs a second attempt to clear 2.15m.
06:49 (IST)
06:35 (IST)
06:32 (IST)
Swimmer Srihari Natraj fails to qualify for final
Srihari finishes sixth in heat 2 of the men's 200m backstroke event, thus failing to qualify for the final
06:25 (IST)
Pardeep needs to choose battles in clean and jerk
India’s Pardeep Singh lifted 152 kgs in snatch to be two kg behind Samoan leader Sanele Mao in the men’s 105kg weightlifting competition. The 23-year-old from Jalandhar faltered with his first lift at 148 kgs but succeeded with his next two lifts, showing a calm that covered any negative thoughts he may have had. Pardeep Singh and his coaches will be aware that the Samoan has lifted 200 kgs in clean and jerk. But with Ghana’s Richmond Osarfo and England’s Owen Boxall also lifting 152 kgs in snatch, they will have to be careful in choosing the battles to be fought.
06:22 (IST)
Sathiyan-Harmeet take lead
Sathiyan and Harmeet have found their rhythm and take the third game 11-9 to be one game away from giving India the lead for the first time in the semi-final.
06:14 (IST)
Sathiyan-Harmeet fight back
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai fight back to take the second game 11-7.
06:12 (IST)
Pardeep Singh joint-second after snatch variant
India's Pardeep Singh lifts 152 kgs in his third attempt to be joint second with Ghana's Richmond Osfaro and England's Owen Boxall. Boxall had failed in his first two attempts but managed to lift 152 kgs under pressure to remain in contention. Samoa's Sanele Mao takes a two kilo lead with a lift of 154 kgs.
06:06 (IST)
Sathiyan-Harmeet lose first game
Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh take the first game 11-8 against India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai.
06:02 (IST)
05:58 (IST)
Pardeep fails in first attempt, nails second attempt
Not an ideal start for Pardeep as he rushes in his first attempt and fails to lift 148 kgs. He's much better in his second try and lifts the weight. Pardeep has raised the bar to 153 kgs for his last attempt.
05:54 (IST)
Om Prakash Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualify for 10m air pistol final
Om Prakash Mitharval, a 22-year-old Armyman from Rajasthan, shot an impressive 584 points to top qualifying in the 10m air pistol. His series of 96, 96, 98, 99, 96 helped him equal the Commonwealth Games qualifying record, set by compatriot Omkar Singh set in Delhi in 2010. Om Prakash was 12 points clear of Roger Daniel (Trinidad & Tobago) who finished second. His senior, Jitu Rai was only fourth best in qualifying, a series of 92 and 94 bringing his total down to 570. The vastly experienced Jitu Rai will hope that he can shoot more consistently in the final which will be at 7.30 a.m. IST.
05:44 (IST)
Sharath dominating Shao Feng
Effortless play from Sharath as he takes the second game 11-5 to get within one game of levelling the score with Singapore.
05:39 (IST)
Sharath Kamal clinches first game
Sharath starts strongly in his match against Shao Feng Ethan Poh as he takes the first game 11-5.
05:35 (IST)
Om Prakash Mitharwal equals Games qualification record
With shots of 96, 96, 98, 99, 96 and 99, Om has equalled the qualification record set by compatriot Omkar Singh back at the Delhi Games!
05:32 (IST)
India trail Singapore after first match in men's team event
Harmeet Desai loses 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 to the experienced Ning Gao as Singapore take a 1-0 lead in the semi-final. It is now up to Sharath Kamal to get India back in the match with a win against the 234th-ranked Shao Feng Ethan Poh.
05:28 (IST)
Pardeep Singh in action in men's 105kg event
Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Pardeep is one of the favourites to add to India's medals but it won't be easy with the competition facing him. In the fray are defending champion David Katoatau from Kiribati, Glasgow and New Delhi silver medallist, Stanislav Chalaev from New Zealand. Also in medal contention are Samoa's Sanele Mao who finished second behind Pardeep at the Commonwealth Championships last year and England's Owen Boxall, who was fourth in Glasgow.
05:20 (IST)
Harmeet loses second game
Ning Gao shows his class and experience against Harmeet to win the second game 11-5. Harmeet needs to up the ante in the next game to stay in the match.
05:14 (IST)
Ning Gao takes first game against Harmeet Desai
The experienced Singaporean wins the first game 11-9 but encouraging signs for Harmeet as he forced Ning into some errors and was only a couple of good shots away from winning the game.
05:11 (IST)
Harmeet Desai takes on Ning Gao in first match
Harmeet Desai has a huge task on his hand as he takes on Ning Goa who is ranked 27 places above him in the 47th spot in the singles ranking. A win would give India a huge confidence boost.
05:07 (IST)
Indian male paddlers look to replicate women's success
The Indian men's table tennis team will take on Singapore in the semi-final at the Oxenford Studios where the women beat Singapore to win a historic gold. The men have been dominant at the games, lodging a hattrick of 3-0 wins on the way to the semi-finals. On the other hand, Singapore were stretched to the limit by Canada in the quarter-final. An exciting semi-final up next!
04:42 (IST)
Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh in action in men's skeet shooting
Also in action are skeet shooter Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh for the final two rounds of their qualification. The duo are seventh and 11th after the first two rounds and need to shoot better to make it to the top six and reach the final.
04:30 (IST)
Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal in action in 10m air pistol qualification
Jitu, who won gold in the 50m pistol event in Glasgow in 2014, will be favourite along with Om Prakash to finish on the podium. Th duo had won bronze and silver respectively at the Commonwealth Championships last year and one can expect them to add to India' medal tally.
04:14 (IST)
Day 5 Schedule
First up for India on Day 5 is the men's skeet qualification where Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh are in action. Also in action are shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash in the men's 10m air pistol while Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela will be in action in the corresponding women's event. Expect a couple of medals there! Click here to check out the full schedule for Day 5.
04:01 (IST)
Indian women rake in the medals on Day 4
Manu Bhaker, Punam Yadav and the Manika Batra-led women's table tennis team won gold as India enjoyed a fruitful Day 4. Manu and Heena Sidhu made it a one-two for India in the women's 10m air pistol event while boxing legend MC Mary Kom reached the semi-finals in the women's 48kg category assuring herself of a first CWG medal.
Click here to read G Rajaraman's wrap of Day 4.
03:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018. India bagged 3 gold medals on Day 4 and will be keen to add more silverware to their tally on Day 5.
Stick around for all the Live updates from Gold Coast