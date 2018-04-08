Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze) -- all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG in Gold Coast.

Following is India's schedule on Day 4 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Athletics:

Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02:30 IST)

Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04:45 IST)

Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11:15 IST)

Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST)

Weightlifting:

Women's 69kg: Punam Yadav (05:00 IST)

Men's 94kg: Vikas Thakur (09:30 IST)

Women's 75kg: Seema (02:00 IST)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A

India vs England

(05:00 IST)

Table Tennis:

Women's Team semifinal

India vs England

(06:00 IST)

Badminton:

Mixed Team semifinal

India vs Singapore

(06:30 IST)

Swimming:

Men's 100m butterfly heat 1 Sajan Prakash

(07:08 IST)

Men's 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (05:00 IST)

Boxing:

Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) (07:45 IST)

Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) (02:30 IST)

Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) (09:30 IST)

Shooting:

Men's 10m air rifle final: Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (09:00 IST)

Women's 10m air pistol final: Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu (07:30 IST)

Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan (11:15 IST)

Men's Skeet: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh qualification day 1 (05:00 IST)

Basketball:

India vs New Zealand: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (13:00 IST)

India vs Scotland: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (16.30 IST)

Gymnastics:

Women's Vault Final: Pranati Nayak (10:57 IST)

Men's Ring Final: Rakesh Patra (12:16 IST)

Cycling:

Women scratch race final: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi (04:15 IST)

Women's Kerin final: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji (04:35 IST)

Men's 40km points race final: Manjeet Singh (04:50 IST)

1000m time trial: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar (02:37 IST).