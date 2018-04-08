Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze) -- all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG in Gold Coast.
Following is India's schedule on Day 4 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Athletics:
Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02:30 IST)
Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04:45 IST)
Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11:15 IST)
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST)
Weightlifting:
Women's 69kg: Punam Yadav (05:00 IST)
Men's 94kg: Vikas Thakur (09:30 IST)
Women's 75kg: Seema (02:00 IST)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A
India vs England
(05:00 IST)
Table Tennis:
Women's Team semifinal
India vs England
(06:00 IST)
Badminton:
Mixed Team semifinal
India vs Singapore
(06:30 IST)
Swimming:
Men's 100m butterfly heat 1 Sajan Prakash
(07:08 IST)
Men's 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (05:00 IST)
Boxing:
Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) (07:45 IST)
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) (02:30 IST)
Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) (09:30 IST)
Shooting:
Men's 10m air rifle final: Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (09:00 IST)
Women's 10m air pistol final: Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu (07:30 IST)
Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan (11:15 IST)
Men's Skeet: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh qualification day 1 (05:00 IST)
Basketball:
India vs New Zealand: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (13:00 IST)
India vs Scotland: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (16.30 IST)
Gymnastics:
Women's Vault Final: Pranati Nayak (10:57 IST)
Men's Ring Final: Rakesh Patra (12:16 IST)
Cycling:
Women scratch race final: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi (04:15 IST)
Women's Kerin final: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji (04:35 IST)
Men's 40km points race final: Manjeet Singh (04:50 IST)
1000m time trial: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar (02:37 IST).
Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 02:49 AM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 03:15 AM
Highlights
03:15 (IST)
Manish Singh Rawat chases medal while KT Irfan falls back
At the 14 km mark, Manish Singh Rawat has managed to stay in the chasing pack behind Dane Bird-Smith. He's 0.04 minutes behind in sixth. However, Irfan has fallen back and is currently 12th, 45 seconds behind the race leader.
03:11 (IST)
Day 4 schedule
Click here to see India's schedule of Day 4 at the Commonwealth Games.
03:09 (IST)
Weightlifters add to India's medal tally
Weightlifters Sathish Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala won gold in the men's 77kg and 85kg class. Swimmers Srihari Natraj and Sajan Prakash made it to the finals of the 50m backstroke and 200 butterfly respectively.
Click here to read G Rajaraman's Day 3 wrap of the Commonwealth Games 2018.
02:57 (IST)
Race walkers KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat in action
KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat are in action in the men's 20km race walk. At the halfway point, Manish is seventh, 0.02 minutes behind leader Dane Bird-Smith while Irfan is 0.06 minutes behind in tenth.
02:51 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 as India look to add to their medal tally of six. On Day 3 of India won 2 gold medals in weightlifting as Sathish Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala.
On Day 4 Indian shooters will begin their campaign as India look to make headlines at Gold Coast. Keep following Firstpost's Live blog for all the updates from CWG 2018