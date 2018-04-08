SHOOTING SHOOTING

Manu Bhaker becomes India's youngest Commonwealth Games medallist

Sixteen-year-old Manu Bhaker became the youngest Commonwealth Games medallist from India a couple of days after fellow-Haryanvi, weightlifter Deepak Lather claimed that distinction. What’s more, she did it with a gold-winning show in the 10m air pistol event, dominating both qualifying, where she got a Games record score of 388 and rustling up 240.9 in the final for another Games record. She had 14 tens in the final of 24 shots, unruffled by the pressure of shooting in a fairly noisy final range at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Gold Coast. She afforded herself a gentle smile once the scores were announced.

Heena Sidhu proved that she had nerves of steel by surviving the guillotine many times in the eight-woman final. She found eight 10s in her last 14 shots to catapult herself to the silver medal position ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch. But the day was well and truly about the fairytale rise of the teenager trained by Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana. In just around a year since she started shooting at the international level, she has caught the fancy of the whole nation.