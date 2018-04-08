Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze) -- all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG in Gold Coast.
Following is India's schedule on Day 4 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Athletics:
Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02.30 IST)
Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04.45 IST)
Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11.15 IST)
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST)
Weightlifting:
Women's 69kg: Punam Yadav (05.00 IST)
Men's 94kg: Vikas Thakur (09.30 IST)
Women's 75kg: Seema (02.00 IST)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A
India vs England
(05.00 IST)
Table Tennis:
Women's Team semifinal
India vs England
(06:00 IST)
Badminton:
Mixed Team semifinal
India vs Singapore
(06.30 IST)
Swimming:
Men's 100m butterfly heat 1 Sajan Prakash
(07.08 IST)
Men's 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (05.00 IST)
Boxing:
Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) (07.45 IST)
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) (02.30 IST)
Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) (09.30 IST)
Shooting:
Men's 10m air rifle final: Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (09.00 IST)
Women's 10m air pistol final: Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu (07.30 IST)
Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan (11.15 IST)
Men's Skeet: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh qualification day 1 (05.00 IST)
Basketball:
India vs New Zealand: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (13.00 IST)
India vs Scotland: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (16.30 IST)
Gymnastics:
Women's Vault Final: Pranati Nayak (10.57 IST)
Men's Ring Final: Rakesh Patra (12.16 IST)
Cycling:
Women scratch race final: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi (04.15 IST)
Women's Kerin final: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji (04.35 IST)
Men's 40km points race final: Manjeet Singh (04.50 IST)
1000m time trial: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar (02.37 IST).
Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 02:49 AM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 08:20 AM
08:19 (IST)
One event, two medals
16-year-old Manu Bhaker clinches gold, Heena Sidhu gets silver.
08:18 (IST)
Manu Bhaker becomes India's youngest Commonwealth Games medallist
Sixteen-year-old Manu Bhaker became the youngest Commonwealth Games medallist from India a couple of days after fellow-Haryanvi, weightlifter Deepak Lather claimed that distinction. What’s more, she did it with a gold-winning show in the 10m air pistol event, dominating both qualifying, where she got a Games record score of 388 and rustling up 240.9 in the final for another Games record. She had 14 tens in the final of 24 shots, unruffled by the pressure of shooting in a fairly noisy final range at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Gold Coast. She afforded herself a gentle smile once the scores were announced.
Heena Sidhu proved that she had nerves of steel by surviving the guillotine many times in the eight-woman final. She found eight 10s in her last 14 shots to catapult herself to the silver medal position ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch. But the day was well and truly about the fairytale rise of the teenager trained by Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana. In just around a year since she started shooting at the international level, she has caught the fancy of the whole nation.
08:16 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's female paddlers lead England 2-0
Madhurika Patkar battles past England's Tin-Tin Ho to win her singles match 11-7, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8 and give India a 2-0 lead.
08:16 (IST)
Incredible day for India as Manu Bhaker wins gold while Heena Sidhu claims silver!
An amazing start to the shooting events for India as Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu complete a 1-2 in the women's 10m air pistol event. Manu breaks the Games record with a shot of 240.9 while Heena battled elimination early in the final and shot brilliantly to claim silver with a total of 234.0.
08:00 (IST)
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu battle for gold!
It is India vs India in the fight for gold as Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu face off for gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event!
07:58 (IST)
MC Mary Kom assures India of a medal!
India have been assured of a medal in boxing as the experienced Mary Kom shows her class in her bout against Scotland's 18-year-old Megan Gordon. The Manipuri wins by a unanimous decision.
07:55 (IST)
Heena stages an incredible comeback as Manu stays on course for gold
Heena Sidhu shows her class as she rises to third from fifth after shooting 9.7 and 10.3 as Wales' Coral Kennerley is eliminated.
07:52 (IST)
Manu leads after 16 shots while Heena narrowly avoids elimination
After 16 shots, Manu leads with 157.1 while Heena narrowly avoided elimination as her 10.0 and 10.4 helps her beat the drop!
07:47 (IST)
Manu leads after 14 shots while Heena battles for survival
After 14 shots in the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu Bhaker is first with 131.0 points while compatriot Heena Sidhu is sixth with 124.6 points.
07:46 (IST)
Manu Bhaker leads after 12 shots, Heena Sidhu sixth
After 12 shots in the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu Bhaker is first with 121.0 while compatriot Heena Sidhu is sixth with 115.3 points.
07:44 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game
Srikanth takes the first game against Singapore's Kean Yew Loh 21-17. The Singaporean is giving the World No 2 a tough fight.
07:42 (IST)
Mary Kom in action in women's 45-48kg quarter-final
Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom takes to the ring in her first bout of the Commonwealth Games. She's up against Scotland's Megan Gordon in her quarter-final bout.
07:40 (IST)
Deepak Kumar shoots qualifying record in 10m air rifle
Deepak Kumar shot a qualifying record in the Commonwealth Games 10m air rifle with a score of 627.2, leading compatriot and Air Force officer Ravi Kumar (626.8) into the final. They were in top form, aware that they were favoured to do better than the rest of the field. In keeping their focus and getting impressive scores. The final will be at 9 am.
07:38 (IST)
Manu Bhaker leads after 5 shots in final, Heena Sidhu 7th
Manu Bhaker, after breaking the Games qualification record, continues her good run. After five shits, she leads with a score of 50.9. However, Heena Sidhu, who finished 2nd in the qualification, is seventh.
07:32 (IST)
India on course to exact sweet revenge against Singapore
07:30 (IST)
Punam Yadav betters personal best in gold medal-winning performance
Punam Yadav won the 69kg class gold medal – India’s fifth from the sport so far – but not surviving tense moments. To her immense credit, she lifted personal bests in snatch (100 kg), clean and jerk (122 kg) for her best total of 222 kg. There was a great awareness among the 22-year-old Varanasi and her coaches that she would need to improve on her previous bests to claim gold here. The Railways lifter, daughter of a farmer, tied with Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai in snatch and had to beat back a challenge from England's Sarah Davies in the clean and jerk before she could sink on her knees in disbelief after her English rival went close to lifting 128 kgs on her final lift. Only a minute earlier, she had lifted 122 kgs on her second attempt after dropping the barbell behind her back the first time around. She had won bronze in the 63kg class in Glasgow.
07:28 (IST)
Ashwini-Satwaiksairaj give India the lead
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win India's first match in the badminton mixed team semi-finals. The Indian duo beat Singapore's Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong 22-20, 21-18 in a hard-fought match.
Kidambi Srikanth takes to the court to face Kean Yew Loh in the singles match.
07:24 (IST)
The congratulations start rolling in!
07:20 (IST)
Punam Yadav wins India's fifth gold!
Punam Yadav wins India's fifth gold at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 69kg event! Punam recovered after missing her second clean and jerk attempt but nailed 122 kgs in her third attempt to lift a combined weight of 222 kgs (100 kgs+122 kgs)
07:16 (IST)
Punam Yadav misses her second attempt
Punam Yadav fails to lift 122 kgs in her second attempt and with Sarah Davies lifting the same weight successfully, the pressure is on Punam to nail her third lift.
07:09 (IST)
Punam Yadav lifts 118 kgs to inch closer to gold
Punam is two lifts away from winning India's fifth gold a the Commonwealth Games!
07:06 (IST)
Manika Batra gives India the lead
Manika Batra comes back from a game down to beat England's Kelly Sibley in the first match of the women's team semi-final. Batra beats Sibley 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7.
06:55 (IST)
India stun England
India’s 2-1 win over England gives them six points after three matches. They have come back after that shock 3-2 loss to Wales and have shocked England, the Olympic Champions. Skills and game awareness ensured that they kept England away. Good defensive work in the 4th Q. Quick passing also did the trick as India didn’t hold on too much. Turn-overs were less. Overall, a very good game and a super comeback to stun England.
06:54 (IST)
Ashwini-Satwisairaj win tight first game
Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong take the fight to the Indian pair in the first game, courtesy of some uncharacteristic errors from the Indians. They, however, manage to hold on to claim the first game 22-20.
06:45 (IST)
India take on Singapore in the mixed team semi-finals
India, who are yet to lose a match in this event, take on Singapore in the semi-final. The mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa take on Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong in the first match of the semi-final.
06:42 (IST)
FT: India 2-1 England
England had led 1-0 after two quarters. India, who were not playing good, raised their levels after the break. Harendra Singh would have said something special for the women to come out and take the fight to England. They didn’t relent. Held the ball well and made sure the passes worked. Suddenly, England were on the defensive. Vandana and Rani Rampal then created some lovely moves as Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur got the goals for India to stun the Olympic Champions England.
06:41 (IST)
Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar pull away from rest of the field
06:39 (IST)
FT: India 2-1 England
Huge victory for India. They have beaten England 2-1. Super comeback after being 0-1 down in the 1st Q. After having lost to Wales, this would in all probability push them towards a semi-final spot. India got their game going in the 3rd and 4th Quarter.
06:38 (IST)
FT! India beat England 2-1!
India come back from a goal down to beat reigning Olympic champions England 2-1 in a crucial match for the Rani Rampal-led side who had Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur on the scoresheet.
06:36 (IST)
Racewalker Khushbir Kaur finishes 4th, Soumya Baby disqualified
India’s 20km race walker Khushbir Kaur finished fourth on a hot morning in Gold Coast after her compatriot Soumya Baby was disqualified before she could reach the 8km mark. Khushbir Kaur’s time of 1:39:21 was a little over three minutes behind the bronze medal-winning Bethan Davis (Wales). Khushbir Kaur was fourth at the halfway stage but dropped pace and slopped to fifth. It was only the disqualification of second-placed Australian Claire Tallent after 16km that saw the Indian regain the fourth place. The Indian walkers, both men and women were thus unable to secure a podium finish in the Commonwealth Games.
06:34 (IST)
India take on England in the semi-final of women's team table tennis event
The Indian women's table tennis team take on England for a place in the final of the team final. Manika Batra faces Kelly Sibley in the first singles match.
06:32 (IST)
India 2-1 England
England has pulled off their GK. India defending. They just saved a PC. Just two minutes left. India lead 2-1.
06:30 (IST)
Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar start strongly in men's 10m air rifle
06:28 (IST)
India 2-1 England
Just around six minutes left. India needs to keep a tight defence. And when they have the ball, hold and rotate the ball till they find space. India shouldn’t give away easy balls. Rani Rampal has another chance but no forward there to deflect it.
06:22 (IST)
India 2-1 England
England now searching for the equaliser. Savita pulling off a save. They are holding possession, building up their attacks. India need to do some good defensive work. But at the same time, try and create counters to break the offensive work of the English women.
06:20 (IST)
Punam Yadav lifts personal best in snatch
Punam Yadav lifted a personal best of 100 kgs in snatch to share the lead with reigning Commonwealth Champion Apolonia Vaivai of Fiji in the women’s 69kg class weightlifting competition. The 22-year-old from Varanasi had lifted 98 kgs in the IWF World Championships last year when she finished ninth. By level pegging with the Fijian in snatch, Punam Yadav gave herself the best chance to making a run for gold. It will be a fascinating contest with the Fijian.
06:19 (IST)
India 2-1 England
GOAL! India lead against the Olympic Champions 2-1. Rani Rampal was stick-checked and the resultant stroke is converted by Gurjit Kaur. England storm back and see a shot hit the post. It’s all happening in Q4. Can India hold on and keep England back?
06:19 (IST)
GOAL! Gurjit Kaur scores! India 2-1 England
Rani Rampal is impeded while taking a shot and the umpire awards India a penalty stroke. Gurjit steps up and slots the ball in the bottom corner below the diving Madeleine Hinch.
06:16 (IST)
India 1-1 England
India showing the skills they are capable of. It’s the last quarter. Scores are 1-1. And India are playing the Olympic Champions. They shouldn’t let off the pressure now
06:13 (IST)
India 1-1 England
India attacking now. They are making those passes count. Fewer turn-overs from India. England on the defensive. It’s full press from India. Full points or a point from this match could be huge for the Indian women. End of 3rd quarter.
06:12 (IST)
Punam Yadav in joint lead after snatch variant
India's Punam Yadav nails her third attempt at 100 kgs to take joint lead with Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai. Vaivai looks to open up a three kgs lead with a lift of 103 kgs in her third attempt but is unsuccessful.
06:09 (IST)
GOAL! Navneet Kaur scores! India 1-1 England
Navneet Kaur bangs it in off a lovely pass from Vandana. India has lifted their game against the Olympic Champions. And that has paid off in the 3rd Q. It’s 1-1.
06:07 (IST)
India's Punam Yadav lifts 98 kgs in snatch variant of women's 69kg class
Punam Yadav nails her second snatch lift of 98 kgs after lifting 95 kgs in her first in the 69kg women's weightlifting event.
06:05 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India playing with more confidence. Pushing on the flanks with Deepika overlapping. They need to avoid wrong passes. And find that equaliser.
06:04 (IST)
Racewalker Soumya Baby disqualified
Soumya Baby has been disqualified from the women's 20km racewalking as per rule 230.6 of the IAAF's race rules. The rule states that a player will be disqualified for "lost of contact" or "bent knee". Not good news for India.
05:59 (IST)
India 0-1 England
That was close. India almost get the equaliser. Vandana’s shot is saved by the England goalkeeper. India are looking to play more positively and push the pace. The passes have to count in this quarter for India.
05:52 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India have done well to hold the English forwards after that early goal. After all, England are Olympic Champion. If India can pull off a point, it would be a huge morale booster for them. But they need to hold at the midfield area and then put some pressure on the English defence. At the moment, it is 1-0 for England and they are dominating possession.
05:45 (IST)
HT India 0-1 England
Three consecutive PC's for England; one hitting the crossbar. India barely surviving here. The counter for India not coming as frequently as it should. There is no pressure being created on England. At the break, England lead 1-0. India need to create PC's to be able to get the penalty corner battery working. Too many errors in the midfield giving away the ball.
05:42 (IST)
India 0-1 England
England get three penalty corners in a row. The first one is slammed against the crosspiece. The remaining two are saved by India's 'keeper Savita. Still a minute to go in this half.
05:40 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India still not able to make headway in troubling the English defence. England lead 1-0. They could easily have been a couple of goals up. Savita making some good saves. It's the turnovers that are giving England the space inside the Indian territory.