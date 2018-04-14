Day 9 report: Shooters Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswini Sawant clinched gold medals, while wrestlers earned four medals, including a golden show from Bajrang, even as five boxers entered the finals on a day India clinched 10 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday.
Among other success stories, Indian shuttlers claimed berths in seven semi-finals, while the women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das clinched the silver medal and seasoned men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan entered the summit clash in the table tennis competitions.
Indian boxers Vikas Krishan (75kg), Satish Kumar (91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg), along with MC Mary Kom, will fight in gold-medal bouts, while Naman Tanwar, Manoj Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin got bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals, even as the men's hockey team lost 2-3 to New Zealand in the semi-finals.
In squash, Dipika Pallikal partnered Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa to advanced to the final and semi-finals of the mixed doubles and women's doubles, respectively.
In athletics, Neeraj Chopra, Vipin Kashana and Jinson Johnson entered the finals of their respective events.
At the end of Friday, India remains third in the medal table — with 42 medals (17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze) — after Australia (168 medals) and England (99 medals).
The day began with Anish creating history by becoming the youngest Indian gold medallist with a win in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Anish fired 30 points — a Games record in the final.
Tejaswini and Anjum Moudgil clinched silver and gold, respectively, in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions to continue the strong performances from the shooters. Tejaswini registered a new Games record of 457.9 points, while Anjum scored 455.7.
Then the wrestlers, led by Bajrang, took charge. Bajrang won the gold medal in the 65kg category, while Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57kg) won a silver each and Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged a bronze medal.
In the women's section, Pooja lost 5-7 to defending champion Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final. Pooja had defeated Joseph Tiako of Cameroon 11-5 in the semi-finals. Divya defeated Sherin Sultana of Bangladesh by fall to take a bronze medal.
In hockey action, the men's and the women's hockey team will play the bronze medal playoffs against the teams from England on Saturday. On Friday, the Indian men's team failed to recover from a poor start, losing to New Zealand 2-3 in a semi-final.
In table tennis, India's women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das went down 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 5-11) to Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu of Singapore in the gold medal clash. The other women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Saharabudhe lost 1-3 (13-15, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11) to Ho Ying and Lyne Karen of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.
In the first men's doubles semi-final, Sharath and Sathiyan won 3-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-1, 11-3) against Singapore opponents Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh to guarantee at least a silver medal.
Veteran Sharath has also reached semi-finals in the singles and the mixed doubles categories — as are Mouma, Manika and Sathiyan.
In squash actions, the mixed doubles pair of Dipika and Saurav stormed into the final after defeating New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-10). Dipika then joined Joshna to enter the women's doubles semi-finals after a 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-9) win over Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd.
In badminton, Saina Nehwal hardly broke a sweat to clinch a 21-8, 21-13 win over Canada's Rachel Honderich, while P.V. Sindhu also notched up a comfortable 21-14, 21-17 win over another Canadian, Brittney Tam.
In the men's singles, World No.1 Srikanth thrashed Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan 21-15, 21-12, while Prannoy eased past Sri Lankan Dinuka Karunaratna 21-13, 21-6 to set up a clash against Lee Chong Wei.
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also enjoyed strong performances to advance to the semi-finals in both the doubles categories. They fought off Malaysian mixed doubles pair Soon Goh Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie with a 21-19, 21-19 win to enter the final.
Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy comfortably thrashed the Sri Lankan pair of Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13.
Satwik then paired up with Chirag Shetty to get past Malaysian men's doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Huat 21-14, 15-21, 21-9.
In athletics, Chopra and Kashana entered the final of the men's Javelin Throw. Chopra hurled the javelin to a distance of 80.42 metres to take the second place in Group A of the qualification round. Kashana registered 78.88m to qualify as the third thrower in Group B.
Later, Johnson finished second in Heat 2 of the men's 1,500m with a time of 3 minutes and 47.04 seconds.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 07:09 AM
Sanjeev Rajput breaks Gagan Narang's Games record in 50m rifle 3 positions
Sanjeev Rajput shot a new Games record in 50m rifle 3 positions qualifications with a score of 1180, improving compatriot Gagan Narang’s 1166 set In Dehi2010. The 37-year-old Navy star from Jagadri near Yamunanagar, looking to add a gold to his collection of bronze and silver from earlier editions of the Commonwealth Games, led his team-mate Chain Singh into the final. Sanjeev Rajput shot three series of 98 and a 97 in the kneeling stage to take the lead. He backed it up with three successive 100s and a 99 in the prone stage and add 390 in the standing stage with three series of 98 each. The Indians had the two best scores and will look to extend the dominance into the medal rounds. The 29-year-old Chain Singh equalled Gagan Narang’s record set in Delhi 2010 with his scores of 389 in kneeling, 398 in prone and 379 in standing. The army shooter from Jammu and Kashmir had a particularly good series of scores in prone, shooting two 100s and two 99s. The final will be held at 8.15 a.m. IST.
Sathiyan-Manika lose in a hard-fought semi-final
India's second mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra go down fighting in the semi-final to England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho. The Indian duo lost the first two games before storming back into the match by winning the third and fourth games to force the match into a decider. In the fifth game, the duo get two match points but fail to convert them before Pitchford and Hoe clinch the game 15-13 and book their place in the final against Singapore's Gao Ning and Menyu Yu. Sathiyan and Manika will take on compatriots Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das in the bronze-medal match.
Sharath-Mouma bow out
It was a sloppy game 5 from the Indians as they committed numerous errors which Gao Ning and Mengyu Yu capitalised on. The Indian duo's run comes to an end with an 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11 in the semi-finals.
07:09 (IST)
GOAL! England double their lead!
Stunning goal from Sophie Bray! The England No 19 receives the ball on the edge of the circle but turning and smashing the ball into the top corner. Savita had co chance there
07:07 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India really pushing hard. If England are ahead with a PC strike, India doing well with their moves inside the English half. Vandana back on the pitch has given the team that creative aspect. Lalremsiami also came close with a super deflection but the ball missed the goal by inches. India needs an equaliser now. If they get one, they would be a major threat in the 4th Q.
07:06 (IST)
06:57 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India come close but blow 3 PCs away. The second off them was close but two Indian players just couldn’t get their sticks on the ball in time.
06:55 (IST)
Sakshi Malik stunned in her second bout
Michelle Fazzari stuns Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 11-8 in a last-minute surge! What a dramatic encounter! Sakshi was leading by four points at one stage but it seems that fatigue set in and she crumbled under pressure and the relentless attacks of her rival. Nevertheless, all hope is not lost for Sakshi as the women’s 62kg event is being held in a Nordic format.
06:54 (IST)
06:46 (IST)
India 0-1 England
Some intense England play led to that opening goal. 3rd PC for England as Hollie first fumbles with the ball and then takes a crack herself as the ball zips in past the defenders and the goalkeeper. England lead 1-0 as the 2nd Q ends.
06:45 (IST)
06:39 (IST)
GOAL! England take the lead!
England get their third PC and Hollie Pearne-Webb traps the ball before taking the shot herself. Poor goalkeeping from Savita as she dives early and in the wrong direction.
06:31 (IST)
India 0-0 England
India defending well against an England full press. That is the improvement in the team as they don’t get rattled that easily. Both teams stretching the play, corner to corner.
06:28 (IST)
India 0-0 England
End of the first quarter. India have been the better team with more movement from the midfield. They had two consecutive PC’s but Vandana was forced off the field with a head injury which, hopefully, is not serious. England have had their chances and India has defended well. The best part about India is that they have minimised errors and kept pushing England in the 1st Q.
06:19 (IST)
India 0-0 England
India slowly asserting themselves; those two PC’s would have given some confidence to India. If they could just be calm inside the English half and make those passes count. But as a team, they are playing well. Savita saves a hard shot from England’s 1st PC.
06:17 (IST)
Sathiyan-Manika trail
Moving on to table tennis, the mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra are down 2-1 against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho. They lost the first two games 11-8, 12-10 before claiming the third 11-5.
06:14 (IST)
Sakshi Malik wins her first bout
Meanwhile, in the women’s 62kg weight class event, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has won her opening round against Cameroon’s Berthe Emillene Etane Ngolle inside three minutes. She raced away to a 10-0 lead to seal victory due to technical superiority. Since only five wrestlers are part of the women’s 62kg weight class at Gold Coast, the competition is being held in the Nordic format, where all wrestlers compete against each other with points being awarded for the way wins are achieved. Sakshi, gets four points by virtue of winning by technical superiority.
06:13 (IST)
India 0-0 England
Quite even till now. India enjoy the edge. But they have a PC. And the rebound hits Vandana on the forehead. That will hurt. She’s off the field.
06:13 (IST)
India 0-0 England
India get off to a good start against England with the midfield taking control and putting the English defence under pressure. They are unable to break out of their own half as often as they would like. India win the first penalty corner of the match. The ball comes off the goal keeper's boot and smacks the onrushing Vandana straight on the face. It is a nasty blow and she goes off the field to receive medical attention.
06:06 (IST)
India vs England
Here's how India line up today
06:05 (IST)
India take on England in the women's hockey bronze medal match
05:52 (IST)
05:39 (IST)
Gao Ning-Menyu Yu force match into a decider
After winning two games on the bounce, the Sharath-Mouma let their guard down which allows the Singaporeans to take the fourth game 11-7 and force the semi-final into a decider.
05:29 (IST)
Sharath-Mouma a game away from the final!
Sharath and Mouma dominated the Singaporeans in the third game with their excellent shot placement and shot selection. The dup are just a game away from winning the semi-final and progressing to the gold-medal match.
05:21 (IST)
Sharath-Mouma win a tight second game
The Indian duo are much better in the second game and are playing with increased confidence. However, Gao Ning and Mengyu Yu are no pushovers with both pairs switching the lead every alternate point. With the scores at 9-9, the Indians win two points to clinch the second game 11-9.
05:11 (IST)
Sharath-Mouma lose first game
Sharath and Mouma are slow to start allowing the Singaporeans to race to a 7-1 lead. The Indian pair stage a fightback and pull the score back to 7-8 but Gao-Mengyu make their early advantage count and wrap up the first game 11-8.
05:05 (IST)
Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das in action in first semi-final
A possible all-Indian final is on the cards in the mixed doubles event with Sharath-Mouma and Sathiyan-Manika in opposite halves of the draw. In the first semi-final, Sharath and Mouma are up against the Singaporean pair of Gao Ning and Mengyu Yu following which, Sathiyan and Manika will face England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho.
04:58 (IST)
Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Singh Sandhu in action on Day 2 of trap qualification
At the end of qualification on Day 1, Kynan was in the final qualification spot of sixth with a score of 46 but former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu had a disappointing day as he found himself at 21 with a total score of 43.
04:52 (IST)
Shooters Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput in action
The action starts at the Belmont Shooting Centre where the men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification where India's Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput are in action.
04:46 (IST)
Day 10 schedule
Click here to see the schedule for Indian athletes on Day 10.
04:45 (IST)
Shooters rule the roost on Day 9
On a day which started with dismal news that two athletes, triple jump finalist AV Rakesh Babu and 20km race walker KT Irfan had been sent away from the Games Village for breaching the Commonwealth Games Federation’s no-needles policy, the gold medals won by the shooters quickly cleared the clouds of gloom that threatened to envelop the Indian contingent. Click here to read G Rajaraman's wrap of Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games.
04:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games at Australia's Gold Coast. India have so far won 42 medals, with their 17 medals propelling them to the third spot in the standings. With two more days of action left, the Indian contingent will be looking to at least overhaul their gold medal tally of 2006, where India won 22 golds.