Gold Coast: Australia celebrated its ancestry and native traditions in a soul-stirring Commonwealth Games opening ceremony but protests by indigenous aboriginals against the very idea of Commonwealth came as a poignant reminder of the unforgotten colonial brutalities.
Ironically, Australia's aboriginal heritage was the central theme of the ceremony which lasted a little over two hours under overcast and often drizzling skies.
The buzz that seemed lacking in the build-up to the Games was very much there during the ceremony, attended by the British Royals, as Gold Coast turned out in numbers to welcome 71 nations of the Commonwealth.
The Indian contingent, led by flag-bearer Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu walked out to a warm reception from the nearly 25,000 strong crowd which filled up the stadium that will also host the athletics event as well.
The Indians ditched tradition for comfort in the ceremony, marching out in blazers and trousers rather than the conventional sarees and bandhgalas.
But the festivities inside could not completely overshadow the protests by aboriginal groups, who raised slogans and blocked the Queen's Baton Relay for close to an hour at The Spit area of the city.
They protested against the brutalities committed during Britain's occupation and insisted that the country should have nothing to do with the Commonwealth, given the land and a generation that was "stolen" by the colonial masters.
The party went on nonetheless and the ceremony began with a countdown sequence that welcomed the visitors to the "oldest living culture in the world" and went on to pay tribute to Australia's heritage before the European invasion.
"It is fitting that the Commonwealth Games is known as 'The Friendly Games' as one of the world's friendliest countries has invited us into their homes for this momentous sporting event," said Prince Charles, representing the Queen at the ceremony, before declaring the Games open.
Accompanied by his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles walked along the parade track, cheered on by a packed stadium. The Royal couple had landed in Brisbane this morning.
They were welcomed warmly as they walked with two Yugambeh Elders, Ted Williams and Patrica O'Connor. Yugambehs are an aboriginal tribe, who number a mere 10,000 in Australia but are a symbol of Australia's indigenous past.
In fact, it was all about revisiting the past as the ceremony paid an emotional homage to the Australian heritage, especially the aboriginals, the indigenous people who suffered massively after the European invasion in the country.
A skycam was launched to the soundtrack of a soaring eagle to reveal an aboriginal family in the stands. A young girl in group used a smartphone to activate a digital countdown superimposed over a sky full of stars.
The Aboriginal family in the stands was of Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, who designed the medals for the Games. Her niece Isabella Graham activated the countdown which took off from 65,000 years.
Most of the countdown passed in a blur and when it ended, a burst of pyrotechnics created a blue dome of light, representing planet earth at the centre of space.
What followed was an imaginative celebration of the past, present and future of Australia and most notably, the way of life at 'the surfers' paradise' of this magnificent city.
It went back to the time when Australia was connected to Antarctica, represented by a white whale Migaloo, which migrates an arduous 12,000km from Antarctica to North Queensland every year to mate and give birth.
One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was when childhood abuse survivor Damien Rider was revealed one of the last baton-bearers before it reached the Carrara Stadium.
Rider is a celebrated campaigner against child abuse here and broke three world records while paddling 800km from Coolangatta to Bondi on his board. His 17-day effort made him a recognised face Down Under.
Share the Dream — Gold Coast had been asking its inhabitants and visitors before the Games and though that dream did not find resonance with some, it did have quite a ring among those who braved the rain to celebrate the Aussie spirit.
Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 04:07 AM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 07:52 AM
07:52 (IST)
India's Gururaja Poojary, 25, flirted with disaster but kept his nerve to secure the silver medal in the 56kg class weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games 2018. He faced failure twice when the barbell was loaded at 138kg for clean and jerk competition but came back to succeed in his third attempt to finish with a total of 249kg.
Malaysian Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad set two new Games Records, first in snatch where he lifted 117kg and then with a 261kg total. He improved on the marks of 116kg and 260kg respectively set way back in 2002 by compatriot Hamizan Amirul Ibrahim.
Sri Lanka’s Chaturanga Lakmal Jayasooriya, who had won the silver medal ahead of Gururuja in the Commonwealth Championships last year, had to settle for bronze with a total of 248kg, ruing his inability to clear 117kg in snatch, his stronger of the two variants. It helped the Indian Air Force aircraftsman from Kundapura in Karnataka to realise his dream of winning a better medal than bronze.
07:39 (IST)
Weightlifter Gururaja opens India's medal tally
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary gets silver medal for India in the 56kg event where Malaysia's Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad got gold with a Games record total of 261kg.
07:37 (IST)
GURURAJA WINS SILVER MEDAL IN THE 56KG CATEGORY!
07:36 (IST)
Badminton: Saina Nehwal consolidates India's lead
Saina Nehwal beats Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-8, 21-4 to bolster India's lead to 4-0 over Sri Lanka.
07:33 (IST)
Weightlifting: India's Gururaja lifts 138kg on third clean and jerk attempt
After failing his first two attempts in the clean and jerk, India's Gururaja lifted 138kg in his third attempt. His total with that lift is 249kgs. He now faces a nervous wait to see if the rest of the field can overhaul his total.
07:28 (IST)
Badminton: Saina Nehwal wins first game 21-8
India's Saina Nehwal brushes aside Sri Lanka's Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage in the first game of the team event. That game lasted just 12 minutes!
07:27 (IST)
Weightlifting: India's Gururaja fails first and second attempt
India's Gururaja fails his first and second lift of 138kg in clean and jerk.
07:17 (IST)
Lawn Bowls: Pinki, men's triple team lose
Pinki goes down fighting to New Zealand's Jo Edwards in the women's singles event. And the men's triples team lost 9-23 to Wales.
07:15 (IST)
Badminton: Saina Nehwal in action against Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage
After her country-mates won their matches, Saina Nehwal takes the court to face off against Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage of Sri Lanka in the women's singles.
07:11 (IST)
Badminton: India take 3-0 lead in mixed team event
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have brushed aside Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratna and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-17, 21-14 to give India a 3-0 lead.
07:06 (IST)
Hockey: India pay price for over-reliance on Rani Rampal
Wales have beaten India 3-2; big upset. India, with a world ranking of 10th, should have put it across Wales, who are 26th. But a defensive error from the Indian goalkeeper gave Wales probably their only chance in the 4th quarter and Natasha found the net. India dominated the 4th quarter but for a team that could only get one goal off 16 penalty corners, it needs to take a look into that area.
India struggled in the 1st two quarters and came back strongly in the 3rd and 4th. But that wasn’t enough. Tactically, Wales played a waiting game in the 4th and India should have closed off the match much earlier. At the moment, India seem too over-reliant on Rani Rampal. She got a goal, took PC’s, rotated in the midfield. The rest of the team started slow. Indian coach Harendra Singh will not be happy. Not the start he wanted.
06:47 (IST)
Badminton: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinch first game
Meanwhile, on the badminton court, Satwik and Chirag are playing out of their skins! Both players have shown absolutely solid defence in the face of some ferocious smashing from the Sri Lankans. The deservedly won the first game.
06:44 (IST)
Hockey: Time running out for India
Terrible mistake by the Indian goalkeeper as Wales lead 3-2. Natasha's goal coming against the run of play. Time running out for India. Now they need an equaliser.
06:39 (IST)
Hockey: India concede third goal
This is heartbreaking! And cruel. Against the run of play, Wales have gone ahead and scored a third goal, thanks to Natasha Marke Jones.
06:38 (IST)
Badminton: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty seize lead in 1st game
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have taken a 11-7 lead in the first game against Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratna and Buwaneka Goonethilleka. India have already won the men's singles and mixed doubles tie in the match.
06:36 (IST)
Hockey: India still chasing winning goal
It's 2-2 between India and Wales. 5 minutes left. India have blown away 15 penalty corners with just one goal coming off them. Now they need to make it count and get the match-winner. Can't leave it too late in the match.
06:32 (IST)
Lawn Bowls: Pinki trailing
India's Pinki makes a gallant effort against New Zealand's Jo Edwards in women's singles section D. But she's trailing 15-18 with the final end left to play.
06:27 (IST)
Weightlifting: Malaysian Izhar Ahmad sets CWG record
Malaysian Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad sets CWG record in snatch with a lift of 117kg. He leads Sri Lankan Chaturanga Lakmal Jayasooriya (114) and India's Gururaja Poojary (111) in the race for the gold medal in the 56kg category.
06:26 (IST)
Hockey: India chasing victory
End of Q3, It's 2-2. India finally dominating a quarter. They almost had the lead but the ball hit Poonam Rani's feet before going into the Welsh goal. The way India is playing now — faster on the pass — they should get the lead. But the defence needs to watch out for counter strikes from Wales. Exciting match.
06:23 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth wins
Some good news coming in from the badminton court where Kidambi Srikanth has brushed aside Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne 21-16, 21-10 in the men's singles tie of the team event. India's mixed team of Ruthvika Gadde Shivani and Pranaav Jerry Chopra had also previously won.
06:21 (IST)
Weightlifting: Gururaja will need a Herculean effort
India's Gururaja Poojary manages 111kg snatch, having entered at 107kg. He will need a Herculean effort in clean and jerk to vie for a better medal than bronze in weightlifting at CWG 2018.
06:19 (IST)
Hockey: Almost a third goal for Indian women
India scored a third goal. But Wales reviewed it and the decision to give the goal was disallowed as the ball had touched Poonam Rani's foot before she prodded the ball in. Still 2-2.
06:17 (IST)
Hockey: India draw level at 2-2
It's 2-2. Rani Rampal's deflection getting the equaliser for India. Strike from outside the circle. Rani saw it coming and dived to deflect it in. India now piling on the pressure to find the lead. India clearly pushing themselves up. Wales constantly defending.
06:15 (IST)
Weightlifting: India's Gururaja lifts 111kg in third snatch attempt
India's Gururaja raised the bar by four kilograms after successfully lifting 107kg in his first snatch attempt in the 56kg event. However, he flunked his second lift. The third lift, thankfully, was flawless.
06:10 (IST)
India score, but defence still looks shaky
India have cut the scores to 1-2. Off India's 5th PC, they get the goal off a deflection. It was a hard hit from Rani Rampal. India playing much better now. Faster on the ball. Releasing early. But the defence still shaky. Unable to keep Wales away.
06:10 (IST)
Weightlifting: India's Gururaja nails first snatch attempt
Elsewhere, Indian weightlifter Gururaja successfully lifts 107kg in his first snatch attempt in the 56kg event. He has two more lifts to go.
06:04 (IST)
Hockey: India score, but still trail 1-2
In the fourth minute of the third quarter, Poonam Rani scores after deflecting a penalty corner from Bandana Katariya into the goal. India can now finally claw their way back into this match.
05:52 (IST)
Hockey: Wales women's team on top against India
At the break, India down 0-2 to Wales. Coach Harendra Singh needs to desperately organise play. India refusing to rotate and hold the ball. Too much individual play. It could easily have been three goals for Wales but for a clearance from Sunita Lakra off the line. But Wales have understood what to do against India. Three PC's for India and three for Wales.
05:48 (IST)
India's Kidambi Srikanth in action
Meanwhile, India's Kidambi Srikanth is also being troubled by Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne in the men's singles match of the team badminton event. He's trailing 6-7 at the moment. India's Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra had already given Team India a lead in the tie with a 21-15, 19-21, 22-20 win, just minutes ago.
05:44 (IST)
Hockey: Wales take 2-0 lead against Indian women
Bad defensive tackle from Deepika gives Wales a penalty stroke. Sian French after a knock on the knee converts the stroke. Wales lead 2-0! Trouble for India. India need less individual skills and more team play.
05:43 (IST)
Hockey: Wales making India pay
India appear slow. Wales with a ranking of 26 are at the moment killing them in the midfield. Indian women need to regroup and stretch from the flanks. Wales showing great skill from Natasha and Daley. Wales lead 1-0 in the 2nd Q.
05:40 (IST)
India's Gururaja will need to be at the top of his game
The men's 56kg class weightlifting competition has begun. India's Gururaja will have to be at his best to challenge Malaysian Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad and Sri Lanka's Chaturanga Lakmal Jayasooriya.
05:38 (IST)
India's Gururaja in fray as weightlifting action begins
Meanwhile, the men's 56kg weightlifting event has begun.
05:36 (IST)
Badminton: Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra win 21-15, 19-21, 22-20
What a riveting match that was! After the first game, it seemed pretty straightforward that the Indians will go on to win. But the Sri Lankans came back strongly, snatching the second game. The third game was a see-saw battle in which the scores were 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, before the Indians snatched victory in 57 minutes.
05:25 (IST)
Hockey: Indian women trail 1-0 against Wales at end of 1st quarter
India got two penalty corners in the last minute in that quarter, but they failed to make much out of it.
05:23 (IST)
Badminton: Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra lead in Game 3
Neck and neck in the third game too, before the Indians manage to edge past their neighbours to take a 11-10 lead in the decisive game. The Sri Lankans have gone after Gadde, aiming their smashes at her.
05:19 (IST)
Indian women trailing against Wales
Wales go one goal up against India in women's hockey. Pretty porous defence that.
05:15 (IST)
Indian women's hockey team begin quest for glory against Wales
Meanwhile, the Indian women's team are also in action at the moment against Wales. Unfortunately, they're trailing 1-0, thanks to a great goal from Lisa Daley.
05:12 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra drop second game
Blame the drift or nerves, but the Indians, ranked much higher, were poor at the start of that game allowing the Sri Lankans to take a 18-11 lead in the second game before the Indians got a grip. The Lankans' strategy was simply to target Gadde.
It was then that the drama began. The Indians reeled off multiple points to draw level at 18-18, and then at 19-19. However, their comeback was stopped in its track by two strong smashes from the Lankans.
05:01 (IST)
Sri Lanka mount comeback in Game 2
The Sri Lankans, ranked 419th in the world, had actually surged to a 9-3 lead before the World No 24 Indians could claw back some points.However, Sri Lanka have been superior in Game 2 and deservedly go into the break in Game 2 leading 11-7.
04:51 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra seal first game
Having surged into an 11-8 lead, the Indians dominated the rest of the game to wrap up the first game 21-15. That run of play involved a delectable drop shot from Gadde, who the Sri Lankans have tried to target, but in vain. Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa have no answers for Chopra's ferocious smashes.
04:42 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra lead 11-8 in first game
The Sri Lankans caught up with Gadde and Chopra at 5-5. But Chopra's smashing abilities see the Indians go up 8-6. But the Sri Lankans again caught up at 8-8. But Chopra seizes control of the match to take the Indians into an 11-8 lead in the first game.
04:36 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra take lead
Gadde's resolute defence sees India take a 5-2 advantage in the first game.
04:35 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Pranaav Jerry Chopra on the court
Right, the first piece of action of the day will see India's Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Pranaav Jerry Chopra take on Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa in the mixed doubles team event.
03:38 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Commonwealth Games. Over the next 11 days, we will bring you all the action from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where over 200 Indian athletes are in the fray. These include Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and 2017 World Championships gold medallist Mirabai Chanu.
While India's biggest-ever medal haul (101) at CWG came at the New Delhi edition eight years ago, the biggest question at the moment is whether India can overhaul their tally from last edition at Glasgow — 64.
Stick around as we bring you all the action in real time.