Commonwealth Games 2018: Boxers Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar enter quarter-finals with comprehensive wins

Gold Coast: Indian boxers Amit Panghal (49kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg) on Friday advanced to the quarter-finals after notching up comprehensive wins in their opening bouts of the Commonwealth Games.

Tanwar defeated Tanzania's Haruna Mhando in a lopsided unanimous verdict to make the last-eight stage in the afternoon session. In the evening session, Amit got the better of Ghana's Tetteh Sulemanu in another one-sided bout that ended in judges ruling unanimously in the Indian's favour.

The 19-year-old Tanwar, making his debut at the Games, is a bronze-medallist from the World Youth Championships. He had defeated reigning Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan in the trials to make the squad.

Amit, on the other hand, is chasing a third successive international gold medal, having claimed top finishes at the India Open and the Strandja Memorial Tournament before coming to Gold Coast.

Earlier, 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar had won his opening bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the welterweight 69kg category.