Day 8 report: Indian wrestlers won four medals, including a gold each from Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware, while Seema and Navjeet Dhillon clinched the silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's discus throw and Tejaswini Sawant continued the good performance from shooters with a silver as the country took its medals tally to 31.
Women wrestlers also came to the party with Babita Kumari taking silver in the 53kg category while Kiran bagged a bronze in the 76kg division, even as the women's hockey team lost in the semi-finals, while the shuttlers and paddlers continued to shine bright.
At the end of Thursday, India remains in the third spot with 31 medals (14 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze) behind Australia (156 medals) and England (31 medals). Canada is fourth, accumulating 60 medals (12 gold, 29 silver, 19 bronze).
The first medal of the day was earned by Tejaswini, who notched up a score of 618.9 to take silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.
Then the wrestlers took charge, with Sushil defending his crown in the men's 74 kg category which he had won at the 2014 edition in Glasgow. Sushil needed just 80 seconds to overpower Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority, awarded after he raced to a 10-0 lead in the final. It was Sushil's third consecutive gold in the CWG.
Maharashtra wrestler Aware, who was appearing in his first CWG, won the gold in the men's 57 kg category in style. The Maharashtra wrestler outclassed Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final.
The good work was continued in the athletics events. Seema and Navjeet finished second and third spots in the discus throw. In her first attempt, Seema successfully got past the 60 metre-mark with her best throw of 60.41m to bag silver. This is her fourth successive podium finish in this event at the Games, following silver in both 2006 and 2014, and a bronze at home in Delhi in 2010.
Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's triple jump, while Purnima Hembram was sixth at the halfway stage of the heptathlon to make it a successful day for India.
However, there were disappointments in hockey, with the women's team losing 0-1 to Australia in the semi-final. Grace Stewart's 37th-minute field goal gave the hosts the win to set-up a title clash with New Zealand, who overcame England 2-1 via a penalty shootout in the other semi-final.
India will play England in the bronze-medal playoff on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.
In badminton, star singles shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the quarter-finals, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also enjoyed a successful day as they reached the last-eight stages in both the doubles categories.
In squash action, the mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal and the men's doubles combination of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon entered the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. However, the other mixed doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu had to suffer defeats in the quarters.
In table tennis, India's singles and doubles players outscored their respective opponents to advance while the para paddlers and Madhurika Patkar were the only disappointments on the day at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
Para paddlers Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar failed to qualify to the semi-finals of women's TT6-10 singles as the former managed to win just one of her three group stage matches, while Vaishnavi failed to notch a single win to finish at the bottom of her group.
Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Mouma Das all enjoyed in the singles and doubles actions.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 06:46 AM
Highlights
Sathiyan-Manika reach the semi-finals on the back of a straight-games win over Singapore's Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou. The Indian pair won 11-6, 12-10, 14-12 and will face Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho who beat the other Indian pair of Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7.
Brahm Richards finds himself on the backfoot early on as Bajrang wins eight points with a gut wrench but somehow, the Kiwi survives to get back on his feet. However, Bajrang quicky wins the two points needed and wins the bout by technical superiority and progresses to the quarter-finals of the men's 65kg event.
India’s 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala topped qualification for the 25m rapid fire pistol final with a two-stage total of 580. He shot a whopping 294 in the second stage to edge ahead of 23-year-old team-mate and overnight leader Neeraj Kumar by one point. Having started the day in third place after having shot 286 in the first stage, Anish improved when facing all three time limits – eight, six and four seconds – today with scores of 99, 99 and 96. He had the most 10s, each of the 22 such shots adding to his confidence going into the final. Neeraj Kumar finished second with 579. The final will take place at 9 am IST.
Anish and Neeraj pick up from where they left off yesterday as 294 and 288 for a cumulative score of 580 and 579 points respectively to move to the finals of the men's 25m pistol shooting event!
India's Anjum Moudgil shoots a total score of 589 in the women's 50m 3 position qualifier to break the Games qualification record! In fact, the second and third shooters, Martina Lindsay Veloso and India's Tejaswini Sawant also cleared the previous Games record to qualify for the final!
Neeraj Chopra, needing to throw 78m or more to qualify for the finals, throws 80.42m in his first attempt to qualify for the final!
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty join Sharath and Sathiyan in the doubles semis with a win over Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan. The Indian duo won 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8.
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnansekaran progressed to the semi-finals of the doubles event with a convincing 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 win over England's David McBeath and Samuel Walker. The duo will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Singapore's Yew En Koen Pang-Shao Feng Ethan Poh or Nigeria's Quadri Aruna-Segun Toriola.
06:46 (IST)
Sathiyan-Manika reach the semi-finals on the back of a straight-games win over Singapore's Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou. The Indian pair won 11-6, 12-10, 14-12 and will face Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho who beat the other Indian pair of Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7.
06:32 (IST)
After qualifying for the men's doubles semi-finals with Sathiyan, Sharath will look to reach the semis of the mixed doubles event along with Mouma Das. The Indians face a tough match against the Canadian pair of Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang.
06:25 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra, installed by many as a gold medal favourite, qualified for the men’s javelin throw final with his first throw. The 80.42m that he threw was well above the 78m mark set for automatic qualification. The 20-year-old from Haryana is a world junior champion and will be aware that he will face intense competition from the likes of Kenya’s Julius Yego, Australian Hamish Peacock and Grenada’s Anderson Peters. Anderson Peters needed three throws to secure qualification with 80.44m. Only three of the first group of 12 competitors have gained automatic qualification. Neeraj Chopra’s compatriot Vipin Kasana is in the other group that will attempt qualification later. At least the top 12 throwers will make it to the final to be contested at 10.05 IST tomorrow.
06:24 (IST)
The Indian doubles pair of Sikki and Ashwini are up against Sri Lanka's Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage for a place in the semi-final. Meanwhile, in squash, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal will face Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in the women's doubles quarter-finals.
06:15 (IST)
Brahm Richards finds himself on the backfoot early on as Bajrang wins eight points with a gut wrench but somehow, the Kiwi survives to get back on his feet. However, Bajrang quicky wins the two points needed and wins the bout by technical superiority and progresses to the quarter-finals of the men's 65kg event.
06:10 (IST)
Bajrang takes on New Zealand's Brahm Richards in the men's 65kg round of 16 bout.
06:07 (IST)
India’s 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala topped qualification for the 25m rapid fire pistol final with a two-stage total of 580. He shot a whopping 294 in the second stage to edge ahead of 23-year-old team-mate and overnight leader Neeraj Kumar by one point. Having started the day in third place after having shot 286 in the first stage, Anish improved when facing all three time limits – eight, six and four seconds – today with scores of 99, 99 and 96. He had the most 10s, each of the 22 such shots adding to his confidence going into the final. Neeraj Kumar finished second with 579. The final will take place at 9 am IST.
05:58 (IST)
Anjum Moudgil showed remarkable resilience, bouncing back to top the 50m rifle 3 positions qualification with a new Games record total of 589. The previous record of 581 was in the name of Xiang Wei Jasmine (Singapore). Only a day earlier, the 24-year-old from Punjab had a less than happy showing in the 50m rifle prone where she finished 16th. She led the charts with sub-totals of 196 (kneeling), 199 (prone) and 194 (standing) to lead the top eight qualifiers into the final. She could be back to where she belongs. Tejaswini Sawant, the silver medallist in the 50m rifle prone yesterday, shot 582 to be in third place behind double gold medallist, Martina Lindsay Veloso (Singapore) who shot 584. The quality of shooting was such that Anjum Moudgil and Veloso had 32 10s each while Tejaswini Sawant shot 31 10s. The final will be shot at 7 am IST.
05:55 (IST)
Anish and Neeraj pick up from where they left off yesterday as 294 and 288 for a cumulative score of 580 and 579 points respectively to move to the finals of the men's 25m pistol shooting event!
05:50 (IST)
India's Anjum Moudgil shoots a total score of 589 in the women's 50m 3 position qualifier to break the Games qualification record! In fact, the second and third shooters, Martina Lindsay Veloso and India's Tejaswini Sawant also cleared the previous Games record to qualify for the final!
05:47 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra, needing to throw 78m or more to qualify for the finals, throws 80.42m in his first attempt to qualify for the final!
05:44 (IST)
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty join Sharath and Sathiyan in the doubles semis with a win over Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan. The Indian duo won 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8.
05:28 (IST)
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnansekaran progressed to the semi-finals of the doubles event with a convincing 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 win over England's David McBeath and Samuel Walker. The duo will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Singapore's Yew En Koen Pang-Shao Feng Ethan Poh or Nigeria's Quadri Aruna-Segun Toriola.
05:18 (IST)
Sharath Kamal are cruising towards a semi-finals spot as they take the second game 11-8 against the English pair. However, Sanil-Harmeet have narrowly lost their second game 21-10 to Australia's Hu-Yan.
05:14 (IST)
India's table tennis doubles pairs are in action in the quarter-finals and both are off to good starts! Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnansekaran, who are taking on David McBeath-Samuel Walker, win the first game 11-7 while Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shetty have won their first game 11-8 against Australia's Heming Hu-Xin Yan.
05:09 (IST)
Double trap gold medallist Shreyasi Singh is in action in the women's trap qualifiers. After the first series, she is in fourth place with 23 points while compatriot Seema Tomar is 10th with 21 points.
05:07 (IST)
Anjum Moudgil has started brightly and leads Martina Lindsay Veloso after the kneeling and prone variants with 395 points. In third and a point behind Veloso is Australia's Robyn Ridley on 391 points followed by Tejaswini Sawant in fourth with 390 points.
04:18 (IST)
Age is but a number, and Sushil Kumar, Tejaswini Sawant and Seema Punia announced it gently, letting their medals do the loud talking. After the likes of weightlifter Deepak Lather, shooters Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh and sprinter Hima Das raised the banner for a new India at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, some familiar names came back to delight the nation on Thursday. Read more from G Rajaraman's wrap of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 here.
04:17 (IST)
An action-packed Day 9 starts at the Belmont Shooting centre where young Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar are in action in the second phase of their 25m pistol qualifiers. In the first phase yesterday, Neeraj Kumar had taken the lead with a score of 291 followed by England's Sam Govin and Anish.
04:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Day 9 events from the Commonwealth Games 2018.