You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Day 9, LIVE updates: Bajrang Punia wins gold, Pooja Dhanda earns silver

Sports FP Sports Apr 13, 2018 13:56:33 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Day 9, LIVE updates: Bajrang Punia wins gold, Pooja Dhanda earns silver

  • 13:56 (IST)

    Come on. Sharath and Sathiyan! 

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Badminton: Mixed doubles

    Defeat for India as Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lose in straight games in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. Peng Soon and Liu Gog of Malaysia won 21-17, 21-12 to enter the last four. 

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Wrestling: Women's 57kg freestyle

    India’s Pooja Dhanda gets the silver medal. Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye, who is the defending champion raced to a 6-1 lead after the first period. But Dhanda staged a late fightback in the second period to win two points. 

  • 13:41 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Pooja Dhanda wins SILVER

  • 13:34 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Odunayo looks so solid in her defence and leads 6-1 at the end of first period. After trailing 1-0, the Nigerian collected six consecutive points to put Pooja under pressure. 

  • 13:30 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Time for gold medal action in women's 57kg freestyle.

    India's Pooja Dhanda takes on Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final. 

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Badminton: Mixed doubles

    India's mixed doubles duo of Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lose the opening game 17-21 against Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Goh

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Wrestling: Men's 65kg freestyle

    Well, Bajrang Punia dominates his opponent to register an emphatic 10-0 win to the top of the podium in men's 65 kg freestyle category. He had won silver in Glasgow and that's a well-deserved win for the Indian grappler. 

  • 13:23 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Bajrang Punia wins GOLD

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Wrestling:

    Bajrang Punia is in action against Kane Charig of Wales in the gold-medal match. The Indian is the favourite to win the yellow metal at the end of two rounds. 

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Wrestling: Women's 68 kg freestyle

    Divya Kakaran loses 11-1 on technical superiority. Nigeria's Oburududu Blessing attacked from the word go and her defence was equally strong. 

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Table tennis: Men's singles

    India’s Sathiyan G's campaign comes to an end after losing to England’s Samuel Walker in straight games, which means Sharath Kamal is the only Indian to make it to the men’s singles semis.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Women's freestyle 57kg 

    What gutsy effort by the Indian to take her opponent down in both the rounds. Tiako tried her best to get four points but Pooja's defence proved to be too strong. She wins 11-5 to enter the finals. 

  • 12:44 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Pooja has taken a 9-2 lead but the Cameroonian manages to take advantage of Pooja's position to claw back two points.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Wrestling:

    India's Pooja Dhanda is in action against Joseph Tiako of Cameroon in the women's freestyle 57kg semi-finals. 

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Table tennis: Men's singles

    And that was close! Sathiyan G loses the third game by a whisker as Walker inches closer to book a spot in the semi-finals. 

  • 12:28 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Shreyas Singh would have faced an enormous challenge barely two days after she won the women’s double trap gold medal for India. The 26-year-old returned to the ranges with the same intent and focus and finished fifth in the trap final today. In the qualifications, she shot a score of 67/75 and by shooting down three targets in the shoot-off with Scotland’s Sharon Niven, she took the fourth spot going to the final. In the medal match, she was going well in third place after 13 shots but she missed two in-a-row and dropped down to fifth place. In a tight final where her rivals shot with greater consistency, it was always going to difficult to catch up after that. She became the second shooter to be eliminated after Sharon Niven.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Men's singles:

    That was an exciting opening game!

    Trailing 0-5, Sathiyan mounted a comeback of sorts, but Walker manages to edge past the Indian to win 11-8.  

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Shooting:

    Shreyasi Singh is eliminated from the women's trap shooting finals. 

    Unfortunate that she'd be unable to replicate her success in the double trap event

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Women's trap shooting finals underway; Shreyasi Singh in action

    After 15 shots, the CWG 2018 double trap gold medallist is at 5th place. She still can win a medal as there is very little separating the shooters for now.  

  • 11:14 (IST)

    BOXING

    Naman Tanwar bows out in the semi-final but wins bronze

    What an incredible fight! Unfortunately, the 19-year-old from India has lost and will have to be content with a bronze medal. But he's provided the crowd a lot of entertainment throughout the fight. Tanwar's open-guarded stance had him in trouble right from the start, but he's given as good as he got, trading punches with the ferocity that had even his seasoned opponent rattled. He did try to shore up his defence in the dying minutes of the contest, but the lure of reverting to his open stance took over.  

  • 10:55 (IST)

    BOXING

    Naman Tanwar takes on Jason Whateley in 91kg semi-final

    In the last boxing semi-final of the morning, 19-year-old Naman Tanwar takes on Australia's Jason Whateley.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Shreyasi Singh enters trap shooting finals

    Double trap gold medallist Shreyasi Singh enters the final of the trap variant after shooting 23, 24 and 20 for a total of 67 points. However, Seema Tomar couldn't make the cut as she finished 11th with a score of 61.

  • 10:06 (IST)

    BOXING

    Boxer Manish Kaushik reaches final!

    Manish Kaushik makes it four out of four as he beat Northen Ireland's James McGivern by a split decision to enter the final of the men's 60kg event!

  • 10:04 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Saina Nehwal cruises through to the semi-final

    Easy does it for Saina Nehwal! She hardly broke a sweat in the match and barring a couple of poor shots towards the end of the match, she played extremely well. Saina beat Rachel Honderich 21-8, 21-13. She will next face Kirsty Gilmour, who progressed after Ruthvika Shivani Gadde withdrew through injury.

  • 09:48 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Anish Bhanwala becomes India's youngest CWG gold-medal winner

    Anish Bhanwala, all of 15 years of age, became the youngest Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal when he showed impeccable nerves in the final of the 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event. Having waited for so many days after the start of the Games to showcase his class, the Haryana lad shot down the Games record in the final with 30 including four series of 5 each (scores of 9.7 and above qualifying as a hit). The debutant held the lead at every post, coming up with a five to put the gold beyond Australia’s Sergei Evglevski, son of Lalita Yauhleuskya who won bronze in the 25m pistol in the Sydney Olympic Games. India’s other entrant was the second shooter to be eliminated. Anish’s team-mate Manu Bhaker had become the youngest Indian Commonwealth Games gold medallist earlier this week when she won the 10m air rifle final. Both are Jaspal Rana’s proteges.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Saina Nehwal wins first game

    Wow! Blistering badminton from Saina as she doesn't allow Honderich the time to grow into the match as she wraps up the first game 21-8.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    BOXING

    Gaurav Solanki through to 52kg final!

    Gaurav Solanki was surely given a fright by Sri Lanka's Vidananlange Ishan Bandara in the 52kg semi-final. Despite falling on the canvas once and being on the receiving end of some gruesome body blows, Solanki showed great presence of mind to grind out a victory. He didn't win with a unanimous verdict as four of the five judges ruled in his favour.

  • 09:37 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    ANISH BHANWALA WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 25M PISTOL SHOOTING!

    Anish Bhanwala shoots a perfect score on his final series to win the gold medal and break the Games record in the 25m pistol shooting event!

  • 09:35 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Saina Nehwal races to lead at break

    Saina Nehwal opens up a seven-point lead at the mid-game break against Canada's Rachel Honderich in the first game.

  • 09:33 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Sergei Evglevski cuts Anish's lead at top

    Anish shoots another three to give Evglevski the opportunity to trim the gap and he does indeed with a four. Anish needs to raise his game to ensure he finishes with a gold.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Anish's leads after six series

    Anish Bhanwala remains in lead, albeit a two-point lead after Evglevsi responds to Anish's 3 points with a perfect score.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    BOXING

    Gaurav Solanki on the back foot

    Gaurav Solanki has been on the backfoot all through the 1st two rounds of his 52kg semi-final against Sri Lanka's Vidananlange Ishan Bandara, with the Lankan being the aggressor! Solanki hit the canvas once in the first round and almost stumbled to the canvas again in the second round.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Anish stretches lead at the top

    Anish open up a four-point gap at he top with a perfect fifth series while Evglevski can only shoot a three. However, Neeraj Kumar is eliminated as he bows out via a shoot-off against England's Sam Govin.

  • 09:25 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Kidambi Srikanth cruises into semi-final

    Kidambi Srikanth is at his dominant best as he brushes past Zin Rei Ryan Ng 21-15, 21-12 to set up a semi-final clash with England's Rajiv Ouseph.

  • 09:21 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Anish Bhanwala in lead after four series

    Anish takes a two-point lead over Australia's Sergei Evglevski but it could have been more had the teenager managed to find the target more than once in the fourth series. Neeraj is joint fourth with 10 points.

  • 09:17 (IST)

    BOXING

    Amit Panghal through to 49kg final!

    How did Miiro even survive three rounds? Amit Panghal threw a barrage of punches into the Uganda boxer's face and body, particularly at the fag end of the second round. Unsurprisingly, he gets a unanimous points verdict to enter the final!

  • 09:16 (IST)

    Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar in action in 25m finals

    Anish and Neeraj will look to continue India's dominance in shooting at the Games when they take part in the men's 25m pistol final.

  • 09:05 (IST)

    BOXING

    Boxer Amit Panghal takes on Juma Miiro in the semi-final

    In the 1st round, Amit Panghal gave a good account of himself. His left hooks are proving to be especially lethal. But in Miiro, he's found a really feisty opponent.

  • 09:03 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Kidambi Srikanth wins first game

    Longer rallies in the second half of the game but Srikanth does well to force Zin Rei to commit mistakes while mixing up his shots. Ultimately, the World No 1 wins the first game 21-15.

  • 08:56 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Kidambi Srikant leads at mid-game break 

    Srikanth has been in good touch this morning and leads Zin Rei 11-7 at the break in the first game.

  • 08:52 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Purnima Hembram performs poorly in javelin throw

    Purnima Hembram may have to wait before completing a 6000-point heptathlon after a poor showing in the javelin throw, the penultimate event today. She started with 38.56m and improved to 41.08m before closing with a 41.57m effort. It was below the personal best 44.16m that she logged in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. In the event, her 41.57m was worth 697 points. Her tally of 4925 left her with the task of running the 800m in a time of 2:05.91 but that would mean she runs close to her personal best time that she achieved in Wuhan in China in June 2015. For the record, she had clocked 2:18.40 in the Federation Cup where she finished with her personal best of 5815 points.

  • 08:47 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Satwiksairaj-Chirag through to semi-finals

    India's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battle past Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 to reach the semi-finals! Up next on the badminton court is Kidambi Srikanth who will take on Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan Ng.

  • 08:41 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Harmeet Desai loses to Nigeria's Quadri Aruna

    Harmeet Desai's campaign in the men's singles draw comes to an end in the quarter-final with a 9-11, 8-11, 9-11, 8-11 loss to Nigeria's Quadri Aruna. Next up, Sharath Kamal takes on England's Liam Pitchford in his quarter-final clash.

  • 08:38 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Jinson Johnson qualifies for 1500m final

    Jinson Johnson showed his potential as a metric miler first by setting the pace, then by staying the mix without dropping back and finally by coming up with a good kick to finish second in his 1500m semifinal heats in a time of 3:47.04. For a good part of 600m, Jinson Johnson did the front-running. He settled behind the leader, Kenya’s Elijah Motonei Mamangoi and Scotland’s Jake Whitman for much of the race. He was unperturbed when he took the bell only in fourth place, waiting until the pack got to the home stretch to sprint past England’s Charles Da'vall Grice and Whitman. Of course, the 1500m is a tactical race and tomorrow’s final will be a different ball game and could be run at a wholly different pace.

  • 08:36 (IST)

    Men's 4x400m relay team into final

    The men's 4x400m relay team comprising of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv finish second in their heat behind Jamaica to qualify for the finals as the second-fastest team in both the heats.

  • 08:33 (IST)

    Shreyasi Singh leads in trap qualifiers

    After two series, double trap gold medallist Shreyasi Singh tops the standings with 47 points and is on course to qualify for the finals. However, the same cannot be said for compatriot Seema Tomar who lies outside the top six in ninth position with 43 points.

  • 08:24 (IST)

    SQUASH

    Joshna-Dipika through to semis

    Squash doubles players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal took another step towards winning a medal when they beat Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd 7-11, 11-5, 11-9 to reach the semi-finals!

  • Click here to see the full medal tally. ">

    08:21 (IST)

    India match Glasgow Games gold medal tally!

    With Tejaswini Sawant's gold, India have matched the gold medal haul from the Glasgow Games with 15. With boxing, badminton, wrestling and shooting events still to go, India can expect to finish with 20+ gold medals. Click here to see the full medal tally.

  • 08:18 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil lift Indian spirits

    Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgill lifted the spirits of the Indian camp with a gold-silver show in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final. Coming in the wake of news that triple jumper Rakesh Babu and walker KT Irfan were sent out of the Games Village for breaking the no-needles policy, the rifle shooters’ 1-2 would boost the morale of the whole contingent. The 37-year-old from Pune, Tejaswini Sawant, held the lead from the first shot in the final and broke the Games record with a score of 457.9 in the final, scoring 152.4 in kneeling and 157.1 in prone positons before the eight finalists got to the elimination stage. The previous record of 449.1 was set by Jasmine Ser Xiang Wei (Singapore) in Glasgow in 2014. Anjum Moudgil, 24, had led the qualification with a Games record herself and sustained her form into the final where she shot 455.7, holding second place throughout with scores of 151.9 in kneeling and 157.1 in prone. Tejaswini had won silver in the 50m rifle prone yesterday. She had won two CWG gold in the 10m air rifle events back in Melbourne 2006. 

Load More

Day 8 report: Indian wrestlers won four medals, including a gold each from Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware, while Seema and Navjeet Dhillon clinched the silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's discus throw and Tejaswini Sawant continued the good performance from shooters with a silver as the country took its medals tally to 31.

Women wrestlers also came to the party with Babita Kumari taking silver in the 53kg category while Kiran bagged a bronze in the 76kg division, even as the women's hockey team lost in the semi-finals, while the shuttlers and paddlers continued to shine bright.

Anish Bhanwala won gold in the 25m pistol event.

Anish Bhanwala won gold in the 25m pistol event.

At the end of Thursday, India remains in the third spot with 31 medals (14 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze) behind Australia (156 medals) and England (31 medals). Canada is fourth, accumulating 60 medals (12 gold, 29 silver, 19 bronze).

The first medal of the day was earned by Tejaswini, who notched up a score of 618.9 to take silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.

Then the wrestlers took charge, with Sushil defending his crown in the men's 74 kg category which he had won at the 2014 edition in Glasgow. Sushil needed just 80 seconds to overpower Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority, awarded after he raced to a 10-0 lead in the final. It was Sushil's third consecutive gold in the CWG.

Maharashtra wrestler Aware, who was appearing in his first CWG, won the gold in the men's 57 kg category in style. The Maharashtra wrestler outclassed Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final.

The good work was continued in the athletics events. Seema and Navjeet finished second and third spots in the discus throw. In her first attempt, Seema successfully got past the 60 metre-mark with her best throw of 60.41m to bag silver. This is her fourth successive podium finish in this event at the Games, following silver in both 2006 and 2014, and a bronze at home in Delhi in 2010.

Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's triple jump, while Purnima Hembram was sixth at the halfway stage of the heptathlon to make it a successful day for India.

However, there were disappointments in hockey, with the women's team losing 0-1 to Australia in the semi-final. Grace Stewart's 37th-minute field goal gave the hosts the win to set-up a title clash with New Zealand, who overcame England 2-1 via a penalty shootout in the other semi-final.

India will play England in the bronze-medal playoff on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

In badminton, star singles shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the quarter-finals, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also enjoyed a successful day as they reached the last-eight stages in both the doubles categories.

In squash action, the mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal and the men's doubles combination of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon entered the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. However, the other mixed doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu had to suffer defeats in the quarters.

In table tennis, India's singles and doubles players outscored their respective opponents to advance while the para paddlers and Madhurika Patkar were the only disappointments on the day at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Para paddlers Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar failed to qualify to the semi-finals of women's TT6-10 singles as the former managed to win just one of her three group stage matches, while Vaishnavi failed to notch a single win to finish at the bottom of her group.

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Mouma Das all enjoyed in the singles and doubles actions.

With inputs from IANS

Click here for the schedule of Indian athletes on Day 9

Click here for the medal tally

 


Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 13:56 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores