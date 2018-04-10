Commonwealth Games 2018: Ashwini Ponnappa - Satwik Rankireddy start badminton mixed doubles campaign with win

India's mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy on Wednesday claimed a straight-game win over Guernsey's Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier to make a resounding start to their campaign in the individual badminton events of the Commonwealth Games.

Ashwini and Satwik, who had given India a positive start in the historic mixed team final against Malaysia on Monday, brushed aside Stuart and Chloe Le 21-9 21-5 in the opening match that lasted just 22 minutes.

The Indian duo will next face English combo of Lane Ben and Pugh Jessica on Wednesday.

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were among the Indians who got a bye in the opening round and will open their singles campaigns.

Srikanth will face Mauritius' Aatish Lubah, while HS Prannoy meets Mauritius' Christopher Jean Paul in the men's singles.

In the women's singles, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, who missed the mixed team event due to an ankle strain, will begin with a clash against Fijji's Andra Whiteside.

Saina, who won all women's singles match in the mixed event, will take on South Africa's Elsie De Villiers.

Meanwhile, Ruthvika Gadde will take on Ghana's Grace Atipaka.