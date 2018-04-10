Commonwealth Games 2018: Amit Panghal qualifies for 49kg boxing semi-final, assured of medal in CWG debut

Gold Coast: Indian boxer Amit Panghal assured himself of a Commonwealth Games medal on debut after advancing to the semi-finals of the light flyweight (49kg) category on Tuesday.

Panghal defeated Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed in a split 4-1 verdict in the quarter-final. Panghal is now assured of a medal, since semi-finalists are assured of a place on the podium.

Despite the final verdict, however, it was by no means an easy victory for Panghal. Chasing a third successive international gold, the 22-year-old from Haryana overcame a rusty start to turn the tables on his opponent.

The opening round was evenly matched with both boxers maintaining a high tempo. Panghal found it difficult to penetrate Ahmed's defence and land blows to the head. He eventually lost the opening round on a majority decision.

However, he came back strongly and did better in the second round, changing his tactics by landing more body shots and attacking his opponent's defence from different angles.

The Indian then dominated the third round, putting Ahmed under pressure with his superior hand speed and feet movements, to clinch the bout and make it to the semi-final, which will be his maiden appearance at a multi-sport event.

Panghal had won gold medals at the India Open and the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming into the Games.

