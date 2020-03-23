Comfy footwear you'll love to slip into for hours

Ethics Men's Pilot Blue Black Casual Loafer Shoes

When you need something that, smart, casual and versatile enough to take you from sightseeing to college or the beach, look no further than this pair of canvas loafers. Lightweight and easy to slip on and off quickly, the wide toe box gives your toes enough breathing room. The classic black with contrast blue piping make for a neat style statement while the synthetic outer makes it hardy and easy to clean. Throw this pair into your backpack on holiday and you’ll come back with plenty of trendy pictures at a very reasonable price.

Harmeet Sandal Flip Flop Thongs for Men

When it comes to summer and footwear, shoes that meet us halfway are rare to find. That’s what makes this pair of slip ons fantastic for warmer months. Wear them with ankle socks or use them as comfy travelling shoes that you can just kick off on a long train commute or long haul flight. The bright red detailing means that you needn’t give up on your style quotient to stay relaxed. Keeping your summer looks on point just got a whole lot easier.

Big Fox Men's Perforated Roman Sandals

Keep your feet stylish and cushioned all day long with this pair of smart casual loafers. Perfect for the weekend trip, it transitions beautifully from cocktail party by the pool to catching a movie with friends. Combine both functionality and style with this sturdy pair that you can rock all year round. Complete with a quick access hook and loop side strap and high quality synthetic upper, you can enhance the look of any look just by slipping them on. Bonus points for TPR material soles that offer great resistance to wear and tear and give you grippy, superior surface traction in both wet and dry conditions.

https://www.amazon.in/Big-Fox-Perforated-Roman-Sandals/dp/B07MFDRPJW

Ethics Blue Rubber Clogs for Men's

This may seem ridiculously obvious to state - but an all year, all-rounder sandal must be comfortable. Once it fulfills that primary purpose, next up is breathability and style. Inspired and inexpensive, this pair of clogs will soon become your go to pair of shoes for any kind of outdoor walking you need to do. Its classic styling keeps your feet looking great while cushioning them from hard concrete, rough trekking paths and in wet areas poolsides and beaches. The rounded toes box with ventilation holes keeps airflow going through while the secure strap design keeps your feet in one place and stops them from slipping and sliding around inside the shoe.

