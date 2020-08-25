Comfortable women's shorts with an extra layer of comfort

Casual solid shorts

These shorts are made from 100% cotton fabric thus are very comfortable fit, soft at feel and hold a lot of strength. It has drawstrings to secure it as tight as you want along with having an elastic waist that adds on extra fitting and guarantee. It also has a pocket to keep your small essential items. Nite Flite Women's Cotton Hot Shorts is instructed for cold machine wash and no bleach. It comes in a pack of 3, in navy blue, black and red solid colours. Pair them up with tees and can be used for casual wear.

Dark blue denim shorts

Turn up your style quotient with this trendy high waist denim shorts. It is slim fit thus stucking in your extra fats neatly and giving a very slim, healthy and fit look. It is dark blue in colour with five button up closure and two back pockets along with the front two. It reaches till your mid thigh and the denim fabric used is quite stretchy in nature giving you utmost comfort. If you are a lover of denim fabric NIFTY Women's Denim Shorts is the one for you. Pair this short with a crop top and sneakers and you are good to go.

Beautiful and calm print

This is a culottes shorts made from 100% viscose fabric, thus has a very soft and comfortable feel along with being breathable fabric it keeps you cool and irritation free. You no longer need to worry about the shrinkage as these shorts do not shrink after the wash. It has very beautiful leaves, butterflies & flowers block printed designs on the white fabric, overall it gives a very calm look. The stretchable elastic waist along with the drawstrings provided gives a very secured fit. B STORIES Women's Viscose Printed Cullout Shorts are best fit for beach wear or on any vacation.

Mid-rise shorts with wide armholes

These super cool looking shorts are made of breathable and very comfortable fabric, if you are looking for shorts to wear for workout, yoga, running, etc Ariete Sports, Dancing Workout, Running Shorts Pant for Women's/Girl's is the product for you. It is mid-rise shorts with wide armholes to facilitate easy air circulation between the fabric and your skin. The quick sweat wicking of these shorts allow you to workout without any discomfort along with being antibacterial and anti-odour keep your hygiene at priority. It also has a side pocket and should be cleaned by hand.