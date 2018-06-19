Preview: Colombia will not take struggling Asian giants Japan for granted when the two sides meet in their World Cup opener in Saransk, Seville striker Luis Muriel said Sunday.
"Los Cafeteros" are aiming to top their run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago with a talented side rich with the attacking talents of captain Radamel Falcao, Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez and Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.
Japan are under huge pressure to perform after a string of underwhelming displays in the weeks leading up to the tournament, during which unpopular Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic was replaced by Akira Nishino.
The "Blue Samurai" will also be mindful of their 4-1 trouncing to Colombia four years ago, which capped a winless group campaign and sent Jose Pekerman's men on their way to the last eight -- their best-ever performance at a World Cup.
Colombia are widely tipped for a repeat performance at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, but Muriel says nothing will be taken for granted.
"First of all, Colombia won't underestimate any of our rivals because that would be a big mistake," Muriel told reporters in Kazan.
"Concentration is fundamental if we are to stay on track and maintain confidence in our plan for the tournament.
"Japan are good passers of the ball and they are quick at transforming from defence to attack and vice versa. We have to counter this by playing quickly and regrouping in defence when we lose possession. "
Bayern star James, who won the Golden Boot in Brazil, gave fans cause for concern earlier this week after he was reduced to gym work due to muscle fatigue in his right calf.
But he is tipped to be ready for Colombia's opener and Muriel believes the South Americans can better their showing in Brazil.
"A successful World Cup for us would be surpassing what we achieved in Brazil. We want to go much further because this squad has what it takes," said the 27-year-old, hoping to make his World Cup debut.
"But we'll be taking it match by match. We can't afford to look any further ahead because we would lose the essence of what we are.
"We're focusing only on Japan and then we'll think about what comes next."
6' GOAL! COL 0-1 JPN
Shinji Kagawa makes no mistake from the spot. He sends Ospina to the wrong side and Japan have a dream start.
4' RED CARD and penalty for Japan!
What a start to the game. Carlos Sanchez has been sent off for a clear handball in the box.
Keisuke Honda is on bench
Kawashima (GK), H Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo, Hasebe, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Osako
BIG NEWS - No James Rodriguez in Colombia's starting XI
Ospina (GK), O Murillo, Arias, J Mojica, D Sanchez, C Sanchez, Cuadrado, J Lerma, J Quintero, Falcao, Izquierdo
17:59 (IST)
27' COL 0-1 JPN
Despite playing with 10 men, Colombia have not reduced the intensity. They are in fact are dominating the possession and trying desperately for the equaliser. Japan should be careful here with their strategy. There's still time so they should try to play more positive game.
17:54 (IST)
I doubt it, though
17:51 (IST)
18’ COL 0-1 JPN
This is end-to-end stuff here in Saransk. Japan could have doubled their lead after Kagawa dissected the depleted Colombian defence with a sublime pass only for Takashi Inui to shoot wide. Colombia immediately countered on the other end but the final ball was too deep for Falcao. Quintero has started to influence the proceedings picking up Cuadrado and Izquierdo down the wide channels with precise passes, but Falcao remains isolated upfront.
17:47 (IST)
Second quickest red card in World Cup finals!
17:45 (IST)
14' COL 0-1 JPN
Colombia seem rattled not only by the marching orders, but also due to Japan’s energetic pressing of the ball in advanced positions. The Asian country, meanwhile has dealt calmly with Colombia’s aerial offerings.
17:44 (IST)
12' COL 0-1 JPN
Will Colombia bounce back from early setback? It's going to be very tough now considering they have to to play a long time with ten men. Japan will now focus on defending and making things difficult for their opponents.
17:41 (IST)
A terrible, terrible start for Colombia
And the first red card of the FIFA World Cup has arrived – Carlos Sanchez is sent off for a deliberate handball. Colombia were hogging possession in the early exchanges but a long clearance from Japan saw Davinson Sanchez lose the ball to Osaka whose shot is denied well by David Ospina. The rebound fell upon Shinji Kagawa whose shot was clearly blocked by Carlos Sanchez’s extended right arm.
In spite of meagre protests from the Colombian players, the referee’s decision is crystal clear and Kagawa puts Japan in the lead with a tranquil penalty kick, sending Ospina in the wrong direction.
17:37 (IST)
17:34 (IST)
Colombia to line up in a 4-2-3-1
The teams are out for national anthems at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk where Colombia take on Japan in the first Group H fixture. Japan finished as winners in their group in the third round of the AFC qualifiers while Colombia barely scraped through the CONMEBOL qualifiers to make it to Russia.
The big news ahead of the game is that James Rodriguez has failed his late fitness test, forcing Colombia to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation without him, but that doesn’t make them any less favorites for this fixture. Japan are lining up in a similar formation and would love to avoid a repeat of the punishment the Latin American side handed out to them in the previous edition of the World Cup.
17:31 (IST)
Kick-off! COL 0-0 JPN
It's the first match of the Group H. Both teams will look to start on a winning note.
17:28 (IST)
Will Earthquake in back home disrupt Japan's performance against Colombia?
Japan coach Akira Nishino admitted in pre-match press conference that Sunday’s 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Osaka did upset the players. "There were players who were a bit shocked by this incident and they were concerned about relatives and family members,” Nishino said.
Personally, don't think players' performance will be affected by the earthquake. We are talking about professional players here. A win against Colombia will definitely lift the spirit of the entire country.
17:12 (IST)
The colourful mascot!
17:10 (IST)
Kagawa aim to make difference
Japan will hope that their player Shinji Kagawa will come up good against Colombia. The former Manchester United player has been in good form of late and his tussle with Colombia and Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez will be the one to look out for.
17:04 (IST)
Stat alert!
16:57 (IST)
Rodriguez not playing due to calf injury
As expected, Bayern Munich player and last World Cup's hero James Rodriguez will not start today's match. He suffered an injury on his left calf during team's training session. The midfielder was the leading scorer at the World Cup four years ago with six goals in five games.
We have to wait and see if he makes an appearance later in the match.
16:51 (IST)
No wins for Japan against Colombia!
16:45 (IST)
16:37 (IST)
Will Asian giants upset Radamel Falcao and Co?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group H match of FIFA World Cup between Colombia and Japan.
We will get to you all the updates from the match so stay tuned!