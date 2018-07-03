Preview: For all the talk about England’s progress under Gareth Southgate, his youthful side have yet to be truly examined in this World Cup but Tuesday’s last 16 opponents Colombia will certainly ask the right questions.
Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm
With or without their talented number 10 James Rodriguez, the South American possess plenty of talent and their run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago showed they are capable of something England haven’t managed in 12 years — winning in the knockout stage.
England qualified from Group G thanks to wins over Tunisia and Panama and with their place booked they fielded a second-string side in their 1-0 defeat to a similarly weakened Belgium in a strange final group game that neither side showed much desire to win.
The ‘prize’ for finishing second in the group, was to be in the easier half of the draw but all the talk of a ‘path’ to the final risks under-estimating the difficulty of their immediate obstacle.
Rodriguez, whose involvement is questionable as he is suffering from swelling in his leg, was the Golden Boot winner in 2014 with six goals and before his fitness problems was showing signs of that form again.
Radamel Falcao’s failure to make a strong impact in the Premier League during spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, should not disguise the fact that he is a prolific finisher and a real threat.
Likewise winger Juan Cuadrado’s disappointment at Chelsea needs to be set against his impressive performances in Serie A for Juventus and his importance to Jose Pekerman’s Colombian side.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 23:17 PM
Highlights
Here's Colombia's starting XI
Ospina, Arias, D Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, Barrios, C Sanchez, Quintero, Lerma, Cuadrado, Falcao
The starting XI of England
England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Alli, Young, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.
23:17 (IST)
The face-off!
23:05 (IST)
Team news
England reverts to its strongest lineup while Colombia has the convalescing James Rodriguez on the bench. Mateus Uribe will join Rodriguez there as Wilmar Barrios starts instead.
23:05 (IST)
England make nine changes
So apart from John Stokes and Jordon Pinkford who started against Belgium, England have made nine changes to their XI. Harry Kane, the captain and highest goal-scorer in the tournament, will look to add few more goals to his tally. He already has five.
22:59 (IST)
No James Rodriguez
Well, maybe it's a good news for England. There's no James Rodriguez in the playing XI. Wait a minute, he's not even on the bench. Clearly something is seriously wrong with his fitness. So England now don't have to worry about him in the second-half.
But Colombia have quality players in their ranks. The likes of Falcao, Cuadrado, Quintero have the abilities to trouble this English team.
22:51 (IST)
Key Stats
Colombia’s last two meetings with European opponents at the World Cup have ended in 3-0 wins — against Poland at the current tournament and against Greece four years ago.
* All 23 members of England’s squad are based at English clubs. Colombia have just three home-based players in their squad.
* England have not won a knockout match at a major championship since they beat Colombia’s neighbors Ecuador 1-0 in 2006.
* Colombia coach Jose Pekerman fielded 45 different players during his team’s 18-match qualifying campaign.
* Pekerman is coaching at a World Cup for the third time and reached the quarter-finals on both previous occasions - with his native Argentina in 2006 and with Colombia in 2014.
* Radamel Falcao is Colombia’s all-time leading scorer with 30 goals. He is playing at his first World Cup at the age of 32 and scored his first goal in the finals against Poland.
Previous meetings:
The two sides have met five times, with three wins for England and two draws. Their only competitive match was at the 1998 World Cup, when England won 2-0.
22:47 (IST)
That's some run!
22:45 (IST)
22:43 (IST)
14:38 (IST)
3England made wholesale changes in their last group stage game against Belgium. They eventually lost the match but all the first team players will come back into this side. Does this XI look strong enough to beat Colombia?
13:38 (IST)
"England, despite goal-happy start, must discover defensive cohesion, momentum against Colombia"
12:39 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018's final Round of 16 match between Colombia and England.