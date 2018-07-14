Colombia tennis player Robert Farah slapped with three-month ban, fined for promoting gambling site

London: Colombia's Robert Farah, who played at Wimbledon this year, was on Friday banned for three months and fined $5,000 after promoting a gambling website on social media, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) announced.

However, the 31-year-old, a runner-up at the Australian Open this year in men's doubles with compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal, had his punishment suspended on the basis that no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) are committed within the three months.

The TIU said that in February, Farah posted a tweet endorsing an online betting company, in contravention of anti-corruption rules.

"When contacted by the Tennis Integrity Unit, Farah removed the post, apologised for his error and co-operated fully with the investigation," said a TIU statement.

Farah, 31, is currently ranked 16 in doubles.

He and Cabal were seeded six at Wimbledon but were knocked out in the third round.