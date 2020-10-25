Cologne Championship: Alexander Zverev brushes off hip injury to overcome Jannik Sinner, set to face Diego Schwartzman in final
Zverev, 23, avenged his defeat earlier in October in the last 16 of the French Open against 19-year-old Sinner by claiming a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over the wildcard entry.
Berlin: Alexander Zverev remains on course to win his second ATP title in Cologne within a week after sealing a straight sets win over Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in Saturday's semi-final.
Zverev, 23, avenged his defeat earlier in October in the last 16 of the French Open against 19-year-old Sinner by claiming a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over the wildcard entry.
The hip injury which hampered Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, against France's Adrian Mannarino in Friday's quarter-final was not an issue as the German saw off Sinner in one hour and 48 minutes.
"I had a scan this morning," revealed Zverev, who was determined to face Sinner to make amends for his defeat in Paris.
"I was playing a player I just lost to at Roland Garros. That was still in the back of my head. I was not going to lose today."
Zverev proved his fitness by converting his first match point with a blistering serve.
However, he was full of praise for Sinner, who he predicts will soon build on his ranking of 46th.
"He is an up-and-coming superstar. I think he is going to be Top 10 very shortly. I think he is going to be competing for the biggest tournaments in the world," Zverev added.
In Sunday's final, Zverev will face Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman who defeated last weekend's Cologne runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Schwartzman is still in the running for the ATP Finals in London in November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
WTA tournament in Limoges called off due to strict COVID-19 measures put in place for Australian Open
The tournament, which was scheduled to take place between 14-20 December, has been "directly affected" by the mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine players have to respect before being allowed into Australia.
Wimbledon confirms Grand Slam event will take place in 2021, even without fans
Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Julia Goerges announces retirement from tennis aged 31
Goerges reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement. Her most recent match was a second-round loss to fellow German Laura Siegemund at the French Open.