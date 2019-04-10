Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani begins campaign with commanding win; Meena Kumari Maisnam into 54 kg final

Cologne: Pinki Rani started her 51 kg campaign with a commanding win as Indian boxers assured themselves of at least a couple of medals at the Cologne Boxing World Cup on Wednesday.

The 2018 India Open gold medallist was in impeccable form in her opening bout against local hope Ursula Gottlob whom she blanked 5-0.

While Rani entered the quarter-finals, the seven-member Indian contingent is already confirmed of at least a silver medal and a bronze through Meena Kumari Maisnam and Pwilao Basumatary respectively.

With only three boxers in the fray in the 54 kg category, Strandja Memorial gold medallist Maisnam has already entered the final.

In a similar scenario in the 64 kg category, Basumatary, a bronze medallist at Strandja Memorial, is already into the semi-finals as the field has only five pugilists.

India will be represented in the 57 kg by youth sensation and two-time Youth World Champion boxer, Sakshi while Parveen will be eyeing a medal in 60 kg. In 69 kg, representing India for the first time, Anjali Tushir is India's lone participant and Pooja will be looking to make a splash in 75 kg.

India had a healthy haul of six medals, including two gold, one silver and three bronze from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup last year when it was held in Halle. Gaurav Solanki (52 kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56 kg) had delivered the gold for India.

21 nations are taking part across 17 weight categories at this prestigious European event this time and it will help elite boxers to hone their skills ahead of the World Championships to be held later this year.

