Coco Gauff, Belinda Bencic advance to Adelaide International quarter-finals
Coco Gauff beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive.
Adelaide: Coco Gauff's five-week stay in Australia has been extended with a second-round win on Wednesday at the Adelaide International.
The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive. It was Gauff's fourth win in a row after two qualifying wins and a victory in the first round.
Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. In 2020 during her Australian Open debut, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round.
This year, Gauff also spent two weeks in COVID-19 -forced quarantine ahead of the delayed Australian Open. She'll face fellow American Shelby Rogers on Thursday in the Adelaide quarter-finals.
In other matches Wednesday, second-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Misaki Doi. Storm Sanders upset seventh-seeded Yulia Putintseva 6-4. 5-7. 6-1, Jil Teichmann beat eighth-seeded Wang Qiang 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Anastasija Sevastova defeated Christina McHale 6-4, 6-1.
The 23-year-old Bencic lost in the quarter-finals at Memorial Drive last year. She won six consecutive games from early in the first set to take control of the match.
"I really like this court, it's only my second time here in Adelaide but I love this tournament, I feel very comfortable here," Bencic said in an on-court interview.
Top-ranked Ash Barty, who lost in the Australian Open quarter-finals, is the Adelaide defending champion. The Australian received a wild-card entry and plays American Danielle Collins in a second-round match later Wednesday.
Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty run at Melbourne Park excites coach Craig Tyzzer
Barty is on track to become the first Australian champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978 and will be hot favourite when she plays 25th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals
Australian Open 2021: 'Living a dream,' Karolina Muchova elated after staging comeback win over Ashleigh Barty
The Czech 25th seed looked on her way out after Barty raced through the opening set, but after a medical timeout Muchova returned a different player to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Australian Open 2021: Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty dismisses injury fears after patchy win
Barty, playing on Rod Laver Arena in muggy conditions, unexpectedly slumped at 5-2 in the second set, dropping serve twice, and needed to save two set points in the tiebreaker before finally advancing to the third round.