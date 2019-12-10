party BJP INC JDS OTH
By-Poll (00/15) 00 00 00 00
total(00/225) 105 66 34 02
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coach Thomas Dennerby says upcoming three-nation U-17 football tournament would help India women determine where they stand

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 10, 2019 11:34:04 IST

  • The U-17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 will be held from 13-19 December in Mumbai where India is set to face Sweden and Thailand.

  • This tournament will also be a first for Dennerby after he took charge in November.

  • Given the quality of the opposition side, Dennerby said the matches will be a nice start to understand where the team stands.

Mumbai: The coach of U-17 women Indian football team, Thomas Dennerby, on Monday said his players were good and they have been working hard ahead of the three-nation tournament, which begins in Mumbai on Friday.

He also said the tournament was a good platform to judge where his team stands at the moment.

Coach Thomas Dennerby says upcoming three-nation U-17 football tournament would help India women determine where they stand

Thomas Dennerby (L) was appointed coach of the Indian women's U-17 team for the upcoming World Cup. Twitter@IndianFootball

"It is a very exciting time. It has been good to start learning about the players both on and off the pitch. So far from what I've seen, I can say that the girls are very good and have been working very hard.

"Of course, there are things we need to develop and work on — and that is the reason we are here," Dennerby was quoted as saying in a release issued by the All India Football Federation.

The U-17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 will be held from 13-19 December where India is set to face Sweden and Thailand.

The U-17 team arrived in the megapolis on Monday.

This tournament will also be a first for Dennerby after he took charge in November.

Given the quality of the opposition side, Dennerby said the matches will be a "nice start" to understand where the team stands.

"We hope to have a good tournament. It is exciting to play friendlies against good opponents and it will be a nice start to see where we are at the moment.

"It will also tell us the areas of the game where we need to work on, the 60-year-old added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 11:34:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores