Cincinnati Masters: Former champions Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka handed wildcards into tournament

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 27, 2018 07:27:59 IST

Los Angeles: Former World number ones Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka have been handed wildcards into next month's ATP-WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.

File image of Andy Murray. Reuters

Murray and Azarenka, both former winners of the tournament, will line up in the 56-player fields for the tournament, which takes place from 11-19 August at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.

Azarenka won the tournament in 2013, defeating Serena Williams in the final.

The two-time major winner has not played Cincinnati since giving birth to her son in 2016.

Murray, who lifted the Cincinnati crown in 2008 and 2011, last played the event in 2016.

The Scottish star has been plagued by a hip injury since last season, returning in June this year during the grass-court season.

Murray's world ranking has plummeted to 839 after he pulled out of this year's Wimbledon.


