Chris Froome cleared of wrongdoing in 'anti-doping' case, which cast shadow over Tour de France participation

Chris Froome was cleared on Monday of wrongdoing in his 'anti-doping' case which had cast a shadow over his participation in the Tour de France.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirms that the anti-doping proceedings involving Mr Christopher Froome have now been closed," cycling's ruling body announced in a statement.

A part of the statement released by UCI read: "Whilst the UCI would have obviously preferred the proceedings to have been finalised earlier in the season, it had to ensure that Mr Froome had a fair process, as it would have done with any other rider, and that the correct decision was issued. Having received WADA’s position on 28 June, 2018, the UCI prepared and issued its formal reasoned decision as quickly as possible in the circumstances.

"The UCI understands that there will be significant discussion of this decision, but wishes to reassure all those involved in or interested in cycling that its decision is based on expert opinions, WADA’s advice, and a full assessment of the facts of the case. The UCI hopes that the cycling world can now turn its focus to, and enjoy, the upcoming races on the cycling calendar."

Team Sky's four-time Tour de France champion has been under a cloud since he was found to have twice the permissible amount of asthma drug Salbutamol in his system during September's Vuelta a Espana, which he won.

Tour de France organisers on Sunday banned Froome from taking part to protect the integrity of the world's best-known cycling race.

The cyclist took to Twitter on Monday to express his relief at the verdict.