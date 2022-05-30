Khalid Jamil in 2021 had become the first Indian to be appointed as the full-time coach of an Indian Super League (ISL) club.

One of the sharpest minds in Indian football, Khalid Jamil on Monday was appointed as the new head coach of I-League 2nd Division club FC Bengaluru United.

The 45-year-old football tactician in 2021 had become the first Indian to be appointed as the full-time coach of an Indian Super League (ISL) club, at NorthEast United FC. The permanent role was offered to Jamil after, in the 2020-21 season, he had become the first Indian coach, interim though, to lead a side into ISL playoffs. However, his much talked about association with the club has now come to an abrupt end.

In the 2021-22 season, NorthEast finished 10th in the 11-team league table with only three wins from 20 matches. There were reports of a breakdown in the relationship between the team management and the coach while Jamil in an interview also spoke against the side's technical director's involvement in the affairs of the team.

All that is in the past however for the football gaffer as he looks forward to the new journey.

"I am a very emotional person. I am very happy with the respect that Gaurav Manchanda (FCBU's owner) has given me and for the opportunity that I have. It's a new challenge for me and I have always relished challenges. All I need is to work hard and make full use of my experience," the coach tells Firstpost.

"...I have come to the club after doing all my preparations. Our work will begin with the recruitment of good players," he adds.

Asked about his move from top-flight football to second-division, the former Mahindra United and India midfielder says, "As I said, the major reason for joining Bengaluru is the respect they have given me and its a new challenge for me. I never worry about what division it is. For me, football is the most important thing. Wherever you are, it's important to give your best and when you get the desired freedom you will be happy. I was given the freedom last year as well. But for now, my focus is on growing as a football coach and along with that I also want Bengaluru to grow."

With the appointment of Jamil, Bengaluru will be hoping to qualify for the I-League.

"My first challenge is to choose the right players for the team. We need to fulfill the target set by the club — to reach the I-League. Our focus will also be on building a team for the future," former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan coach says.

Jamil played more than 10 matches for India as a midfielder and one of his biggest achievements as a coach includes winning the then top division I-League title with underdogs Aizawl FC in the 2016-17 season.

