Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's doping case to be transferred to Court of Arbitration for Sport after WADA appeal

Sports The Associated Press Mar 13, 2019 16:30:17 IST

Lausanne: A doping case involving Chinese swimmer Sun Yang is going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chinese swimmer Sun Yangs doping case to be transferred to Court of Arbitration for Sport after WADA appeal

File image of Sun Yang. Reuters

CAS says the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed against a decision by swimming's governing body to only give the three-time Olympic champion a warning in a case involving the destruction of a doping control sample. CAS has not set a date for the hearing.

British newspaper the Sunday Times reported incidents involving Sun when a doping control official visited his home in China last September. A vial of Sun's blood was reportedly smashed with a hammer, and his entourage disputed the official's credentials.

The 27-year-old Sun served a three-month ban in 2014 for testing positive for a substance then classed as a stimulant. Sun would face a more severe sanction for a second offense, including a possible ban from the Tokyo Olympics.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 16:30:17 IST

