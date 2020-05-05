You are here:
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang lodges appeal at Swiss federal court to overturn eight-year ban, says report

Sports Reuters May 05, 2020 12:47:50 IST

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal at the Swiss federal court in a bid to overturn his eight-year suspension for doping, the Swimming World website reported on Tuesday.

Sun was banned by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in March after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision to clear him of wrongdoing during a 2018 doping test.

File image of Sun Yang. Reuters

Swimming World said the three-times Olympic champion’s appeal had been registered by the Swiss federal court on 29 April.

Reuters was unable to confirm with the court.

Sun, who was given a three-month ban for doping in 2014, said in March that he had retained a lawyer to appeal to the Swiss federal court.

The 28-year-old is the reigning world and Olympic champion in 200 metres freestyle and won two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and another at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 12:47:50 IST

