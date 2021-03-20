China's Yang Jiayu sets women's world record for 20-kilometre walk at Chinese Championships
The 2017 world champion at the distance sliced 49s off the old record (1hr 24min 38sec) set by fellow Chinese Liu Hong in 2015.
Paris: China's Yang Jiayu broke the women's world record for the 20-kilometre walk by covering the distance in 1hr 23min 49sec during the Chinese Championships in Huangshan on Saturday.
The 2017 world champion at the distance sliced 49s off the old record (1hr 24min 38sec) set by fellow Chinese Liu Hong in 2015.
Yan Jiayu won the national title by beating Liu Hong, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist and 2019 world champion, who finished 11 seconds inside the old record.
Wang Kaihua won the men's 20k race in 1hr 16min 54sec, the third-fastest time in history and just 18 seconds short of Japanese walker Yusuke Suzuki's world record, set in 2015.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Thomas Bach set to be re-elected as IOC president unopposed, faces another turbulent spell in charge
The most pressing agenda item at the start of Bach's new four-year term is the Tokyo Olympics that is currently in a state of doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Boxer Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut in Florida
"I am looking forward to fighting on 1 May in Tampa, Florida, in what will be a top-quality night of entertainment. I am all about bringing entertainment to all of the sporting worlds," Jangra said.
Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan says he is glad to end Vijender Singh's unbeaten record
In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the ''Battle on Ship'' here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.